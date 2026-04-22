Asia Ore wants to be a homeowner, just not right now. The 28-year-old has other priorities: adjusting to life as a new mother and widow, chipping away at her student loans and charting the course of her career with her new master’s degree. Someday, she wants to buy a home on a strong financial foundation for herself and her baby boy.

Setting the scene on homebuying

The path to homeownership is getting longer, and Ore isn’t the only one lacing up for a further walk than originally planned. Today, Bankrate reports the median first-time homebuyer age is 40 years old — a record high. Inventory, housing prices and borrowing rates can make homeownership feel farther off for some Americans.

Sometimes, it makes sense for people like Ore to prioritize immediate financial goals ahead of a mortgage. After all, buying a home is just as much of a life decision as it is a financial one. The “wait and save” approach, like the median first-time buyer age, is on the rise. But, as Ben Clark, owner of Home Buyer Representation Inc, and president of the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents, points out, waiting to buy a home can mean missing out on the value of appreciation.

Success is no longer defined by owning a home in your 30s. — Liz Kishel, CFP®, CDFA®

Behind her homebuying philosophy

Ore first moved to Covington, Ga., when her husband was stationed there. Sadly, he passed away in 2025 but Ore chose to stay in the area with her infant son. They currently rent a home, which she views as a stepping stone rather than a permanent stay. The property is managed by Quinn Residences, which rents to folks like Ore who need more than an apartment but aren’t quite ready for homeownership. “I’m still early in my career, so I don’t know where it is going to take me,” she says.

Having already navigated significant life changes, Ore is taking a slower, steadier and more disciplined approach to ownership. Her plan? Get her student loans in a good position first, then get serious about a down payment. “I hear a lot of people saying you can just put 3.5% down, but honestly, I want to put down 20%,” she says. Beyond that, she also hopes to prepay some of her monthly payments.

Rushing into homeownership, she worries, would compromise her and her son’s quality of life. If a water heater bursts or the roof leaks, she’d want to be able to pay for it without having to resort to a six-month ramen noodle diet. Ore wants her budget to have room for both emergencies and joy. “I don’t want to have to save up for two years to take my son to Disney World,” she adds.

An expert's take Liz Kishel, CFP®, CDFA® and financial advisor at Modera Wealth Management, believes that while owning a home can be a valuable asset, it’s not the only marker of financial success. “Success looks more like aligning finances with your current season of life” than rushing into a long-term commitment, she explains. The financial strain of a home purchase can be particularly heavy for those aiming for a 20% down payment, which Kishel notes can “majorly constrict cash flow.” In the middle of a significant life shift, maintaining liquidity can be a meaningful step toward building long term equity.

Her homeownership dream

Though Ore has other things on her plate, homeownership remains her financial north star. “I want my son to be able to say, ‘I grew up here,’” she says. “I want some type of legacy to leave him, but I don’t think I should have to do it right now.”