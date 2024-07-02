Chase vs. Bank of America
Chase and Bank of America are the largest banks in the U.S. measured by total assets. As such, both banks boast large branch networks that encompass most of the country and a wide range of deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, checking and savings accounts.
But while Chase and Bank of America share many commonalities, their deposit account offerings can be vastly different. Here’s a breakdown of Chase and Bank of America, compared by account type.
Chase vs. Bank of America: Overview
|Chase
|Bank of America
|Overall Bankrate score
|3.5
|3.8
|Overview
|If you enjoy quick access to branches and ATMs, Chase has a banking presence in nearly every state. The app and website can help you easily send money to anyone, pay your bills, create a budget and more. But if you’re looking for the highest savings rates, better options are available.
|Bank of America could be a fit for consumers wanting access to a local branch, a highly rated app and plenty of ATMs. But, like many big banks, it offers low rates of return compared to other financial institutions.
|Pros
|
|
|Cons
|
|
Chase vs. Bank of America: Comparing savings accounts
Both Chase and Bank of America offer paltry yields on their savings accounts, meaning these accounts won’t do much to help grow your savings. That said, the banks have a wide range of offerings with many differences for each account.
Chase offers two main savings accounts: Chase Savings and Chase Premier Savings.
Bank of America has just one savings account called Advantage Savings. The account is somewhat tiered — meaning the more you deposit, the higher yield you’ll earn — but the higher tiers require you to become a Preferred Rewards member. You can qualify if you have an eligible Bank of America personal checking account and a three-month combined average daily balance of $20,000. You can also qualify if you have $20,000 or more in qualifying Merrill investment accounts.
|Chase Savings
|Bank of America Advantage Savings
|Bankrate score
|2.9
|2.7
|APY
|0.01%
|0.01% – 0.04%
|Monthly fees
|$5 or $0 when requirements are met
|$8or $0 when requirements are met
|Minimum deposit to open
|$0
|$100
|Features
|
|
|What to watch for
|
|
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of June 25, 2024, and may vary by region for some products.
Chase vs. Bank of America: Comparing certificates of deposit
Both Chase and Bank of America offer a large range of CDs with various terms and yields. Chase offers standard CDs, but you can earn more if you qualify for a relationship rate. Bank of America offers featured CDs with more competitive yields in addition to standard CDs, which generally offer low yields.
|Chase CDs
|Bank of America CDs
|Bankrate score
|2.8
|4.2
|Term lengths
|1 month to 10 years
|1 month to 10 years
|Minimum deposit to open
|$1,000
|$1,000
|APY for one year
|2.00%
|0.03%
|APY for three years
|2.00%
|0.03%
|APY for five years
|2.50%
|0.03%
|IRA CDs
|None available
|None available
|Specialty CDs
|None available
|None available
|Featured CDs
|Available: 3.00% – 4.75% APY*
|Available: 0.05% – 4.75% APY
*To earn the highest APY for some terms, you must have a linked eligible Chase checking account and $100,000 in deposits.
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of June 25, 2024, and may vary by region for some products.
Chase vs. Bank of America: Comparing checking accounts
Both Chase and Bank of America have a host of checking account options that will appeal to a wide range of consumers, depending on individual needs. The two we’ve reviewed here are Chase Total Checking and Bank of America Advantage Plus Checking. The accounts are very similar, but you’ll want to watch out for fees, which can be drastically different depending on the account.
|Chase Total Checking
|Bank of America Advantage Plus Checking
|Bankrate score
|3.8
|3.7
|Monthly fees
|$12 or $0 when requirements are met
|$12
|Minimum deposit to open
|$0
|$100
|APY
|None
|None
|Overdraft fee
|$34
|$10
|Features
|
|
|What to watch for
|
|
Chase vs. Bank of America: Banking experience
You’ll get a similar experience whether you bank at Chase or Bank of America. They’re the largest banks in the U.S., so you’ll find plenty of ATMs and branches scattered across the country. Moreover, both banks have highly rated mobile apps that help you track and manage your money.
|Chase
|Bank of America
|Branches
|4,700+
|3,700+
|Customer service
|Available by phone, mail and in person. Customer service hours over the phone are not prominently listed on Chase’s website.
|Available by phone, mail and in person. Phone hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET, Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.
|ATM network
|Approximately 16,000 ATMs
|Approximately 15,000 ATMs
|Mobile app rating
|iOS: 4.8Android: 4.4
|iOS: 4.8Android: 4.6
|Philanthropy
|JPMorgan Chase Foundation
|Bank of America Charitable Foundation
