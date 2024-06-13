At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Buying or selling a home is one of the biggest financial decisions an individual will ever make. Our real estate reporters and editors focus on educating consumers about this life-changing transaction and how to navigate the complex and ever-changing housing market. From finding an agent to closing and beyond, our goal is to help you feel confident that you're making the best, and smartest, real estate deal possible.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

If you want to sell your home fast in Tennessee, you may find yourself facing some headwinds. The supply of homes jumped by more than 20 percent in April, according to data from Tennessee Realtors, and homes typically spend nearly two months on the market before going into contract.

If time is not on your side, don’t worry: There are ways to speed up a sale in the Tennessee housing market. Read on for everything you need to know about how to sell your house in Tennessee fast.

How fast can you typically sell your home in Tennessee?

It takes a long time for the typical home to sell in Tennessee: 53 days in April, according to Redfin data. That’s almost two months just to go into contract; after that you’ll probably need to wait several more weeks for the buyer’s financing to be approved. That might move a bit faster in late spring and early summer, which are historically the best times of year to sell, and it also varies from one market to the next. In Memphis, for example, that metric is 42 days — much faster than 53, but still a long time.

Need to sell faster?

If you can’t wait that long, or can’t afford to, there are ways to get a deal done on a tighter timeline.

Sell to an iBuyer: Depending on where in Tennessee you live, you might be able to get a quick cash offer in from an iBuyer. Offerpad buys properties throughout the Nashville metro area, for example, and Opendoor buys homes in the Chattanooga, Nashville and Knoxville markets. Be aware that you’ll pay for the convenience of speed, though: iBuyers typically offer below-market-value prices, and they may charge fees.

Depending on where in Tennessee you live, you might be able to get a quick cash offer in from an iBuyer. Offerpad buys properties throughout the Nashville metro area, for example, and Opendoor buys homes in the Chattanooga, Nashville and Knoxville markets. Be aware that you’ll pay for the convenience of speed, though: iBuyers typically offer below-market-value prices, and they may charge fees. Sell to a cash homebuyer: There are many other companies that buy houses for cash in Tennessee, too, all of which work on a similarly speedy timeline (and offer similarly low prices). These companies usually buy homes in any condition, no matter how rough, which can make them good options for homes in serious disrepair.

There are many other companies that buy houses for cash in Tennessee, too, all of which work on a similarly speedy timeline (and offer similarly low prices). These companies usually buy homes in any condition, no matter how rough, which can make them good options for homes in serious disrepair. Sell as-is: Another option is to list your house on the open market, but with an “as-is” disclaimer. As-is listings indicate that the seller isn’t going to negotiate with a buyer about repairs, which speeds up the process by eliminating the back-and-forth bargaining that can often hold things up.

Another option is to list your house on the open market, but with an “as-is” disclaimer. As-is listings indicate that the seller isn’t going to negotiate with a buyer about repairs, which speeds up the process by eliminating the back-and-forth bargaining that can often hold things up. Sell with an agent: You can also take the traditional route to selling your home, listing it with a local real estate agent — just be upfront that speed is your number-one concern. An experienced agent will be able to market your home with that in mind, which may include pricing aggressively to motivate potential buyers.

Selling your home in Tennessee

If you’re selling the traditional way, here are some topics to discuss with your agent before you list.

How should you price your listing?

How much is your house worth? Your agent will be an invaluable resource in helping you determine the right asking price for your home. By reviewing local comps, you’ll get a sense of what buyers have been willing to pay for nearby homes with similar characteristics to yours. You’ll want to put a finger on the pulse of the local market, too. For example, while prices have jumped by more than 18 percent in Morristown over the past year, according to Redfin, they declined by more than 3 percent in Memphis.

What should you fix before selling your home in Tennessee?

To fix or not to fix? That is the question that so many homeowners have as they get ready to list properties for sale. While visible issues, like water damage from a leak, should be addressed, there are some repairs you don’t need to bother making. It’s smart to ask your agent what can stay as-is, and what might turn off prospective buyers.

Is it worth upgrading your Tennessee home before you sell?

It’s tempting to think that a major renovation — a new kitchen, for example — will dramatically increase the sale price of your home. But the reality is that most big projects don’t recoup their full costs at resale. And waiting on contractors will only delay your sale further. Instead of investing a large chunk of cash in a remodel that may or may not pay off, consider cheaper ways to boost your property value.

Should you pay to stage your home?

Professional staging can bring some star power to your property. Think of it as dressing up for a big date: You want to turn that special someone’s head. Staging your home might be as simple as decluttering and organizing, or it might mean renting furniture to make an empty room come to life. Your agent will be able to tell you if your home could benefit from some extra love.

What do you need to disclose to a buyer?

Like many states, Tennessee requires home sellers to complete a residential property disclosure form. This lists any defects that could impact the value of the property, including any past history of flooding and whether the new owner will need to pay for flood insurance. It’s a standard form, and you simply need to be honest about what you know. You may also need to update it just before closing to verify that nothing has changed in the interim. In addition, if your property is part of a homeowners association, be ready to hand over documentation about the HOA’s finances and bylaws.

The closing

Closing is the final step in the sale process — you’re almost there! But first, there are closing costs to consider. Closing costs in Tennessee are some of the cheapest anywhere in the U.S., but it’s still smart to budget for the amount you’ll have to shoulder.

The biggest line item for sellers has historically been real estate commissions, which usually means handing over 2.5 or 3 percent of the sale price to your agent. Traditionally, the seller has paid the buyer’s agent’s commission fee as well — but that may change at the end of the summer as a result of a major lawsuit settlement. Here are a few of the other closing costs Tennessee sellers typically pay.

Title insurance: There isn’t a set standard for which party covers the cost of title insurance in Tennessee. It can be costly — more than $2,500 on a $500,000 property — but your agent can try to negotiate for the buyer to split the cost with you.

There isn’t a set standard for which party covers the cost of title insurance in Tennessee. It can be costly — more than $2,500 on a $500,000 property — but your agent can try to negotiate for the buyer to split the cost with you. Attorney fees: The state of Tennessee does not require that you hire an attorney to sell your house. However, it’s wise to hire one to represent your interests in the deal. You’ll need to pay for their time, but the peace of mind you’ll get knowing that the contract is buttoned up is priceless.

The state of Tennessee does not require that you hire an attorney to sell your house. However, it’s wise to hire one to represent your interests in the deal. You’ll need to pay for their time, but the peace of mind you’ll get knowing that the contract is buttoned up is priceless. Seller concessions: If the buyer’s home inspection unearths any problems with the property, they may ask you to help cover part of their closing costs. It’s up to you whether to agree with the concessions, but this is not unusual.

If the buyer’s home inspection unearths any problems with the property, they may ask you to help cover part of their closing costs. It’s up to you whether to agree with the concessions, but this is not unusual. Mortgage payoff: If there is still an outstanding balance on your home’s mortgage, that will be paid off from the proceeds of your sale. Again, this is not unusual.

Next steps

It’s time to figure out what matters more to you: Do you want to sell your house in Tennessee as fast as possible? Or do you want to make as much money as possible? Typically, you’ll need to sacrifice one part of that equation. If speed is crucial, reach out to a cash-homebuying company or iBuyer in your area. If maximizing your profit is more important, reach out to a local real estate agent.

FAQs