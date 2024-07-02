At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Here is a list of our banking partners .

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Chase and Bank of America are the largest banks in the U.S. measured by total assets. As such, both banks boast large branch networks that encompass most of the country and a wide range of deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, checking and savings accounts.

But while Chase and Bank of America share many commonalities, their deposit account offerings can be vastly different. Here’s a breakdown of Chase and Bank of America, compared by account type.

Chase vs. Bank of America: Overview

Chase Bank of America Overall Bankrate score 3.5 3.8 Overview If you enjoy quick access to branches and ATMs, Chase has a banking presence in nearly every state. The app and website can help you easily send money to anyone, pay your bills, create a budget and more. But if you’re looking for the highest savings rates, better options are available. Bank of America could be a fit for consumers wanting access to a local branch, a highly rated app and plenty of ATMs. But, like many big banks, it offers low rates of return compared to other financial institutions. Pros Chase has more than 4,700 branches and 16,000 ATMs. The bank’s mobile app is consistently high-rated. New customers can often get bonuses. Overdraft fees have been reduced to just $10 per overdrawn transaction. The bank has about 16,000 ATMs nationwide. It has an award-winning mobile banking app. AI-driven virtual assistant Erica makes tracking expenses easier. Cons APYs are generally very low. Basic accounts don’t reimburse out-of-network ATM fees. Fees are avoidable but could easily rack up for customers who can’t meet certain requirements. APYs are generally below the national average. The number of branches has decreased over the past few years to about 3,900 total.

Chase vs. Bank of America: Comparing savings accounts

Both Chase and Bank of America offer paltry yields on their savings accounts, meaning these accounts won’t do much to help grow your savings. That said, the banks have a wide range of offerings with many differences for each account.

Chase offers two main savings accounts: Chase Savings and Chase Premier Savings.

Bank of America has just one savings account called Advantage Savings. The account is somewhat tiered — meaning the more you deposit, the higher yield you’ll earn — but the higher tiers require you to become a Preferred Rewards member. You can qualify if you have an eligible Bank of America personal checking account and a three-month combined average daily balance of $20,000. You can also qualify if you have $20,000 or more in qualifying Merrill investment accounts.

Chase Savings Bank of America Advantage Savings Bankrate score 2.9 2.7 APY 0.01% 0.01% – 0.04% Monthly fees $5 or $0 when requirements are met $8or $0 when requirements are met Minimum deposit to open $0 $100 Features Make automatic transfers from select Chase checking accounts. Earn premier rates by linking an eligible checking account and make at least five transactions monthly. There are various ways to waive the monthly fee. There’s overdraft protection. No outgoing domestic wire fee when this account is linked to a Chase Private Client Checking account. Link your savings to a checking account for overdraft protection. Create custom alerts. Qualify for higher tiers by linking an eligible account and making enough deposits. There are various ways of waiving the monthly fee. What to watch for Services not available with this account: Zelle, Online Bill Pay, check writing or a debit card. ATM cards are available upon request. There’s a six-per-month withdrawal limit; a $10 fee applies for each withdrawal above that threshold.

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of June 25, 2024, and may vary by region for some products.

Chase vs. Bank of America: Comparing certificates of deposit

Both Chase and Bank of America offer a large range of CDs with various terms and yields. Chase offers standard CDs, but you can earn more if you qualify for a relationship rate. Bank of America offers featured CDs with more competitive yields in addition to standard CDs, which generally offer low yields.

Chase CDs Bank of America CDs Bankrate score 2.8 4.2 Term lengths 1 month to 10 years 1 month to 10 years Minimum deposit to open $1,000 $1,000 APY for one year 2.00% 0.03% APY for three years 2.00% 0.03% APY for five years 2.50% 0.03% IRA CDs None available None available Specialty CDs None available None available Featured CDs Available: 3.00% – 4.75% APY* Available: 0.05% – 4.75% APY

*To earn the highest APY for some terms, you must have a linked eligible Chase checking account and $100,000 in deposits.

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of June 25, 2024, and may vary by region for some products.

Chase vs. Bank of America: Comparing checking accounts

Both Chase and Bank of America have a host of checking account options that will appeal to a wide range of consumers, depending on individual needs. The two we’ve reviewed here are Chase Total Checking and Bank of America Advantage Plus Checking. The accounts are very similar, but you’ll want to watch out for fees, which can be drastically different depending on the account.

Chase Total Checking Bank of America Advantage Plus Checking Bankrate score 3.8 3.7 Monthly fees $12 or $0 when requirements are met $12 Minimum deposit to open $0 $100 APY None None Overdraft fee $34 $10 Features Chase’s mobile app allows you to manage your account, pay bills, deposit checks, transfer money and send and receive money via Zelle. There are three ways to waive the monthly fee. There’s overdraft protection. Chase features Zero Liability Protection, which will reimburse you for unauthorized debit card transactions. Bank of America’s mobile app features AI assistant Erica and lets you budget with the Spending and Budgeting tool. There’s also access to Zelle. There’s overdraft protection. There are three ways to waive the monthly fee. Overdraft fees are limited to $10 per overdrawn transaction, capped at two overdrafts per day. What to watch for Overdrawn transactions not covered by Chase Overdraft Assist come with a hefty $34 fee per transaction. There’s a $3 fee for using out-of-network ATMs and a $5 fee per withdrawal at ATMs outside of the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. There’s a $2.50 fee for using out-of-network ATMs and a $5 fee for using international ATMs.

Chase vs. Bank of America: Banking experience

You’ll get a similar experience whether you bank at Chase or Bank of America. They’re the largest banks in the U.S., so you’ll find plenty of ATMs and branches scattered across the country. Moreover, both banks have highly rated mobile apps that help you track and manage your money.