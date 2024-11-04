Rates increase | Mortgage rates for today, November 4, 2024

Mortgage interest rates rose for all types of loans compared to a week ago, according to Bankrate data. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed, 5/1 ARMs and jumbo loans rose.

Rates last updated November 4, 2024.

The rates listed here are averages based on the assumptions here. Actual rates available within the site may vary. This story has been reviewed by Suzanne De Vita. All rate data accurate as of Monday, November 4th, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Market mortgage rates constantly change as the economy ebbs and flows, policymakers and investors digest new data and lenders decide how much risk they’re willing to tolerate on a given day.

That includes Federal Reserve decisions. In mid-September, the central bank cut interest rates by a half-point, the first such move since the pandemic. The consensus for now is that the Fed could cut rates one or two more times before the end of the year.

Historical mortgage rates: How do today’s rates compare to years past?

The Fed doesn’t outright determine fixed mortgage rates, but its decisions matter. Mortgages tend to increase or decrease with the 10-year Treasury yield, the effective yield rate on 10-year Treasury notes. The 10-year yield rises when there’s less demand for notes — and this tends to happen when investors feel confident in the economy, including monetary policy.

Still, the Fed, inflation and yields shouldn’t necessarily drive your decision to buy or sell a home. There’s no surefire way to time the housing market, either. If you’re financially ready to move, check mortgage rates regularly to help find the lowest-cost lender.

30-year mortgage rate advances, +0.09%

The average rate you'll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage today is 6.91 percent, up 9 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 6.40 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $659.27 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an increase of $6.01 over what you would have paid last week.

While the 30-year rate is the most popular mortgage term, as with any financial product, the 30-year mortgage does have some negatives, including: