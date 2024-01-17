Wells Fargo CD rates
Wells Fargo offers three terms of certificates of deposit (CDs) with annual percentage yields that are well below the APYs offered by other top-yielding banks. Another drawback is the $2,500 minimum deposit required for Wells Fargo’s standard CDs, which can put Wells Fargo CDs outside the reach of some savers.
Wells Fargo CD rates
Wells Fargo offers standard rate CDs that require a minimum $2,500 deposit. You can also earn relationship rates on these CDs by linking them to certain Wells Fargo checking accounts. The Premier, Prime or Private Bank Interest Checking accounts are eligible checking accounts that can be linked for a relationship APY.
|Account
|Term
|Standard APY
|Minimum deposit for APY
|Standard Fixed Rate CD
|3 months
|4.50%
|$2,500
|Standard Fixed Rate CD
|6 months
|2.50%
|$2,500
|Special Fixed Rate CD
|7 months
|4.75%*
|$5,000
|Standard Fixed Rate CD
|1 year
|1.50%
|$2,500
|Standard Fixed Rate CD
|1 year
|2.00%
|$100,000
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Jan. 17, 2024, and may vary by region for some products. Relationship APYs aren’t listed.
*A much higher relationship rate is also available.
How Wells Fargo CDs compare with top-yielding banks
Wells Fargo offers three standard term options on its website that can be useful when planning out your savings goals. The APYs, however, are generally lower when compared with CDs offered by other financial institutions. The best APYs on the market are above 5 percent APY for one-year CD terms, which is considerably higher than most of the APYs offered by Wells Fargo.
You can likely find a better option than Wells Fargo, if you have some savings that you would like to move into a CD. Bread Savings and CIBC Bank are among those that offer top rates. Compare top CD rates before committing money to an account that doesn’t have a competitive yield.
Other savings options at Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo also offers IRA CDs, with terms ranging from one month to 12 years in monthly increments on its website. An IRA CD can be opened with a $1,000 deposit, and relationship rates are also available. Beyond CDs, Wells Fargo has a couple of savings account options with access to an expansive network of branches and ATMs but comparatively low APYs.
