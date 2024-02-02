At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our loans reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the different types of lending options, the best rates, the best lenders, how to pay off debt and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways In-house financing, credit cards, personal loans and point-of-sale financing are common ways to fund engagement rings.

Features like the setting, material and stone influence the cost of the ring.

The average engagement ring costs less than $6,000 — but it can be more expensive if you choose more luxurious options.

There are a handful of ways to finance your engagement ring purchase to make it more manageable, such as applying for a payment plan with a jeweler or taking out a personal loan. On any given day, a good quality ring can set you back a few thousand dollars — and buying an engagement ring in 2024 may be more challenging than usual.

A Bankrate survey showed that while inflation is down, many economists don’t believe it will hit the Fed’s target until 2025. That said, having a budget that closely aligns with your situation is key when ring shopping.

Financing engagement rings statistics

Lightbulb The average amount Americans spent on an engagement ring in 2023 was $5,500, according to The Knot.

The most popular price range for wedding bands runs from $700 to $1,200, according to information from Brides.

Americans spent about $7,820 for their whole engagement in 2020. This includes the ring, photographer and both engagement and bridal parties.

Diamonds are still the most popular stone when it comes to engagement rings, accounting for 85% of all rings purchased in 2023.

Lab-grown diamonds are a popular trend — largely because they can cost 50 to 70 percent less than natural diamonds.

The average size of an engagement ring is one carat.

Yellow gold engagement rings are rising in popularity, with a 26% increase since 2015 — but white gold still remains the most popular in 2023.

Budgeting for engagement rings

You might have heard the outdated rule of thumb that an engagement ring should be worth approximately three months of salary. Diamond jeweler De Beers popularized the idea of tying a ring’s price to your monthly earnings in its 1930s marketing campaign. An engagement ring doesn’t have to add up to that much money, but you should still be prepared to spend at least a grand on the purchase.

The Knot’s 2023 Jewelry & Engagement Study found that the average engagement ring price that consumers paid was $5,500 — down from $6,000 in 2021. Ring setting, metal type and diamond or gemstone details — like rating and size — will all impact the price of your engagement ring.

Because of the high cost, there are a few options you can explore if you need to finance the purchase of your ring.

Jewelry store financing

Many major jewelry retailers offer in-house financing to help their customers pay for an engagement ring. These take the form of an installment loan — you make incremental monthly payments toward the loan balance, plus interest.

Generally, jewelry financing offers more flexible credit requirements compared to borrowing a loan from a traditional bank. Terms will vary by retailer, as will financing requirements, like a minimum purchase amount.

Loan Jewelry store financing is best for convenience If you want a convenient financing source and don’t have strong credit, you may want to check out in-store financing.

Credit card

Using a credit card to finance an engagement ring can be a strategic option for responsible borrowers.

For example, let’s say you have strong credit and qualify for a promotional 18-month 0 percent APR rewards credit card. If you can pay off your card before the promo period ends, it can result in paying no interest while also earning rewards points or miles.

If your credit doesn’t qualify for a promotional rate offer, be aware that credit card interest can be steep. When using a credit card without a no-interest promotion, calculate whether you have the budget to pay off the ring within the next billing cycle.

Loan Credit card financing is best for strategic buyers Individuals who have strong credit and can qualify for a low- or no-interest period or can repay the ring purchase by the next billing statement may be able to get a good deal with a credit card.

Personal loan

Like jeweler financing, a personal loan is a type of installment loan. However, unlike jeweler financing, since the lender is a third party, you have to get approved for the loan before shopping for your ideal ring.

Eligibility for an unsecured personal loan varies between lenders, which includes credit requirements for approval. The advantage is comparing rates from multiple lenders to find the lowest option — even if you have less-than-perfect credit. That said, if you’d like to secure the best offer, make sure to boost your credit score by lowering high-interest debt, among other things, before you apply.

Loan Personal loans are best for rate shopping Buyers who have good credit and want to shop around for a competitive interest rate may want to take advantage of a personal loan to finance their engagement ring.

Buy now, pay later loan

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) loans, also called “point-of-sale financing,” have gained popularity in recent years. BNPL services, like Affirm, Klarna and Afterpay are often integrated into the checkout process when buying an engagement ring online.

Generally, you pay a percentage of the total cost upfront. Then you make equal payments over a short period to repay the remaining balance. Depending on the repayment term you choose or your credit, you might be offered a BNPL loan at no interest.

Loan BNPL loans are best for online shoppers If you’re shopping online and want a seamless financing experience with the potential to pay no interest for a short repayment term, BNPL may be a good choice.

Frequently asked questions