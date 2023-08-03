Citizens Debt Relief: 2024 Review
Best for: consistent communication
While sitting back and letting a professional handle your debt is an upside to the process of debt relief, it can feel like you're in the dark if you're not looped in on where negotiations are. One upside that Citizens Debt Relief prides itself on is consistent communication with its clients regarding the status of their debt.
In step four of the company's process, debt reduction, negotiation specialists will work with creditors to decrease balances and reach a settlement. Every time this occurs you will receive a notification.
Types of debt settled by Citizens Debt Relief
Citizens Debt Relief covers unsecured debts, including:
- Credit cards.
- Lines of credit.
- Collections.
- Personal loans.
- Medical bills.
- Repossessions.
Citizens Debt Relief pros and cons
Weigh the benefits and drawbacks of handling your debt with Citizens Debt Relief ahead of submitting an application.
PROS
-
Committed customer support.
Free initial consultation.
Low minimum debt requirement.
CONS
-
Limited requirements disclosed.
-
Only weekday customer support.
-
No credit counseling is available.
Debt relief qualifications
Specifics regarding debt relief qualifications will be provided following a client's initial consultation but on the base level, you must have at least $5,000 of unsecured debt. According to the organization's site, the ideal candidate for this program is someone who is aiming to reduce their monthly payments within two to four years.
Services
Like other debt relief companies, Citizens Debt Relief handles the heavy lifting of contacting creditors to alleviate issues created by built-up debt. You can expect the following process.
- Submit information. First, you must provide an estimate of how much debt you need assistance with and some personal contact info.
- Save money. You and your personal debt specialist will work together to put aside extra payments. This money will be put directly into your personal FDIC-insured trust account.
- Negotiation. Citizens Debt Relief will contact your creditors to communicate your enrollment in a debt relief program.
- Debt reduction. Once there is enough money saved up, negotiation specialists will work directly with creditors to reduce your balances and settle. You will be notified throughout this process as agreements are reached.
Fees and penalties
Citizens Debt Relief does not enforce any fees upfront to explore the option of debt relief. Though specific fees will vary depending on each client's individual situation and needs, according to a company representative. On average, clients reach debt reduction for anywhere between 40 and 60 percent of their original amount of debt.
Credit score impacts
As with most debt relief companies, clients will likely experience a temporary drop in their credit score once they start the program. This is due to the fact that once enrolled you may have to cease making payments to creditors.
What we like and what we don’t like
Debt relief is not a fit for everyone, consider the risks accompanied by the process and how Citizens may or may not fit your needs.
What we like
- Committed customer support. Throughout the debt negotiation process, clients will receive communication regarding the status of each account and amount of debt remaining.
- Free initial consultation. Clients can arrange a free initial consultation to determine if the process works for their needs.
- Low minimum debt requirement. There is only a minimum of $5,000 required in order to work with Citizens Debt Relief.
What we don't like
- Limited requirements disclosed. Outside of the $5,000 minimum debt required, the company does not disclose specific details about requirements or fees.
- Only weekday customer support. Clients will only be able to ask questions and garner advice from Monday to Friday.
- No credit counseling is available. Citizens Debt Relief does not offer any credit counseling services for its clients. This can be a preferred approach for those that are looking for educational-based assistance.
Customer experience and reviews
Although the company is not accredited with the Better Business Bureau, but it holds a score of just over 4 out of 5 based on customer reviews. There have been 32 complaints closed in the last three years and 25 complaints closed in the last 12 months.
A major competitor of Citizens Debt Relief, Accredited Debt Relief, scores an A+ with BBB and also handles unsecured debt products. When choosing the right debt relief option consider what issues other consumers have run into by checking both BBB and Trustpilot for reviews.
How to contact Citizens Debt Relief
Outside of support found via the site chat function, clients can get support by calling 800-560-3956 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.Monday through Friday. Citizens Debt Relief also has a simple appointment booking option on the contact page to arrange a consultation.
Citizens Debt Relief frequently asked questions
Yes, Citizens Debt Relief has been in business for five years and is a member of the American Fair Credit Council.
How Bankrate rates Citizens Debt Relief
Overall Score 4.5 Explanation Availability 3.7 The minimum debt requirement is competitive and it serves a range of debt. Affordability 4.5 Few fees are disclosed. Customer experience 4.5 Support is only available on five days per week but the FAQ page is in-depth. Company reputation 5.0 Citizens Debt Relief has no unresolved CFPB complaints and no complaints filed with the FTC. Stability 3.0 Citizens Debt Relief has only been in business for five years but it is a member of the AFCC.
Methodology
To rate debt relief services, Bankrate considers 15 factors. These factors include minimum debt allowed, what fees are charged, whether there are unresolved complaints and if the company is accredited. Categories that the services are rated on include:
- Availability: Availability is assessed based on the minimum debt balance required, types of eligible debt and whether the company provides free credit counseling.
- Affordability: Affordability is assessed based on associated fees and whether the company specifies money-back guarantee terms.
- Customer experience: Customer experience is assessed based on website usability and features, customer support options and hours of operation.
- Company reputation: Company reputation is determined by assessing complaints with regulatory agencies, like the Federal Trade Commission and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
- Stability: Stability ratings are based on how long the company has been in business and whether it maintains membership with a professional trade association.
