Money Management International: 2024 Review
Best for its highly rated program
Money Management International offers many of the same services that similar companies have. The primary goal of its debt management program is to lower your interest rate on unsecured debt, including credit cards. But very few companies come with such high customer reviews.
In addition, MMI has credit counseling and a long list of other services that you may be able to use — either for free or a small fee per session.
Money Management International: Types of debt settled
Since MMI is not a debt settlement company, it does not help you settle any types of debt. However, it will negotiate interest rates on credit cards and any other unsecured debt. While this isn’t a lump-sum negotiation like a debt settlement company offers, it can still help you save money by reducing the total interest you pay.
Money Management International: Pros and cons
Money Management International is a highly rated and NFCC-accredited service, but like many similar companies, its debt management program may take years to complete.
PROS
-
High customer ratings.
NFCC certified.
Branches in 25 states.
CONS
-
Takes three to five years.
-
Will not reduce the amount owed.
-
Setup and monthly fees.
Debt relief qualifications
Because debt management plans do not require a certain amount of debt or credit score to qualify, there are no requirements you need to meet. You will need to contact Money Management International and complete a credit counseling appointment to get started. From there, MMI will let you know what services may be most beneficial for your financial situation.
Services
Money Management International offers a long list of services to its customers. Many fall under the umbrella of debt relief, including its debt management plan. But it also has general financial advice and workshops available that can help improve your financial literacy.
- Debt management plans.
- Credit card debt repayment.
- Credit and debt counseling.
- Credit report review.
- Foreclosure and rental eviction counseling.
- Homebuyer counseling.
- Reverse mortgage counseling.
- Bankruptcy counseling.
- Student loan counseling.
- Disaster recovery counseling.
Fees and penalties
Money Management International offers its general advice and credit counseling for free. Its debt management plan has a setup fee and a monthly fee. According to MMI, customers pay an average setup fee of $33 and a monthly fee of $25. This will fluctuate based on your debt, state of residence and other factors.
Its other services will also cost you. For example, MMI charges a $50 fee for each bankruptcy counseling session. Check with MMI to learn what you may need to pay and estimate your savings on interest based on how much you will pay in fees.
What we like and what we don’t like
Money Management International has many of the same drawbacks as its competitors, but its customer service and high ratings offset some of the common issues you might face.
What we like
- High customer ratings. Money Management International receives high customer ratings across multiple review websites.
- NFCC certified. Like any legitimate credit counseling and debt management company, MMI is certified by the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC).
- Branches in 25 states. If you prefer in-person counseling, MMI has branches in 25 states alongside its 24/7 customer service.
What we don’t like
- Takes three to five years. Most debt relief programs will take three to five years. MMI isn’t unique in this, but it is still a drawback you should consider before getting started.
- Will not reduce your debt. While Money Management International may be able to negotiate the interest rates and fees charged by your creditor, it will not reduce the amount of debt you have.
- Setup and monthly fees. Like many debt management companies, MMI has a setup fee and a monthly account management fee.
Customer experience and reviews
Money Management International has high ratings across popular consumer review websites. It is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has an A+ rating. Over 250 reviews rate it at nearly five stars as well, and Money Management International has responded to the few complaints it has.
On Trustpilot and Yelp, Money Management International fares similarly well. Many customers rate it highly and say that its service helped them better manage their debt and learn important tools to deal with their finances.
How to contact Money Management International
New and current customers can contact Money Management International by calling 866-889-9347. It states its customer service line is available 24/7, so you should be able to reach a representative when needed.
Money Management International also has branches in 25 states if you want to schedule an in-person appointment. Other than an appointment or a call, your only other contact option is a form on Money Management International’s website. However, you may be able to get in contact with a representative through one of Money Management International’s many social media pages as well.
Money Management International frequently asked questions
How Bankrate rates Money Management International
