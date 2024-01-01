Awards methodology
Our winners were carefully selected following an in-depth evaluation by our editorial team, who are industry experts. Our methodologies below provide more information on how we named our winners.
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of .
Banking
Best bank overall: Ally Bank
In assessing the best bank overall, Bankrate considered banks and credit unions in every category: big banks, regional, online and credit unions. Factors included fees charged, if any, across account types, availability of competitive annual percentage yields (APYs), minimum deposit amounts, access to funds and payment services, innovative digital features and more.
Best big bank: Capital One
In determining the best big bank, Bankrate looked at banks with hundreds of branches across multiple states and regions. Factors included the range of products offered, the minimum amount required to open an account and to avoid monthly service fees, overdraft fees, size of ATM network and associated fees, digital features and more.
Best online bank: Ally Bank
In selecting the best online bank, Bankrate evaluated dozens of banks without branches or operating as digital financial institutions whose products are widely available online. Factors included the range of products offered, the minimum amount required to open an account and to avoid monthly service fees, overdraft fees, size of ATM network and associated fees, digital features and more.
Best regional bank: Texas Capital Bank
In judging the best regional bank, Bankrate evaluated dozens of banks that generally had fewer than 500 total branches in the U.S. and generally operated a physical presence within a specific region. Factors included the range of products offered, competitive APYs, the minimum amount required to open an account and to avoid monthly service fees, overdraft fees, size of ATM network and associated fees, digital features and more.
Best credit union: Alliant Credit Union
In choosing the best credit union, Bankrate looked at membership-based organizations regulated by the National Credit Union Administration. Factors included the range of products offered, competitive APYs, the minimum amount required to open an account and to avoid monthly service fees, overdraft fees, size of ATM network and associated fees, digital features, membership requirements and more.
Best savings account: EverBank (formerly TIAA Bank)
In assessing what makes the best savings account, Bankrate considered APYs, minimum deposit required (if any), how easy it is to access funds, monthly service fees, the account balance needed to avoid paying them, and more.
Best money market account: Quontic Bank
When it comes to the best money market account, Bankrate weighed APYs, minimum deposit required, monthly service fees, availability of accounts nationwide, check-writing privileges and ATM/debit card access, among other factors.
Best CD: Ally Bank
To score the best bank for CDs, Bankrate reviewed CD offerings from more than 100 banks and credit unions. Factors included the APY based on the bank's best CD rate for 7- to 17-month terms, a minimum deposit was $25,000 or less; low minimum deposit requirements; range of term lengths and early withdrawal penalty amounts. Banks that offered specialty CDs, such as a bump-up or no-penalty CD, were given a bonus. Another bonus was awarded for offering IRA CDs.
Best checking account: Ally Bank
In determining what makes the best checking account, Bankrate weighed numerous factors, including the amount required to open an account, monthly minimum balance requirements, early direct deposit being offered, fees for overdrafts and non-sufficient funds, size of ATM networks and any associated fees, and peer-to-peer payment services, among others. Institutions that paid interest on their checking accounts were awarded a bonus.
Best cash management account: Wealthfront
In determining the best cash management account, Bankrate assigned a score to nonbank cash accounts, looking at criteria including APYs, check-writing privileges, monthly service fees, minimum deposit requirements and minimum balance to earn interest.
Best bank for sign-up bonuses: Chase Bank
In selecting the best bank for sign-up bonuses, Bankrate evaluated a group of large banks and financial institutions whose products are widely available online and consistently offer bonuses to customers opening new accounts or making referrals. These institutions’ bonus promotions were scored across checking, savings and other accounts, as well as for referring new customers to determine a winner.
Best bank for branch access: Chase Bank
When it comes to the best bank for branch access, Bankrate looked for institutions with thousands of branches across the U.S., and those with a vast physical presence across numerous states and the District of Columbia. We also took into account which banks generally offered more consumer-friendly hours, and which banks had the highest branch density in the most populated states.
Best bank for ATM access: Capital One
When it comes to the best bank for ATM access, Bankrate evaluated institutions by their offering of ATMs – whether their own or via fee-free access to ATM networks. We also took into account banks that provided ATM fee reimbursement to account holders using out-of-network machines.
Best mobile banking app: Citibank
In determining the best mobile banking app, Bankrate evaluated banks insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and rated them on their overall experience, customer satisfaction, features offered and total value proposition to users.
Home equity
Best bank: Third Federal Savings and Loan
Of the home equity lenders reviewed by Bankrate, our Home Lending editorial team chose the online lender with the highest Bankrate Score. In the event of a tie, we chose the online lender with the lowest introductory or permanent APR. Learn more about the Bankrate Score for home equity lenders.
Best online lender: Discover
Of the home equity lenders reviewed by Bankrate, our Home Lending editorial team chose the bank with the highest Bankrate Score. In the event of a tie, we chose the bank with the lowest introductory or permanent APR. Learn more about the Bankrate Score for home equity lenders.
Best for home improvement: TD Bank
Of the home equity lenders reviewed by Bankrate, our Home Lending editorial team evaluated lenders with a 3.8 Bankrate Score or higher, then chose the lender with the fastest funding time and longest repayment term. In the event of a tie, we chose the lender with the lowest introductory or permanent APR. Learn more about the Bankrate Score for home equity lenders.
Best for debt consolidation: Bethpage Federal Credit Union
Of the home equity lenders reviewed by Bankrate, our Home Lending editorial team evaluated lenders with a 3.8 Bankrate Score or higher, then chose the lender with the lowest fees. In the event of a tie, we chose the lender with the lowest introductory or permanent APR. Learn more about the Bankrate Score for home equity lenders.
Best for borrowers with excellent credit: PenFed Credit Union
Of the home equity lenders reviewed by Bankrate, our Home Lending editorial team evaluated lenders with a 3.0 Bankrate Score or higher, then chose the lender with the highest credit score minimum (FICO defines "Excellent" as 740+). In the event of a tie, we chose the lender with the lowest introductory or permanent APR. Learn more about the Bankrate Score for home equity lenders.
Best for borrowers with good credit: Lower
Of the home equity lenders reviewed by Bankrate, our Home Lending editorial team evaluated lenders with a 3.0 Bankrate Score or higher, then chose the lender with a "Good" credit minimum (FICO defines "Good" as 670-739). In the event of a tie, we chose the lender with the lowest introductory or permanent APR. Learn more about the Bankrate Score for home equity lenders.
Best for borrowers with fair credit: Guaranteed Rate
Of the home equity lenders reviewed by Bankrate, our Home Lending editorial team evaluated lenders with a 3.0 Bankrate Score or higher, then chose the lender with the lowest credit score minimum (FICO defines "Fair" as 580-669). In the event of a tie, we chose the lender with the lowest introductory or permanent APR. Learn more about the Bankrate Score for home equity lenders.
Insurance
Best auto insurance company overall: Amica
To choose the best overall auto insurance company, we started by gathering information from over 150 insurance companies. We researched average quoted annual premiums obtained from Quadrant Information Services for all 50 states and Washington, D.C., because we know that price is a top concern for many shoppers. We also know that service and financial strength are important, so we also evaluated third-party scores and ratings from J.D. Power, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), AM Best, Standard & Poor’s (S&P) and Moody’s. To ensure that we chose companies that offer the coverage that drivers need, we next reviewed available coverage options and discounts. Finally, we considered each company’s local agency presence, digital tool functionality, corporate sustainability and national availability (which we define as being available in at least 48 states, since Alaska and Hawaii often present unique challenges to insurers). While our Bankrate Awards can serve as a helpful guide, keep in mind that each insurance company has its own underwriting and pricing regulations, which means eligibility and rates will vary. We chose to feature two companies, Amica and Geico, as the best overall to help a wider range of drivers.
Best auto insurance company overall: Geico
To choose the best overall auto insurance company, we started by gathering information from over 150 insurance companies. We researched average quoted annual premiums obtained from Quadrant Information Services for all 50 states and Washington, D.C., because we know that price is a top concern for many shoppers. We also know that service and financial strength are important, so we also evaluated third-party scores and ratings from J.D. Power, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), AM Best, Standard & Poor’s (S&P) and Moody’s. To ensure that we chose companies that offer the coverage that drivers need, we next reviewed available coverage options and discounts. Finally, we considered each company’s local agency presence, digital tool functionality, corporate sustainability and national availability (which we define as being available in at least 48 states, since Alaska and Hawaii often present unique challenges to insurers). While our Bankrate Awards can serve as a helpful guide, keep in mind that each insurance company has its own underwriting and pricing regulations, which means eligibility and rates will vary. We chose to feature two companies, Amica and Geico, as the best overall to help a wider range of drivers.
Best budget auto insurance company: Geico
Price was the most important factor as we looked for the best budget auto insurance company. We obtained average quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services for all 50 states and Washington, D.C., then analyzed the rates by a number of driver profiles. We weighed the national average rate most heavily in our analysis, but also considered coverage options, discounts, third-party scores and digital tools. We chose to feature two companies, Geico and Auto-Owners, as the best overall to help a wider range of drivers. Auto-Owners offers slightly lower rates, while Geico also offers low average rates and is more widely available for drivers. Both companies have a long list of discounts that could lower premiums even more.
Best budget auto insurance company: Auto-Owners
Price was the most important factor as we looked for the best budget auto insurance company. We obtained average quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services for all 50 states and Washington, D.C., then analyzed the rates by a number of driver profiles. We weighed the national average rate most heavily in our analysis, but also considered coverage options, discounts, third-party scores and digital tools. We chose to feature two companies, Geico and Auto-Owners, as the best overall to help a wider range of drivers. Auto-Owners offers slightly lower rates, while Geico also offers low average rates and is more widely available for drivers. Both companies have a long list of discounts that could lower premiums even more.
Best auto insurance company for high-risk drivers: Progressive
For high-risk drivers, we determined that average rates after an at-fault accident, a speeding ticket or a DUI, as well as high-risk driver eligibility, were the most impactful factors. Progressive earns the second-highest Bankrate Score of all carriers we analyzed, is known to cover high-risk drivers, offers comparably lower rates for high-risk incidents and has a helpful tool for finding suitable coverage. Like our other awards, we also took coverage options, discounts, national availability, corporate sustainability and third-party scores and ratings into account, but they weren’t weighted as heavily in this category.
Best for young drivers: Geico
Premiums and relevant discount availability were the most important factors as we analyzed the best auto insurance company for young drivers. Geico earns the third-highest Bankrate Score of all carriers we analyzed, offers competitive premiums for policies with a young driver added and has plenty of student discounts available.
Best for customer experience: Amica
Proprietary scoring and third-party ratings and scoring were primary factors in determining the best auto insurance company for customer experience. Our winner has the highest Bankrate Score, highest J.D. Power customer satisfaction score for claims satisfaction and digital insurance in the service category. The NAIC also informed our decision, with our company receiving lower-than-average customer complaints.
Best home insurance company overall: USAA
To find the best overall home insurance companies, we started by analyzing metrics that we felt most impact customer experience. These included average rates from Quadrant Information Services as well as third-party scores and ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), Standard & Poor’s (S&P) and Moody’s. We know that every homeowner has different needs, so we next reviewed coverage options and discounts. Lastly, we reviewed each insurer’s local agency availability, digital tools, corporate sustainability and giveback programs, and national availability (which we define as being available in at least 48 states, since many insurers do not operate in Alaska or Hawaii). We strive to help homeowners understand how to choose the best company, and to that end, we chose to feature two insurers as the best — USAA and Allstate — based on their ratings in our scoring model. While our Bankrate Awards can be a good guide, every insurance company has its own operating guidelines, so the best way to find out if a carrier is right for you is to get a quote.
Best home insurance company overall: Allstate
To find the best overall home insurance companies, we started by analyzing metrics that we felt most impact customer experience. These included average rates from Quadrant Information Services as well as third-party scores and ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), Standard & Poor’s (S&P) and Moody’s. We know that every homeowner has different needs, so we next reviewed coverage options and discounts. Lastly, we reviewed each insurer’s local agency availability, digital tools, corporate sustainability and giveback programs, and national availability (which we define as being available in at least 48 states, since many insurers do not operate in Alaska or Hawaii). We strive to help homeowners understand how to choose the best company, and to that end, we chose to feature two insurers as the best — USAA and Allstate — based on their ratings in our scoring model. While our Bankrate Awards can be a good guide, every insurance company has its own operating guidelines, so the best way to find out if a carrier is right for you is to get a quote.
Best digital home insurance company: Lemonade
For our best digital home insurance company category, we weighed each insurer’s mobile app and online tool functionality the most heavily. We also researched and analyzed the rating structure of digital insurance companies, as this can indicate a carrier’s ability to adapt to a quickly-changing insurance landscape. Finally, we incorporated coverage options, discounts and third-party ratings into our analysis to help ensure that the companies that rose to the top of our list still provided robust and reliable coverage.
Best for high-value homes: Chubb
Policyholders with high-value homes may have different insurance considerations and might be searching for more tailored, unique or specific coverage options. Additionally, a company that insures high-value homes may need a higher level of financial stability, since claims for luxury properties likely cost more to settle. We weighted premiums, financial stability and coverage options as the most important factors in our high-value home insurer category.
Best budget home insurance company: Nationwide
Rates were the most important consideration in our analysis of budget home insurance companies. Customers shopping for cheap home insurance are, by the nature of their search, seeking a company that offers low average rates. To that end, we also heavily weighed available discounts, since discounts provide a way for homeowners to further lower their premiums. However, the ability to have a policy that can be counted on in the event of a claim is critical. Considering that, we reviewed each carrier’s customer claims satisfaction as a third metric.
Best for bundling home and auto insurance: Allstate
Policyholders who bundle their home and auto insurance want to ensure that the company they choose is reliable for both their insurance needs. With this in mind, we narrowed down considerations based on companies that earned a high Bankrate Score for both auto insurance and home insurance, and heavily factored the bundling discount savings amount. National availability was also a key determiner, ensuring that homeowners would be able to bundle their insurance lines with the company from whichever state they reside.
Best term life insurer: State Farm
To find the best life insurance companies, Bankrate compiled information in six key areas that affect customer experience. First, we analyzed each company’s third-party ratings for customer satisfaction and financial strength via J.D. Power and AM Best. Next, we analyzed the number of riders from each company and the coverage capacity for each policy type. Finally, we researched the availability of no-exam options and each company’s accessibility (via an online customer portal, digital app, 24/7 customer service and local agents). Term life is a common type of life insurance, meaning that customer service and accessibility were considered the most important factors. While our Bankrate Awards can be a helpful guide, remember that each company has its own underwriting and pricing regulations, which means eligibility and rates vary. The best way to find out if a company is right for you is to get a quote.
Best whole life insurer: MassMutual
To find the best life insurance companies, Bankrate compiled information in six key areas that affect customer experience. First, we analyzed each company’s third-party ratings for customer satisfaction and financial strength via J.D. Power and AM Best. Next, we analyzed the number of riders from each company and the coverage capacity for each policy type. Finally, we researched the availability of no-exam options and each company’s accessibility (via an online customer portal, digital app, 24/7 customer service and local agents). Because whole life insurance is a form of permanent coverage that stays in place until you pass away (assuming premiums are paid), we determined that the most important features were an insurer’s financial strength and the ability to use endorsements to personalize a policy. While our Bankrate Awards can be a helpful guide, remember that each company has its own underwriting and pricing regulations, which means eligibility and rates vary. The best way to find out if a company is right for you is to get a quote.
Best universal life insurer: State Farm
To find the best life insurance companies, Bankrate compiled information in six key areas that affect customer experience. First, we analyzed each company’s third-party ratings for customer satisfaction and financial strength via J.D. Power and AM Best. Next, we analyzed the number of riders from each company and the coverage capacity for each policy type. Finally, we researched the availability of no-exam options and each company’s accessibility (via an online customer portal, digital app, 24/7 customer service and local agents). Universal life insurance is more complex than term or whole life coverage, so we reviewed each insurer’s portfolio of financial products and the ability to guide consumers through financial journeys with planning services. Universal life is also a form of permanent life insurance, so the financial strength of each insurer was also heavily weighed. While our Bankrate Awards can be a helpful guide, remember that each company has its own underwriting and pricing regulations, which means eligibility and rates vary. The best way to find out if a company is right for you is to get a quote.
Investing
Best broker overall: Interactive Brokers
In selecting the best broker overall, Bankrate evaluated brokers on key factors that matter to investors, including costs, tradable securities, research and education, trading platform, customer support, mobile app and more. Those scores were weighted by importance to arrive at the final assessment of the best overall broker.
Best broker for beginner investors: Fidelity Investments
In selecting the best broker for beginners, Bankrate looked at factors that would likely matter most to investors who are just getting started. Costs, customer support, an intuitive and feature-rich mobile app, the availability of fractional shares and a comprehensive educational offering were heavily weighted among other factors.
Best broker for advanced traders: Interactive Brokers
In selecting the best broker for advanced traders, Bankrate considered factors that would likely be of the highest importance to experienced investors. The cost of trading stocks and options, the quality and robustness of trading platforms — including mobile platforms — tradable securities, available research and customer support were the key factors.
Best broker for research and tools: Interactive Brokers
Bankrate evaluated brokers on a variety of factors when identifying the best broker for research and tools. These factors included access to research (both proprietary and third-party) on stocks and funds, the quality and breadth of research and tools, the capabilities of the trading platform, the quality and depth of the educational components, and the mobile app.
Best broker for retirement investing: Fidelity Investments
Bankrate looked at a number of factors when identifying the best broker for retirement investing. Brokers were evaluated based on the types of retirement accounts offered, access to research and education, trading costs and fees, customer service and the availability of mutual funds with no transaction fees, among other criteria.
Best investing app: Wealthfront
In determining the best investing app, Bankrate evaluated app-based providers of financial services (including robo-advisors, brokerages and mobile-only services) and rated them on their overall experience, features offered and total value proposition to the investor.
Best financial advisor: Charles Schwab
In naming the best financial advisor, Bankrate evaluated widely available wealth management firms on important factors such as fee structure, services offered, customer satisfaction and the minimum asset levels to open an account.
Best robo-advisor overall: Schwab Intelligent Portfolios
In selecting the best robo-advisor, Bankrate evaluated robo-advisors on factors that matter to their target audience, including management fees, fund expense ratios, robust portfolio construction, cash management accounts, features and tools, education, access to human advisors and customer support.
Best robo-advisor for low costs: SoFi Automated Investing
In selecting the best robo-advisor for low costs, Bankrate looked at a number of factors that are most important to value-seeking clients, including management fees, fund expense ratios and account fees.
Best robo-advisor for portfolio management: Betterment
In selecting the best robo-advisor for portfolio management, Bankrate evaluated robo-advisors on factors that cater to robust portfolio construction and investment options, offer valuable tax strategies and access to human advisors, as well as come with reasonable account minimums.
Credit cards
Best credit card for everyday use: Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
Bankrate ranked each card’s estimated rewards rate, rewards value, bonus value, redemption flexibility and other benefits against those of other cards in the “everyday use” category (all rewards, cash back and travel cards in our database with no annual fee).
Best credit card for foodies: American Express® Gold Card
Bankrate ranked each card’s estimated rewards rate, rewards value, bonus value, redemption flexibility and other benefits against those of other rewards cards in our database that offered rewards and perks on dining and at U.S. supermarkets.
Best credit card for jet-setters: Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
Bankrate ranked each card’s estimated rewards rate, rewards value, bonus value, redemption flexibility and additional benefits against those of other rewards cards in the “jet-setter” category (cards focused on travel-related rewards and benefits).
Best credit card for cash-back fans: Chase Freedom Unlimited®*
Bankrate ranked each card’s estimated rewards rate, rewards value, bonus value, redemption flexibility and other benefits against those of other cards with “cash back” as their primary scoring category.
Best credit card for families: Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Bankrate ranked each card’s estimated rewards rate, rewards value, sign-up bonus value, APR, redemption flexibility and other elements against those of other cards in the “family” category (all rewards and cash back cards in our database that offered rewards and perks on groceries and other household expenses).
Best credit card for building your credit: Discover it® Secured Credit Card
Bankrate ranked each card’s membership cost, APR, annual fee (and other fees), security deposit, credit-building features and other elements against those of other secured and unsecured cards in the “credit building” category.
Best credit card for students: Discover it® Student Cash Back
Bankrate ranked each card’s rewards program, intro APR, ongoing APR and fees, additional features, customer service experience and other elements against those of other cards in the “student” category (cards designed and only available for students).
Best credit card for debt consolidators: Citi Simplicity® Card
Bankrate ranked each card’s intro APR periods, ongoing APR, annual fee, miscellaneous fees and other benefits against those of other cards in the “balance transfer” category (all cards designed primarily for the purpose of transferring a paying down an existing balance at a low introductory APR).
Best credit card for business owners: Capital One Venture X Business Rewards Card
Bankrate ranked each card’s estimated rewards rate, rewards value, standard APR, welcome offers, rates and fees and other elements against those of other cards designed for small-business owners.
Best credit card for airline loyalists: Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard®*
Bankrate ranked each card’s estimated rewards rate, rewards value, bonus value, redemption flexibility and other benefits against those of other cards in the “airline” category (all rewards cards in our database co-branded with a specific airline).
Best for commuters: Citi Custom Cash® Card
Bankrate ranked each card’s estimated rewards rate, rewards value, bonus value, redemption flexibility and other benefits against those of other cash back and rewards cards in our database with rewards and perks on gas and transit purchases.
Best credit card for hotel loyalists: Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card*
Bankrate ranked each card’s estimated rewards rate, rewards value, bonus value, redemption flexibility and other benefits against those of other cards in the “hotels” category (all rewards cards in our database co-branded with a specific hotel network).
Best credit cards for stacking: Chase Freedom Flex℠, Chase Freedom Unlimited®, Chase Sapphire Reserve®*
‘Bankrate ranked a series of popular single-issuer card combinations based on their combined estimated rewards rates, rewards category coverage, rewards value, redemption flexibility, sign-up bonus value and additional benefits against those of other popular card combinations.
Best credit card for shopping: Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
Bankrate ranked each card’s estimated rewards rate, rewards value, bonus value, redemption flexibility and other benefits against those of other cash back and rewards cards in our database with shopping-centric rewards and perks.
Best credit card for entertainment: Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
Bankrate ranked each card’s estimated rewards rate, rewards value, bonus value, redemption flexibility and other benefits against those of other cash back and rewards cards in our database with rewards and perks related to entertainment, live events, streaming services and other non-travel leisure activities.
Best credit card for social good: Sunrise Banks Everyday Rewards+ Card*
Bankrate ranked each card issuer’s estimated community reinvestment, PCAF status, ESG risk score, B Corp Score and other social responsibility factors along with the card’s estimated rewards rate, rewards value, bonus value, redemption flexibility and other benefits against those of other cash back and rewards cards in our database.
Best credit card for renters: Bilt Mastercard®
Bankrate ranked each card’s estimated rewards value, bonus value, redemption flexibility and other benefits against those of other cash back and rewards cards in our database that offer rewards or perks on rent payments.
Best credit card for privacy: Apple Card*
Bankrate ranked each card’s data collection and sharing policies as well as available cardholder opt-out abilities (based on the issuer’s Consumer Privacy documentation) against those of other cards in our database. Bankrate also ranked these cards based on privacy and security perks like fraud protection and the ability to create and use virtual card numbers.
Best credit card for ease of use: Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Bankrate ranked each card’s estimated rewards value, bonus value, redemption flexibility and other benefits against those of other cash back and rewards cards in our database that carried a flat-rewards rate on all purchases.
Best credit card for food delivery: DoorDash Rewards Mastercard®
Bankrate ranked each card’s estimated average rewards rate, rewards value, bonus value, redemption flexibility and other benefits against those of other cash back and rewards cards in our database that earn rewards or offer perks and credits on grocery or restaurant delivery services.
* Information about the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard®, Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card, Chase Freedom Flex℠ Sunrise Banks Everyday Rewards+ Card and Apple Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
Mortgages
Best overall: Veterans United Home Loans
Of the mortgage lenders reviewed by Bankrate, our Home Lending editorial team evaluated lenders with a 4.8 Bankrate Score or higher; then those available nationwide with both branches and online service; then those with a customizable online rate tool. In the event of a tie, we chose the lender with the lower APR (or, if APR wasn’t available, the one with the higher customer rating on Bankrate). Learn more about the Bankrate Score for mortgage lenders.
Best for first-time homebuyers: PenFed Credit Union
Of the mortgage lenders reviewed by Bankrate, our Home Lending editorial team evaluated lenders with a 4.5 Bankrate Score or higher; then those available nationwide; then those who offer conventional and FHA loans; then those who offer down payment assistance, either in-house or by participating in a housing finance agency program; then those with customer service hours at least six days a week. In the event of a tie, we chose the lender with the lower APR (or, if APR wasn’t available, the one with the higher customer rating on Bankrate). Learn more about the Bankrate Score for mortgage lenders.
Best FHA: Rocket Mortgage
Of the mortgage lenders reviewed by Bankrate, our Home Lending editorial team evaluated lenders with a 4.5 Bankrate Score or higher; then those who offer FHA loans; then those who are top FHA lenders by volume. In the event of a tie, we chose the lender with the lower APR (or, if APR wasn’t available, the one with the higher customer rating on Bankrate). Learn more about the Bankrate Score for mortgage lenders.
Best VA: USAA
Of the mortgage lenders reviewed by Bankrate, our Home Lending editorial team evaluated lenders with a 4.5 Bankrate Score or higher; then those who offer VA loans; then those who are top VA lenders by volume. In the event of a tie, we chose the lender with the lower APR (or, if APR wasn’t available, the one with the higher customer rating on Bankrate). Learn more about the Bankrate Score for mortgage lenders.
Best no-fee: First Mortgage Direct
Of the mortgage lenders reviewed by Bankrate, our Home Lending editorial team evaluated lenders with a 4.5 Bankrate Score or higher; then those with no fees; then those who allow borrowers to apply online. In the event of a tie, we chose the lender with the lower APR (or, if APR wasn’t available, the one with the higher customer rating on Bankrate). Learn more about the Bankrate Score for mortgage lenders.
Best for bad credit: Old National Bank
Of the mortgage lenders reviewed by Bankrate, our editors evaluated lenders with a 4.5 Bankrate Score or higher; then those available nationwide; then those offering FHA, VA and USDA loans. In the event of a tie, we chose the lender with the lower APR (or, if APR wasn’t available, the one with the higher customer rating on Bankrate). Learn more about the Bankrate Score for mortgage lenders.
Best for refinancing: Better
Of the mortgage lenders reviewed by Bankrate, our editors evaluated lenders with a 4.5 Bankrate Score or higher; then those available nationwide; then those displaying refinance rates on its website; then those offering home equity products. In the event of a tie, we chose the lender with the lower APR (or, if APR wasn’t available, the one with the higher customer rating on Bankrate). Learn more about the Bankrate Score for mortgage lenders.
Best independent: Mr. Cooper
Of the mortgage lenders reviewed by Bankrate, our editors evaluated independent lenders (not a bank or credit union) with a 4.5 Bankrate Score or higher; then those available nationwide. We chose the lender with the lower APR (or, if APR wasn’t available, the one with the higher customer rating on Bankrate). Learn more about the Bankrate Score for mortgage lenders.
Best for self-employed: New American Funding
Of the mortgage lenders reviewed by Bankrate, our editors evaluated lenders offering loans for self-employed borrowers (e.g., bank statement, no-doc, non-QM) with a 4.5 Bankrate Score or higher; then those available nationwide. We chose the lender with the highest Bankrate Score. In the event of a tie, we chose the lender with the lower APR (or, if APR wasn’t available, the one with the higher customer rating on Bankrate). Learn more about the Bankrate Score for mortgage lenders.
Auto Loans
Best from a bank: PenFed
To determine the winner for the best auto loan from a bank, Bankrate considered major banks that service consumers nationwide. Bankrate’s team of experts evaluated factors such as APR ranges, types of loans offered, length of repayment terms, customer service hours and app availability. The winner for this category needed to offer a variety of repayment and loan options, low starting APR, extended customer support hours and a highly rated app. Besides that, our winner had to rank highly across all four categories evaluated as part of our ranking system known as the Bankrate Score. This system takes into account overall availability, affordability, customer experience and transparency.
Best online lender: Autopay
To determine the winner for the best online lender, Bankrate scored online-only lenders that serve borrowers across the country. Bankrate’s experts then sorted these based on the types of loan offered, APR ranges and available loan terms. We also considered the availability of an app and how user-friendly the lenders’ websites are. Lastly, the winner had to score well in Bankrate’s scoring system, the Bankrate Score, which measures overall availability, affordability, customer experience and transparency.
Best for auto refinance: LendingClub
To find the best lender for auto refinancing loans, Bankrate considered banks, credit unions and online lenders that serve borrowers nationwide. To pick the winner, Bankrate favored those with the lowest rate ranges, fewest vehicle restrictions and largest available loan amounts. Along with this, the winner also needed to offer a wide variety of repayment terms and fast funding. Finally, preference was given to lenders that scored well in Bankrate’s scoring system, which evaluates four main factors: overall availability, affordability, customer experience and transparency.
Best for used car purchase: Carputty
Bankrate evaluated banks, credit unions and online lenders to determine the best lender for used vehicle loans — catering to both dealer and private party purchases. From there Bankrate’s team of experts narrowed down the choices by lowest APR ranges, most loan types, fewest vehicle restrictions, number of loan terms offered and widest loan amounts. The winner also needed to rank high within Bankrate’s scoring system, which measures overall availability, affordability, customer experience and transparency.
Best for new car purchase: Consumers Credit Union
To find the best auto loan for a new car purchase, Bankrate considered banks, credit unions and online lenders. Bankrate narrowed down lenders by lowest APR ranges, number of loan terms offered and customer service availability. Although low rates were an important factor, Bankrate also focused on lenders with high loan amounts. Along with these criteria, the winner also needed to rank high on Bankrate’s scoring system, which looks at overall availability, affordability, customer experience and transparency.
Best for EV loans: Tenet
To find the best auto loan for electric vehicle (EV) loans, Bankrate considered banks, credit unions and online lenders. Bankrate narrowed down lenders by those that have specific EV loan programs or incentives. From there, Bankrate’s experts looked for the lowest APR ranges, number of loan terms offered and range of customer service options. Along with this criteria, the winner also needed to rank high on Bankrate’s scoring system, which evaluates overall availability, affordability, customer experience and transparency.
Personal Loans
Best for borrowers with bad credit: Upstart
The winner of best personal loan for borrowers with bad credit needed to score the highest on Bankrate Score criteria among the lenders that offer loans to consumers within this credit band. Some of the factors evaluated include minimum credit score requirements, loan amounts, fees, APR range, customer service availability, ease of application process, funding times and access to account management tools. In the event of a tie, the lender with the lowest starting APR and credit score requirement was chosen.
Best for borrowers with fair credit: Prosper
The winner of best personal loan for borrowers with fair credit needed to score the highest on Bankrate Score criteria among the lenders that cater to consumers within this credit band. Some of the factors used to choose our top pick include minimum loan amount, fees, APR range, customer service availability, ease of application process, rate discounts, account management tools, funding times and additional perks offered to borrowers. In the event of a tie, the lender with the most competitive starting APR, flexible repayment terms and co-applicant option was chosen.
Best for borrowers with good credit: PenFed
The winner of best personal loan for borrowers with good credit needed to score the highest on Bankrate Score criteria among the lenders that offer loans to consumers within this credit band. Some of the factors taken into account for the final score include minimum loan amount, fees, APR range, customer service availability, ease of application process, rate discounts, account management tools, funding times and additional perks offered to borrowers. In the event of a tie, our team of experts prioritized the lender with the lowest starting APR.
Best for borrowers with excellent credit: LightStream
The winner of best personal loan for borrowers with excellent credit needed to score the highest on Bankrate Score criteria among the lenders that offer loans to consumers within this credit band. Lender-specific criteria included minimum loan amount, fees, APR range, customer service availability, ease of application process, rate discounts, account management tools, funding times and additional perks offered to borrowers. In the event of a tie, we chose the lender with the lowest starting APR and fewer fees.
Best for home improvement: LightStream
To select the best personal loans lender for home improvement, Bankrate sorted lenders into those that offered longer-than-average repayment terms, fast funding, low APRs and rate discounts. The lender that scored the highest average of the four categories won. For repayment options, Bankrate favored lenders who offered terms longer than five years. For funding times, lenders were filtered to those that fund loans within the same week of approval. Likewise, our team of experts prioritized lenders that offered rate discounts to make these loans more affordable to borrowers.
Best for debt consolidation: Achieve
Bankrate chose the best personal loan for debt consolidation based on starting APRs and fees. Our editorial team looked at how much each of the lenders’ fees added to the overall cost of the loan. The top pick was chosen based on the lowest overall cost when adding starting APRs and fees. As a tie-breaker, the winner would be the lender with the highest Bankrate Score. This score evaluates — among other things — minimum loan amount, ease of online application, funding times and customer service.
Best online lender: SoFi
To determine the best online lender for personal loans, Bankrate compared online-only lenders, selecting the one with the highest overall Bankrate Score. For this particular category, Bankrate put additional emphasis on customer experience to ensure borrowers are able to efficiently manage their loan without in-person resources. If a tiebreaker was needed, the lender with the highest score in the customer experience category would be chosen.
Best from a bank: U.S. Bank
To determine the best personal loan from a bank, Bankrate narrowed down the list of lenders to those that are banks with online access and that service borrowers in multiple states, choosing the bank with the highest Bankrate Score. The Bankrate Score evaluates factors such as accessibility, affordability and customer support options, among other criteria, to determine the overall experience of using a particular lender.
Student Loans
Best for refinancing: Laurel Road
To find the best student loan for refinancing, Bankrate evaluated institutions specifically catering to borrowers looking to refinance their loans, including banks, credit unions and online-only lenders. The winner was selected based on the lowest APR ranges and the widest selection of repayment options, in addition to having no origination fees, application fees or prepayment penalties. Our top pick also excelled in other areas, such as availability and overall customer experience, which are evaluated as part of our meticulous ranking system known as the Bankrate Score.
Best for borrowers with good credit: SoFi
The winner of best personal loan for borrowers with good credit needed to score the highest on Bankrate Score criteria among the lenders that offer loans to consumers within this credit range. Some of the factors taken into account for the final score include minimum and maximum loan amounts, fees, APR ranges, customer service hours and availability, in addition to ease of application process and online account management. In the event of a tie, our team of experts favored the lender with the lowest starting APR.
Best for parents: Earnest
To find the best student loan for parents, Bankrate considered banks and online-only lenders that offer loans specifically for parents of undergraduate students. The winner was selected based on a high overall Bankrate Score, which looks at factors like repayment options, fees, customer experience, APR ranges and the ease of the application process.
Best for undergraduate students: SoFi and Federal Direct Loans
To find the best student loan for undergraduate students, Bankrate compared well-known lenders that service borrowers nationwide using the Bankrate Score. This score evaluates repayment options, overall affordability and customer experience based on metrics like minimum and maximum loan amounts, grace period length, fees and autopay discount. The winners for this category were selected based on the lowest APRs and repayment flexibility.
Best for graduate students: College Ave
To find the best student loan for graduate students, Bankrate compared lenders offering financing options for law, medical and dental degrees, as well as other graduate programs. Our top pick offers a combination of low APRs, high borrowing limits and longer-than-average grace periods. The winner also scored highly regarding repayment options, overall affordability and customer experience.
Best for bootcamps/vocational programs: Ascent
To find the best student loan for boot camps and vocational programs, Bankrate narrowed down the search to widely available lenders that offer unconventional loans meant for career-building, boot camps, certificate programs or trade schools. Of the contenders, the winner needed to have transparent terms, multiple repayment options, relatively low APR ranges, a defined grace period and cover a variety of programs.
Best for MBA students: Earnest
To find the best student loan for MBA students, Bankrate compared lenders that offer loans specifically for business students. Our winner features low APRs, high borrowing limits and generous grace periods. The winner also scored highly across the board regarding repayment options, affordability and customer experience, which are all part of Bankrate’s scoring system.
Small business loans
Best minority-led small business lender: Lendistry
In assessing the best minority-led small business lender, Bankrate considered minority-owned or minority-led businesses. Factors included regional or nationwide availability, product types offered and eligibility requirements.
Best CDFI for small business loans: Accion Opportunity Fund
In assessing the best Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), Bankrate compared CDFIs based on factors including regional or nationwide availability, product types offered and eligibility requirements.
Best business line of credit: Fundible
Bankrate ranked small business lenders that offered business lines of credit based on the following factors: accessibility, affordability, customer experience, transparency and flexibility.
Best small business lender for bad credit: Fundible
In selecting the best business lender for bad credit, Bankrate evaluated business lenders that welcomed small business owners with credit scores of 625 or lower. Factors considered included the number of loan products that accepted credit scores of 625 and below, interest rates, loan amounts, availability and other eligibility requirements.
Best small business lender for good-to-excellent credit: Wells Fargo
In determining the best small business lender for good-to-excellent credit, Bankrate evaluated lenders with a minimum credit score requirement of 670. Factors considered included number of loan products, interest rates, loan amounts, availability and eligibility requirements.
Best small business lender for newer businesses: Taycor Financial
In assessing the best small business lender for newer businesses, Bankrate considered lenders that offered loans to small business owners who have only been in business for six months or less. Factors included eligible loan products, interest rates, availability and eligibility requirements.
Best small business lender for equipment loans: Creditfy
Bankrate ranked small business lenders that offered equipment loans based on the following factors: credit score requirements, interest rates, accessibility, affordability, customer experience, transparency and flexibility.
Best lender for working capital loans: Wells Fargo
In assessing the best lender for working capital loans, Bankrate considered lenders that offered business lines of credit or short-term business loans with repayment terms that start at one year or less. Factors included the number of eligible loan products, interest rates, availability and eligibility requirements.
Best small business lender for fast business loans: Creditfy
In selecting the best lender for fast business loans, Bankrate evaluated business lenders that funded business loans in 24 hours or less. Factors considered included the number of fast business loan products, credit score requirements, interest rates, loan amounts, availability and other eligibility requirements.
Best small business lender for SBA loans: Live Oak Bank
In selecting the best lender for SBA loans, Bankrate reviewed the SBA 7(a) & 504 Lender Report. Factors considered at the time the winner was determined were total approval amount and approval count of lenders that offered SBA 7(a) loans.
Taxes
Best tax software overall: TurboTax
In determining the best tax software overall, Bankrate examined the following: inclusion of a free version, educational and assistance options, ease of use, ability to import forms and if a tracker is included to let you know when you may access your refund. Bonuses were given to companies with a high-rated mobile app and/or if they offer in-branch services.
Best low-cost tax software: TurboTax
The winner for best low-cost tax software rated highly for the same factors as the best tax software, but the methodology was indexed to account more heavily for software cost compared to other comparable programs, as well as whether it included free filing.
Best in-person tax assistance (branch): H&R Block
The winner for best low-cost tax software rated highly for the same factors as the best tax software, but the methodology was indexed to account more heavily for companies providing in-branch assistance.
Explore the best of the best
Check out the 2024 Bankrate Awards winners across our top categories.