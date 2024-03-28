At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

In a hurry to sell your Bay State home? The odds of selling relatively quickly are in your favor: Homes here spend much less time on the market than in most parts of the country, according to Redfin data.

But everything is relative, and if you need to relocate for work right away, for example, or need the proceeds from the sale ASAP, you may be hoping to speed the process along. There are a variety of ways to do just that, including working with one of the many cash-homebuying firms in the area. Here’s what you need to know to sell your house fast in Massachusetts.

How fast can you sell your home in Massachusetts?

The Massachusetts housing market is quite robust. Home prices here are high and getting higher: February Redfin data shows that the state’s median home price was $576,000, a nearly 10 percent jump from February 2023. And homes typically spent a median of 28 days on the market before going to contract — five days less than last year and a much quicker timeline than the national median of 48 days on market.

Your Massachusetts home won’t necessarily sell in this exact amount of time, though. A variety of factors can impact how fast a home sells: The time of year, your home’s size and condition and your exact location in the state all factor into the equation.

Need to move faster?

If you want to sell your home even faster, here are some options to consider that can expedite a sale:

Cash homebuyers: For maximum speed, your best bet is forgoing the traditional listing process and selling directly to a cash homebuying company, whether it’s a nationally known name like We Buy Houses or a smaller, local firm. These operations can often close a sale in just a couple weeks, or sometimes even faster. However, you will likely make less of a profit than you would on the open market.

For maximum speed, your best bet is forgoing the traditional listing process and selling directly to a cash homebuying company, whether it’s a nationally known name like We Buy Houses or a smaller, local firm. These operations can often close a sale in just a couple weeks, or sometimes even faster. However, you will likely make less of a profit than you would on the open market. iBuyers: Online homebuying firms known as iBuyers operate in a similar manner and with similar speed. Opendoor, one of the biggest, buys homes in the Boston area.

Online homebuying firms known as iBuyers operate in a similar manner and with similar speed. Opendoor, one of the biggest, buys homes in the Boston area. Listing as-is: Selling your home in as-is condition makes the process move faster because you don’t waste time on back-and-forth negotiations over repairs — the buyer knows upfront that what they get is what they see.

Selling your home in as-is condition makes the process move faster because you don’t waste time on back-and-forth negotiations over repairs — the buyer knows upfront that what they get is what they see. Flexibility: You can still sell relatively fast by listing your Massachusetts home in the traditional way. Be direct with your real estate agent about your need for speed, so that they can market it accordingly. This may require a bit of flexibility on your part, like being willing to price the home slightly lower to attract buyer attention or offering seller concessions to sweeten the deal. Your agent will know what is likely to work best in your specific market.

Selling your home fast for fair market value

If you want to ensure your home sale brings in the highest price possible, but you’d still like to move relatively fast, work with a local real estate agent. Look for someone who has experience in your specific area — and ideally, in your specific neighborhood — so you’ll have the best possible idea of your home’s market value. And discuss these topics before you list:

How should you price your listing?

Your agent will be instrumental in developing your pricing strategy. While you can take steps on your own to estimate what your house is worth, a pro agent will walk you through detailed local comps to understand what area buyers have recently paid for properties similar to yours.

Is it worth upgrading before you sell?

If you’re thinking about investing in a big renovation project, keep in mind that it could cost a pile of money, which you aren’t likely to fully make back — and take a long time, which you are trying to avoid. Rather than delay your sale with a major undertaking, consider quick and inexpensive upgrades, like a fresh coat of paint or upping your curb appeal.

What should you repair before selling?

As you think about what to repair versus what not to bother with, take a simple approach: Are there any glaring issues that would turn you off as a buyer? Put those at the top of your priority list. They will likely be worth the investment. If you’re anxious about potential problems, you might even want to consider a pre-listing inspection. Essentially, you’ll hire a home inspector to identify any issues, which gives you the option to address them before a potential buyer finds them.

Should you pay to stage your home?

First impressions are crucial in real estate. If you have the interior-designer touch, your home might already look open-house-ready. But if not, or if you’ve already moved out and the place is totally empty, it might be worth hiring professional stagers to help it shine. This can really make a home come to life and impress potential buyers, which in turn can help you sell faster, and maybe even for more money. Ask your agent whether your home could benefit from staging.

What do you need to disclose to the buyer?

Unlike in many states, which require home sellers to fill out lengthy property disclosures, Massachusetts law requires that you share just two pieces of information: whether the home has lead paint in it and whether it uses a septic system. If the buyer asks you a specific question, though, you must be honest. For example, if you know there have been problems with the plumbing in the bathroom and the buyer asks about it, you must tell the truth.

If you live in a property that belongs to a homeowners association, you will also need to hand over documents detailing the association’s financial health and the bylaws that a buyer will need to follow.

Closing day

Once you start preparing for closing, the deal is almost done — but it’s important to understand how much it’ll cost you to get to the finish line. Here are some common closing costs for sellers in Massachusetts:

Realtor commissions: The way real estate commissions work will change in July 2024, thanks to a major lawsuit that was recently settled. Until then, at least, the seller typically pays commission fees for both their own agent and their buyer’s. This expense usually comes to around 5 or 6 percent of the home’s sale price — for a median-priced $576,000 Massachusetts home, 5 percent is $28,800.

The way real estate commissions work will change in July 2024, thanks to a major lawsuit that was recently settled. Until then, at least, the seller typically pays commission fees for both their own agent and their buyer’s. This expense usually comes to around 5 or 6 percent of the home’s sale price — for a median-priced $576,000 Massachusetts home, 5 percent is $28,800. Title insurance: There is no law or set standard for who covers this cost in Massachusetts, but it’s customary for sellers to pay for title insurance in many states. The cost varies depending on the home.

There is no law or set standard for who covers this cost in Massachusetts, but it’s customary for sellers to pay for title insurance in many states. The cost varies depending on the home. Transfer taxes: The seller also usually covers the cost of real estate transfer taxes in Massachusetts. The rate depends on several factors but is typically $2.28 for every $500 of value. On a $576,000 sale, that adds up to around $2,626.

The seller also usually covers the cost of real estate transfer taxes in Massachusetts. The rate depends on several factors but is typically $2.28 for every $500 of value. On a $576,000 sale, that adds up to around $2,626. Escrow and wire-transfer fees: You may be charged nominal fees to cover the cost of the money being held in escrow and any money that needs to be wired in payment (for example, if you are paying off your mortgage with part of the sale proceeds).

You may be charged nominal fees to cover the cost of the money being held in escrow and any money that needs to be wired in payment (for example, if you are paying off your mortgage with part of the sale proceeds). Attorney fees: A lawyer must be present at real estate closings by Massachusetts law. This is often the lawyer representing the buyer’s lender, though — you as the seller are not required to hire your own lawyer. However, it’s smart to do so anyway when dealing with legal contracts and large amounts of money. Attorney fees will vary for each transaction.

Find a real estate agent

Massachusetts real estate can be complex. Selling to a cash homebuyer makes it simple, and fast. But if selling for top dollar is more important to you than sheer speed, working with a knowledgeable local real estate agent is your best path. To find the right agent, interview multiple candidates. Look for an agent who not only has experience, but has a working style that makes you feel comfortable.

