Rates increase - Today's mortgage rates for July 4, 2024

Mortgage interest rates jumped for all types of loans compared to a week ago, according to data compiled by Bankrate. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed, 5/1 ARMs and jumbo loans increased.

Inflation has cooled somewhat, but homebuyers are still feeling crunched by high prices and rates. At the close of the Fed meeting on June 12, policymakers again held off on changing interest rates. The next Fed meeting concludes July 31.

“With [the June 12] announcement, the Fed confirms its higher-for-longer position on interest rates,” says Dr. Selma Hepp, chief economist at CoreLogic. “But the stance is looking more untenable as more American households continue to pull back on spending. As more economic indicators begin to confirm this and unemployment begins to rise, the Fed will then look to cut rates. What’s not clear yet is when exactly the disinflation signs will be consistent enough for the first rate cut — we hope it's still this year.”

Often, though, the decision to buy a home isn’t based on what’s happening in the economy — it’s more personal. Depending on your situation, it might make sense to take a higher rate now and refinance later. This way you can start building equity, rather than waiting for a time when rates and prices are more favorable.

Rates accurate as of July 4, 2024.

The rates listed here are Bankrate's overnight average rates and are based on the assumptions here. Actual rates displayed within the site may vary. This story has been reviewed by Suzanne De Vita. All rate data accurate as of Thursday, July 4th, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Current 30 year mortgage rate climbs, +0.06%

Today's average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.06 percent, an increase of 6 basis points over the last seven days. Last month on the 4th, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 7.03 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $669.34 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's $4.04 higher compared with last week.

While the 30-year rate is the most popular mortgage term, as with any financial product, the 30-year mortgage has some downsides, including: