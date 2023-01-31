Zach Wichter

Former Mortgage reporter, Homes
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Mortgages
  • Real estate
  • Home renovations
  • Condos and co-ops
  • Aviation
Education EDUCATION
  • Bachelor of Science in Journalism, Northwestern University

 

About the author

Zach Wichter is a former mortgage reporter at Bankrate. He previously worked on the Business desk at The New York Times where he won a Loeb Award for breaking news, and covered aviation for The Points Guy. He also worked in production on Dateline NBC and wrote anchor copy for New York 1. He graduated from Northwestern University with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism in 2013. As president of his co-op board in Queens (it’s like a condo board, but more New York-y), Zach is constantly thinking about real estate and dealing with issues of homeownership, HOA-style house rules and mortgage eligibility.

Highlights

Wichter came to the mortgage beat at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when home financing and the real estate industries were rare bright spots in an otherwise sluggish economy. He got to work looking under the hood of trends in the headlines, and by analyzing address forwarding data from the U.S. Postal Service, learned that the pandemic wasn't the end of cities after all. He also focuses on racial equity issues in the housing market.

Experience

Although Bankrate is the first place Wichter covered the mortgage and real estate verticals full-time, he's an experienced business reporter with a broad range of experience. In addition to covering aviation at The Times, he had a weekly column that highlighted commercial real estate transactions in New York City, and covered all kinds of stories as a general assignment business reporter.

In the media

The key to getting the best deal on a mortgage is shopping around with multiple lenders. If you don't, you could wind up paying thousands of dollars unnecessarily.

— Zach Wichter

Zach's Picks

photo illustration of house on edge of cliff with blue-green background
9 MIN READ

Is the housing market going to crash? What the experts are saying

Yes, the housing market has cooled. But there’s wide agreement among experts about one thing.

Row houses on a sunny day
1 MIN READ

Mortgage news this week: 2024 housing market predictions

What happened in mortgage news this week

A two-story single-family home with front porch
8 MIN READ

How to get an instant cash offer for your house

Interested in an instant, all-cash offer for your home? Here’s how to get one.

A high-rise condo
10 MIN READ

Pro tips for how to buy a condo in 2024

Condos can be complicated. Here are our top tips for buying one.

The US Capitol Building at dusk.
5 MIN READ

Housing bills 2024: ‘Trigger leads,’ hedge fund homeowners, capital gains on home sales

Here’s a look at some of the latest housing-related proposals in Congress.

This colorful house decorated for Christmas was spotted in the town of Meyersville Maryland in Frederick County. This small rural town has many quaint houses like this one.
5 MIN READ

‘We buy houses’ companies in Maryland

Maryland has many national and local cash-homebuying outfits to choose from.

man working on financial paperwork, blue background
5 MIN READ

How much are closing costs for home sellers?

Selling a house isn’t free — here’s a breakdown of common closing costs for sellers.

Inspecting a home's foundation
6 MIN READ

How much does a home inspection cost, and what does it entail?

A professional home inspection tells you what condition the property is in — and what problems might be lurking.

Zach's latest articles