CuraDebt: 2024 Review
At a glance
|Overall Score
|4.6
|Overview
|CuraDebt may not be the best solution for everyone — especially if you're on the fence about whether to use a debt relief service at all. To decide if CuraDebt is the right option for you, compare its advantages, disadvantages, services, eligibility requirements and other factors.
|Minimum debt required
|$5,000
|Time frame
|Typically 24 to 48 months
|Fees
|20% or less of the total enrolled debt
Best for: individuals with lower debt amounts
CuraDebt could be a good fit for customers with at least $5,000 in debt who are looking to avoid upfront fees and live in an eligible state. With a relatively low minimum debt amount, CuraDebt could be beneficial for individuals with lower debt sums who may have trouble getting approved with other debt relief companies.
This company might not be the best fit if you prefer a company with more online accessibility and tools. CuraDebt does not have an app or client dashboard and its website does not include the resources and tools that some other debt relief companies provide.
Types of debt settled by CuraDebt
CuraDebt settles the following types of debt.
- Credit cards
- Personal loans and lines of credit
- Medical bills
- Collections and repossessions
- IRS debt and back taxes
- Business debts
- Certain secured debts in special cases
PROS
-
Low qualification amount.
Minimal fees.
Free consultation.
CONS
-
Limited state availability.
-
Minimal weekend support.
-
No mobile app.
Debt relief qualifications
CuraDebt, which has been in business for 21 years, is a member of The American Fair Credit Council, which is one of the most trusted and longstanding associations in the realm of debt relief. Along with that CuraDebt is BSI certified and licensed and bonded in many states across the country.
Services
The CuraDebt process is simple. First, fill out a short online form to find out if you qualify for CuraDebt’s services. You’ll need to share your debt amount and the state you live in. If you’re eligible, you can schedule a free consultation with a CuraDebt counselor. Once they learn more about your unique needs, the counselor will recommend the ideal program.
If you’re a good candidate for debt settlement and choose to move forward with it, you’ll disperse a certain amount of money into a special account every month. As the account grows, CuraDebt will look for violations by your creditors and collectors.
Then, the in-house team will negotiate your debt with one creditor at a time. You’ll get notified each time a settlement is reached. Upon your approval, the account will be settled in full and you’ll pay CuraDebt an average of 20% of the settlement. CuraDebt will continue to negotiate your debts until they’ve resolved all of them.
Fees and penalties
CuraDebt does not mention any upfront or monthly fees. Although the site states the lowest fee guarantee, fees will be affected by your credit balance, your monthly contribution and the creditors you owe.
Credit score impacts
The debt settlement process can damage your credit score, potentially impacting your financial future. Before deciding to work with a debt relief company, make sure you have fully assessed all of your options and are comfortable taking on these risks.
Pros
- Low qualification amount. Borrowers can qualify with only $5,000 of debt.
- Minimal fees. There are no upfront or monthly fees.
- Free consultation. Before signing off with CuraDebt customers can arrange for a consultation free of charge.
Cons
- Limited state availability. CuraDebt only operates in 16 states.
- Minimal weekend support. If you are busy during the week, gaining support may be challenging with only some hours on Saturday and none on Sunday.
- No mobile app. All upkeep must be handled over the phone or on the CuraDebt website.
Customer experience and reviewsCuraDebt earns an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). If you look at other places for reviews, such as TrustPilot, you’ll also find a number of positive remarks from satisfied customers. Overall, CuraDebt has a reputable online presence.
How to contact CuraDebt
You can contact CuraDebt via email at counselors@curadebt.com, in-person at the brick-and-Mortar Hollywood, Florida location or via phone at 877-850-3328 Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET or on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.
CuraDebt frequently asked questions
