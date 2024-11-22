What is the inheritance tax?

An inheritance tax is levied when a beneficiary inherits assets from the estate of a deceased person.

Unlike an estate tax, which is paid by the estate before assets are distributed, an inheritance tax is paid by the beneficiary on the asset’s value after receiving the asset. The tax is levied if the person who died lived in a state that has an inheritance tax, even if the beneficiary lives in a state without an inheritance tax.

While the federal government doesn’t levy an inheritance tax, six states do in 2024: Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. (Iowa passed a law that abolishes its inheritance tax after 2024.) The federal government does levy an estate tax, as do 12 states and Washington, D.C. Maryland is currently the only state to assess both an estate and inheritance tax.

How inheritance tax works

In states that levy an inheritance tax, beneficiaries pay a tax on the value of their inheritance. Generally, the inheritance tax is a progressive tax, which means that the tax rate increases with the value of the bequest. Some states assess different tax rates depending on the asset received, or the beneficiary’s relationship to the person who died. Close relatives may be exempt from the inheritance tax, or may pay a lower rate. State laws vary and are subject to change.

In 2024, the inheritance tax rate among the six states ranged from 0 to 16 percent, with New Jersey and Kentucky having the highest top tax rate.

Some states, including Kentucky, Nebraska and New Jersey and Maryland offer an inheritance tax exemption, which allows the beneficiary to avoid the inheritance tax if the asset’s value is less than the exemption amount.

For example, Maryland offers an inheritance tax exemption for property of less than $1,000. Maryland also exempts surviving spouses, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, parents and grandparents from paying an inheritance tax.

States that have an inheritance tax

In 2024, six states imposed an inheritance tax:

Iowa

Kentucky

Maryland

Nebraska

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

Inheritance tax rates range from a high of 16 percent in Kentucky and New Jersey to a low of 2 percent in Iowa. However, Iowa has abolished its inheritance tax, starting in 2025; beneficiaries won’t pay inheritance taxes in Iowa beginning Jan. 1, 2025.

Inheritance tax vs. estate tax

It’s easy to confuse the inheritance tax with the estate tax, but the two are quite different. The inheritance tax is imposed on the individual who inherits assets from someone else. An estate tax is imposed directly on the decedent’s estate before the assets are distributed to beneficiaries.

The federal government imposes an estate tax of 18 to 40 percent on assets above a specific exemption amount. That amount is $13.6 million in 2024, and almost $14 million in 2025.

In addition to the federal government, 12 states and the District of Columbia charge a state estate tax. For this reason, some estates pay both a federal and state estate tax. Like the federal government, states that have an estate tax generally offer an exemption amount. In 2024, state estate tax exemption amounts ranged from $1 million in Oregon to $13.6 million in Connecticut, according to the Tax Foundation .

In addition to the District of Columbia, these 12 states impose an estate tax: Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

How to avoid or reduce inheritance taxes

While beneficiaries have limited options for reducing taxes after receiving an inheritance, they should research whether they qualify for any exemptions that would help them reduce or avoid the tax altogether.

However, those who plan to leave an inheritance to loved ones should consider the following strategies to reduce or avoid inheritance tax for their beneficiaries.