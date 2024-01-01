Bond Buyer's 20 bond index
|This Week
|Month Ago
|Year Ago
What it means: Bond Buyer is a daily publication, commonly known as the Red Book, featuring many essential statistics and index figures relative to the fixed income markets. This index tracks the prices of a selected group of municipal bonds.
How it's used: It's an index that is used to set the cost of municipal debt. It helps indicate the direction of municipal bond prices, but otherwise has little impact on most ordinary investors.
