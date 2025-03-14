Wyoming state income tax rates

Wyoming sales tax rate

Wyoming has a state sales tax of 4 percent.

Counties may impose additional local sales taxes — that can bring the combined state and local sales tax rate as high as 6 percent in some places.

Wyoming also has state and local lodging taxes, which range from 5 percent to 7 percent, on top of the sales tax. Those funds are collected on any hotels and other accommodations (motels, tents, trailers, etc.) for guests staying fewer than 30 days. The funds are primarily used for tourism.