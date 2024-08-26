At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

It's why over 100 million people — not to mention top publications such as The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and CNBC — depend on Bankrate as a trusted source of financial information every year.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Following the COVID-19 recession, the job market boomed. Workers experienced a historic amount of bargaining power. Phrases like the “Great Resignation” and “quiet quitting” were part of Americans’ everyday lingo, and unemployment hit its lowest point in 54 years.

Today, that’s no longer the case. The U.S. job market has been slowly weakening over the last few months, as further evidenced by the latest jobs report. The economy added far fewer jobs than expected in July — just 114,000 — the third time in the past eight months that job growth has fallen below 200,000. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, unexpectedly jumped 0.2 percentage points to 4.3 percent.

But the slowing job market isn’t completely deterring workers from looking for new opportunities over the next year. Nearly half (48 percent) of Americans in the workforce (i.e., those who are employed full-time or looking for full-time employment) say they’re likely to search for a new job in the next 12 months, Bankrate’s new Employment Security Survey found. Many workers also say they’re likely to ask for higher pay and work flexibility in the coming year.

This is not the red-hot job market coinciding with the reopening of the economy a couple of years back. It is more in line with what we experienced before the pandemic. — Mark Hamrick, Bankrate Senior Economic Analyst

Bankrate’s insights on employment outlook in the U.S.

Business Nearly half of workers have their eyes on new job opportunities, even as the job market slows. 48% of workers say they’re likely to search for a new job in the next 12 months, down from 56% in March 2023.

48% of workers say they’re likely to search for a new job in the next 12 months, down from 56% in March 2023. Workers are prioritizing paychecks and flexibility. 43% of those in the workforce say they’re likely to ask for a raise at work, and 42% plan to ask for more work flexibility such as different hours and/or the ability to work from home or remotely more often.

43% of those in the workforce say they’re likely to ask for a raise at work, and 42% plan to ask for more work flexibility such as different hours and/or the ability to work from home or remotely more often. The job market has cooled since the Fed started raising interest rates in March 2022: 21% of those in the workforce say their employment/career situation has worsened since the Fed began raising rates in March 2022. 57% say it’s about the same, and 22% said it has improved.

21% of those in the workforce say their employment/career situation has worsened since the Fed began raising rates in March 2022. 57% say it’s about the same, and 22% said it has improved. Amid the Fed’s rate hiking cycle, job security is a concern. 70% of workers indicated they had some level of worry about their job security since the Fed began raising rates in March 2022.

Nearly half of workers say they’re likely to search for a new job in the next year, especially younger workers

The slowdown in the job market is undeniable. With unemployment rising, fewer Americans quitting their jobs and slowing wage growth, workers no longer have the bargaining power they had following the pandemic. However, that doesn’t mean the job market is in a dire state or that Americans aren’t still on the hunt for jobs. The job market just may be normalizing back to what workers experienced before the pandemic, according to Bankrate analyst Sarah Foster.

“I’ve often speculated that workers might’ve gotten used to the historic amount of bargaining power that they had post-pandemic,” Foster says. “If you get a taste of what that’s like, it’s hard to go back. It might make a more ‘normal’ labor market feel artificially worse than it actually is.”

Over the next year, nearly half of Americans (48 percent) in the workforce say they’re likely to search for a new job, including:

23% who say they’re very likely

25% who say they’re somewhat likely

What’s notable is that this year’s figure is down from 56 percent when Bankrate last conducted this survey in March 2023, a possible sign of the cooling job market. Over half of U.S. workers (52 percent) say they’re unlikely to search for a new job in the next year, including:

25% who say they’re not too likely

27% who say they’re not at all likely

*(e.g., different hours, ability to work from home/remotely more often, etc.)

Note: Percentages are of U.S. adults who are employed full-time or looking for full-time employment.

Source: Bankrate survey, July 23-25, 2024

Younger workers — including millennials and Gen Z — make up a significant portion of the U.S. workforce and are more prone to job-hopping than other generations. Bankrate’s survey found younger workers are more likely than their older counterparts to search for a new job in the next year. Here’s the breakdown across generations:

64 percent of Gen Z workers (ages 18-27)

52 percent of millennial workers (ages 28-43)

45 percent of Gen X workers (ages 44-59)

25 percent of baby boomer workers (ages 60-78)

Higher pay or greater workplace flexibility are also big priorities for workers over the next year, especially among younger workers. Forty-three percent of those in the workforce say they’re likely to ask for a raise at work, while 42 percent plan to ask for more work flexibility such as different hours, and/or the ability to work from home or remotely more often.

Millennials and Gen Z workers are more likely to ask for a raise at work, compared with older workers.

52 percent of Gen Z workers

54 percent of millennial workers

34 percent of Gen X workers

25 percent of baby boomer workers

Some workers plan to make other career moves in the coming year. Twenty-five percent of workers are likely to quit their jobs in the next year, while 22 percent are likely to relocate for a job.

Roughly 3 in 10 workers (29 percent) will likely start their own business in the next year, with a higher percentage of young workers planning to become entrepreneurs, including:

41 percent of Gen Z workers

34 percent of millennial workers

It is refreshing and heartening to see so many individuals planning to start businesses. Innovation and entrepreneurism are key to the success of the American economy and financial markets. — Mark Hamrick, Bankrate Senior Economic Analyst

Roughly 1 in 5 workers say their employment situation has worsened since the Fed began raising rates

The Federal Reserve has been a major catalyst for the weakening labor market. As the Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates to combat inflation, the economy has slowed down, unemployment has risen and the number of jobs added monthly has declined.

Cooling the labor market down from a rapid boil to a low simmer has been one of the Fed’s goals. The Fed doesn’t want the job market to go back to being as hot as it was, for fear that it could make their inflation goals trickier. — Sarah Foster, Bankrate Economic Analyst

Roughly 1 in 5 workers (21 percent) believe their employment/career situation has worsened since the Fed began raising rates in March 2022. Meanwhile, the majority of workers (57 percent) say their situation is about the same, and 22 percent said it has improved.

Younger workers are more likely than older workers to say their career situation has improved since the Fed’s rate hiking cycle began.

30 percent of Gen Z workers

26 percent of millennial workers

15 percent of Gen X workers

15 percent of baby boomer workers

Note: Percentages are of U.S. adults who are employed full-time or looking for full-time employment.

Source: Bankrate survey, July 23-25, 2024

Since the Fed’s rate hiking cycle began, workers have some worry about their job security

Some workers are also feeling uneasy about their job security. Layoffs aren’t widespread and they remain at record lows, but “there’s been an undeniable social element to the fear of job security” in today’s job market, says Foster.

“Americans see the posts on LinkedIn. They often know someone who knows someone who’s been laid off,” she says. “Even back when unemployment was at a half-century low that it didn’t even eclipse pre-pandemic, Americans had a perception that the job market was much worse than it was.”

Seventy percent of workers have some level of worry about job security since the rate hiking cycle began, including:

42 percent who say their level of worry hasn’t changed

28 percent who say they are more worried

16 percent who say they are less worried

Only 15 percent of workers said they aren’t or haven’t worried about their job security since the Fed began raising interest rates.

Some generations are more concerned about their job security than others. Among generations who said they are more worried about their job security are:

36 percent of Gen Z workers

29 percent of Gen X workers

28 percent of millennial workers

18 percent of baby boomer workers

Notes: Percentages are of U.S. adults who are employed full-time or looking for full-time employment. Percentages don’t total 100 due to rounding.

Source: Bankrate survey, July 23-25, 2024

3 ways to make a successful career change in a cooling job market

The job market has slackened from red-hot levels, and finding a new job may be more challenging now than it was just a few years ago. But it’s not impossible. Here are three steps everyone should take when making a career change right now, especially in a weakening job market:

Lean into your network: Your network is one of your greatest assets when trying to find your next job. Connect with old colleagues, reach out to people in your industry and contact recruiters to show you’re interested in new opportunities. They may be able to assist you in your job search and make the process go faster by fielding questions, giving you feedback on your resume or referring you to specific jobs. Have a well-stocked emergency fund: From application to hiring, it can take several months to secure a job. In case of emergencies, aim to have three to six months’ worth of expenses socked away in a high-yield savings account before you begin your job search. Emergency funds can be a lifeline if you experience a sudden job loss or a hefty unexpected expense while transitioning careers. Always negotiate for higher pay and better benefits: Job seekers may not have as much bargaining power as they did a few years ago, but it’s still important to negotiate. Recruiters often expect candidates to negotiate their compensation package, which is why you should come prepared with your ideal salary and other non-negotiables. Make sure your asks are backed by research, experience and conversations with people in your industry.