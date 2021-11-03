Erin Gobler

Personal finance writer
EXPERTISE
  • Personal finance
EDUCATION
  • Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Political Science, the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
  • Certificate in Public Affairs, the La Follette School of Public Affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Highlights

  • Featured in publications such as Fox Business, Time and CNET
  • Personal finance writer
  • Previous experience includes public policy at the state government level

Experience

Erin Gobler is a personal finance expert and journalist who seeks to make the financial services industry more accessible by breaking down complicated financial topics in simple terms. Erin’s work appears in major financial publications, including Fox Business, Time and CNET.

Before becoming a financial writer, she worked in public policy at the state government level, helping to research, analyze, write and pass legislation in the state of Wisconsin.

Credit cards can be an incredible tool to help you manage your cash flow, build your credit and earn valuable rewards. I love writing content that helps readers stop seeing credit cards as a point of stress and start seeing them as a tool to help them reach their financial goals.

— Erin Gobler

