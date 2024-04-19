Rates increase - Mortgage rates for April 19th, 2024

National mortgage rates rose for all loan terms compared to a week ago, according to data compiled by Bankrate. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed, 5/1 ARMs and jumbo loans edged higher.

Some forecasters are backing off from the earlier expectation of lower mortgage rates this year. The movement of fixed mortgage rates parallels the 10-year Treasury yield, which moves as investor appetite fluctuates with the state of the economy, inflation and Federal Reserve decisions.

“The issue of inflation remains unsettled,” says Ken Johnson of Florida State University. “This is putting upward pressure on mortgage rates through the yield on 10-year Treasurys.”

The Fed indicated it'd cut rates in 2024, but policymakers held off at its latest meeting, citing the need for more promising economic data. The Fed has been working to bring inflation back to its 2 percent target since 2022.

The Fed meets next on May 1 — the start of one of the busiest homebuying months.

Whether mortgage rates move up or down, though, it’s tough to time the market. Often, the decision to buy a home comes down to what you need. Depending on your situation, it might make sense to take a higher rate now and refinance later. This way you can start building equity, rather than hoping for a future of more favorable rates and home prices that might not materialize.

The average rate you'll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage today is 7.26 percent, up 21 basis points over the last seven days. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 6.98 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $682.85 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an additional $14.19 per $100,000 compared to last week.

While the 30-year rate is the most popular mortgage term, as with any financial product, the 30-year mortgage does have some negatives, including: