What is a mortgage lien?

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our mortgage reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the latest rates, the best lenders, navigating the homebuying process, refinancing your mortgage and more — so you can feel confident when you make decisions as a homebuyer and a homeowner.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Portions of this article were drafted using an in-house natural language generation platform. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by our editorial staff.

Key takeaways Mortgage liens are a legal claim to a property that serves as collateral for a mortgage.

A property lien can be either general or specific and voluntary or involuntary. A mortgage lien is a specific, voluntary lien.

The priority of the liens on a property determines which debt will be repaid first in the event of default and foreclosure.

The best way to avoid involuntary liens on your property is to make timely payments on the debts you owe.

Mortgage liens are an essential part of the process of buying a home. A mortgage lien is a financial claim to your property, allowing a lender to seize the home if you default on the loan. Here’s how mortgage liens work, the difference between voluntary and involuntary liens and how you can make sure your mortgage lien doesn’t become a problem.

What is a mortgage lien?

A mortgage lien is a legal claim to your property, which serves as collateral — or real security — for your mortgage. This means that if you default or stop making payments on your mortgage, the lien permits the lender to take possession of and sell your home to recoup the outstanding debt. A mortgage lien is essentially a safety net for the lender, who is loaning you the money to buy your home.

Although they sound negative, mortgage liens make homeownership possible for many people. As long as you pay your mortgage on time each month, the lien doesn’t keep you from selling your house or refinancing your mortgage.

What is the difference between a lien and a mortgage? While "mortgage" and "lien" are often used interchangeably, they are different. A mortgage is a loan that allows a borrower to buy a home over a period of time, receiving money upfront from a lender, then repaying those funds with interest. A lien is a claim that allows a creditor to seize and sell collateral (for example, your home) to pay off unsatisfied debt. In the case of a mortgage, the creditor is your lender.

Mortgage lien types

Liens are mainly classified two ways: as general or specific, and as voluntary or involuntary.

What is the difference between a general lien and a specific lien?

General liens are less common than specific liens. The key difference:

A general lien gives creditors the authority to seize a permissible possession if payment terms are not met. If someone fails to pay their federal income taxes, for example, the government can place a general lien on all of their assets, including their home.

Specific liens are tied to one certain asset, and are typically used for larger loans, such as mortgages. If you get a mortgage for a vacation home, for instance, the lender will put a lien on that specific property, not on your primary residence.

What is the difference between a voluntary property lien and an involuntary property lien?

There are also voluntary and involuntary property liens. Here’s how they compare:

Voluntary property liens are created through a mortgage agreement, in which you allow the lender to use the property as collateral in exchange for a loan.

Involuntary property liens are placed without your consent, typically as a result of unpaid debts. If you cannot pay your property taxes, for example, your county or state tax authority might place a lien on the property.

Can having an involuntary lien damage my credit score? An involuntary lien won't damage your credit score. In 2017, the three credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian and TransUnion) agreed to drop tax and judgment liens from their credit reports. The decision reflected the fact that because various parties can place liens, they are often inaccurate or incomplete.

Are mortgage liens bad?

Having a mortgage lien is not necessarily a bad thing if you continue to make regular payments on your loan. All homeowners with mortgages have a lien on their property. Involuntary liens, on the other hand, are placed on properties when owners are unable to pay their debts, such as property taxes. In order to sell your home, you’ll need to get these liens removed, which can be difficult to do if you can’t settle the debt.

How do I remove an involuntary lien?

Here are some ways to avoid or get rid of involuntary liens:

Stay current on all payments due or pay off the debt in full.

Regularly monitor your credit to ensure there are no delinquencies that could translate to an involuntary lien.

Request a payment plan from the tax authority or the lender if you’re having trouble making payments.

Dispute it with the issuer if it’s an erroneous lien.

Hire a lawyer to settle a disputed lien.

File for bankruptcy, which automatically erases some liens, such as second mortgages (this should be an absolute last resort, however).

Those last two remedies can be costly, both financially and with respect to your credit. If you can’t afford to settle the lien debt, it might not be possible to retain an attorney to settle it, either. Likewise, bankruptcy comes with some filing fees and — more importantly — harms your credit, which makes it that much harder to obtain a loan in the future.

Once you’ve arranged to remove an involuntary lien, there are usually some additional steps to finalize it. For example, if you’ve paid off your debt, you’ll have to get the lien holder to sign a release-of-lien form and submit it to your local government office. Depending on where you live, there might be a small fee for filing it. Your lender might also charge a reconveyance fee for removing the lien.

How can I find out if there are any mortgage or property liens on my property?

In the majority of states, property owners can perform a lien search by providing the property address to the county recorder, clerk or assessor’s office. You can typically perform a lien search online for free. You might need to pay a nominal fee to obtain a copy of the lien.

If you’re selling your home, the home will be subject to a title search to determine if there are any outstanding liens on your property. If there are, you’ll need to resolve the issue to remove the liens before closing.

Mortgage lien FAQ



What are other types of property liens? Caret Down



Property tax lien: Your state or local government can issue a property tax lien for unpaid property taxes. Federal tax lien: The IRS can place a lien on your property due to failure to pay your federal taxes. This lien can cover your personal property as well as other real estate assets, any vehicles and financial holdings. Homeowners association (HOA) lien: In most jurisdictions, your HOA can place a lien on your house if you do not pay your HOA fees. Mechanic’s lien: Contractors can place a lien on your home if you do not pay them for work they’ve done on your property. Judgment lien: In the event you lose a lawsuit, the plaintiff could file a judgment lien until you pay the money the court awarded to the plaintiff. Collectors of credit card debt, outstanding medical bills or personal loans might also secure a judgment lien against your property. There are many different types of liens on properties, each with its own purpose and restrictions. These include:



What is lien priority? Caret Down



When the collateral, such as a home, is sold, the creditor with the highest- or first-priority lien gets paid out first, followed by the second-priority lien holder and so on, until the proceeds have been exhausted. This means that creditors with liens in a lower position might not recoup all of their losses, or recover their money at all.



There’s one exception to lien positioning: money owed to the government, such as federal and property tax liens. These trump the “first in time, first in right” rule.



What is lien release?A lien release simply refers to the creditor or lender removing, or lifting, the lien from the asset. This takes place when you pay off the debt. In the case of a mortgage, you’ll receive a satisfaction of mortgage or reconveyance document when you pay off the loan and the lien has been released.Learn more: The priority of liens on a property, sometimes called lien positioning, identifies which debt will be repaid first in the event of default and foreclosure When the collateral, such as a home, is sold, the creditor with the highest- or first-priority lien gets paid out first, followed by the second-priority lien holder and so on, until the proceeds have been exhausted. This means that creditors with liens in a lower position might not recoup all of their losses, or recover their money at all.There’s one exception to lien positioning: money owed to the government, such as federal and property tax liens. These trump the “first in time, first in right” rule.What is lien release?A lien release simply refers to the creditor or lender removing, or lifting, the lien from the asset. This takes place when you pay off the debt. In the case of a mortgage, you’ll receive a satisfaction of mortgage or reconveyance document when you pay off the loan and the lien has been released.Learn more: What happens when you pay off your mortgage?



Will having a lien prevent me from securing a new loan? Caret Down You might not be able to obtain a new mortgage (such as refinancing) or sell your home if there’s an involuntary lien on the property. That’s because most lenders won’t lend on a home with outstanding liens.

Bottom line

When you take out a mortgage, the lender places a lien on your home until you pay off the loan. This voluntary property lien represents the lender’s claim to the home, giving it the right to foreclose should you stop making mortgage payments. If you continue to pay your mortgage, this voluntary lien doesn’t prevent you from selling your home in the future. If you can’t pay certain debts, however, you might encounter an involuntary property lien, such as a mechanic’s or property tax lien. Unlike a voluntary mortgage lien, an involuntary lien could hinder your ability to sell your home, so it’s crucial to get it resolved.