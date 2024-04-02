LIBOR, other interest rate indexes

The LIBOR is among the most common of benchmark interest rate indexes used to make adjustments to adjustable rate mortgages. This page also lists some other less-common indexes.

Ratings methodology

Who are they for? These indexes are of interest to investors and borrowers alike, especially those who have mortgages or business loans tied to these indexes.

What's included? The Bond Buyer 20 bond index is a barometer for yields on tax-free bonds issued by state governments and local municipalities. The Fannie Mae 30-year mortgage commitment for delivery within 60 days helps mortgage lenders determine what rates to charge on 30-year fixed rate mortgages that are to be sold to Fannie Mae within the next 60 days. The LIBOR rates, which stand for London Interbank Offered Rate, are benchmark interest rates for many adjustable rate mortgages, business loans, and financial instruments traded on global financial markets.