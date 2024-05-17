Truist Ready Now Personal Loan: 2024 Review
Although Truist no longer offers the small personal loan version of its “Ready Now” product, you’ll find a solid variety of standard personal loan options under the Truist umbrella. If you have a Truist checking account, the Truist Ready Now credit line offers extra overdraft protection.
If Truist products don’t quite meet your needs, other Bankrate-reviewed lenders may offer similar small personal loan options along with standard banking products.
Alternatives to the Truist Ready Now Loan
|Details
|Truist Ready Now credit line
|Truist standard personal loan
|Citi
|Bankrate score
|Not reviewed
|4.6
|4.6
|Better for
|Truist checking customer overdraft protection
|Low APR personal loans for Truist customers
|Small, short-term personal loans
|Loan amounts
|$300 to $7,500
|$3,500 and up
|$2,000-$30,000
|APRs
|Prime + 5.44% to Prime + 9.99%
|8.74%-17.39%
|10.49%-19.49%
|Loan term lengths
|Up to 180 months
|24-60 months
|12-60 months
|Fees
|Not disclosed
|None
|None
|Minimum credit score
|Not disclosed
|Not disclosed
|720
|Time to funding
|As soon as same day
|As soon as same day
|As soon as same day for Citi account holders
Truist Ready Now line of credit
Current Truist checking customers may qualify for a Ready Now credit line amount up to $7,500. Since the account must be linked to an existing checking account, it gives you overdraft protection if unexpected expenses hit your account. Highlights of the Ready Now line include:
- Payments based on what you draw. You can use the line if you need extra cash in between paychecks or while you’re waiting on a commission or bonus.
- No fees. There are no fees to open the account, and no transfer fees when you draw on the line.
- Same-day funds possible. A Truist loan officer may be able to set up your line and fund it the same day you apply.
- Variable rates. The rate is tied to the prime rate, which means it can change if the prime rate changes.
Truist unsecured personal loan
Truist personal loans come with low minimum and maximum APRs and no fees. If you live within Truist’s service footprint you may qualify to borrow $3,500 or more with terms as long as 60 months. Truist personal loan features include:
- Low APRs. Truist offers low-interest personal loans with APRs well below what many online personal loan lenders offer.
- No fees. You won’t pay any origination or administration fees for a Truist personal loan.
- Same-day funding possible. With a Truist checking account, your loan funds could be available the day you apply.
- Limited service areas. You won’t have access to Truist personal loan products unless you live in Washington, D.C. or one of the 17 U.S. states they do business in.
Citi personal loan
Citi offers a lower minimum personal loan amount alternative to Truist’s personal loan offerings, with a wider range of terms. However, their rates are higher than Truist’s, which could make your payment unaffordable. Like Truist, Citi also offers faster funding personal loan turnaround times to current banking customers with no fees. With a Citi personal loan you can expect:
- Autopay discounts. You may be eligible for up to a 0.5 percent rate discount if you set up autopay through your Citi checking account.
- No fees. Like Truist, Citi doesn’t charge fees for its personal loans.
- Shorter term options. If you want to clear your balance faster, Citi offers terms as short as 12 months, compared to Truist’s 24 month minimum.
- Available nationwide. Citi offers personal loan products in all states.
Why doesn’t Truist offer the Ready Now personal loan anymore?
It’s not clear from Truist’s website why it no longer offers the Ready Now personal loan. The only remaining Ready Now branded product is its line of credit, which provides Truist customers with a low loan amount option with the flexible draw and payment features of a line of credit.
Truist also gives its customers a solid personal loan option with no fees and competitive rates. Same-day funding potential and single-digit minimum APRs makes Truist competitive with many online lenders. Still, it’s best to compare personal loan rates to find the right option for your needs.
