At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our loans reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the different types of lending options, the best rates, the best lenders, how to pay off debt and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Portions of this article were drafted using an in-house natural language generation platform. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by our editorial staff.

Key takeaways A market adjustment is an extra fee added by dealerships to the MSRP when there is high demand and limited supply for a particular vehicle.

The amount of the market adjustment is determined by various factors such as past sales data, supply and demand and the maximum price the market can tolerate.

Dealerships are not required to charge market adjustment fees and customers can negotiate or find ways to avoid them.

When the market for new cars is tight, some dealerships take advantage of the situation by adding steep market adjustment fees to the price of the vehicles. These fees can add thousands of dollars to your price tag, depending on how popular the car is.

You may be able to negotiate the price back down. But be prepared to walk away if the dealer isn’t being fair.

What is a new car market adjustment?

A new car market adjustment is an extra fee car dealerships tack on to a new vehicle’s manufacturer-suggested retail price (MSRP). Dealers add this fee when there’s a strong demand and limited supply for a particular car. Dealerships believe they can fetch a price higher than the MSRP.

You might also hear this practice referred to as an “additional dealer markup” or “market adjustment premium.” It’s usually listed on the vehicle’s addendum sticker, along with any dealer-installed extras.

Lightbulb How to avoid additional dealer fees By understanding the types of dealer fees you might run into and which are optional, you can avoid spending extra money on things like warranty or VIN etching.

How do dealers determine the market adjustment amount?

Determining the market adjustment amount isn’t an exact science. Dealers will often use historical sales records and compare the vehicle’s current demand and supply to determine how much to charge.

However, there is no industry standard. No law says a dealer needs to justify the amount. They will increase the price by as much as the market will bear.

According to Brian Moody, executive editor for Kelley Blue Book, the current market makes these sorts of adjustments unlikely.

“Usually, a market adjustment means the price moves up and supply dwindles, and demand rises,” he says.

Right now, both supply and demand are strong.

Are dealerships required to charge market adjustment fees?

No, dealerships are not under any obligation to impose these fees. And if they do, they do not have to provide a reason. Car buyers should know this and be prepared to negotiate these fees when shopping for a new vehicle.

How to beat market adjustments

Here are some tips to get the best deal on your car, even in a high-price environment.

Do your research: See what comparable deals other dealerships are offering to help you determine how much you should pay. Take your research to the dealer, and if they are willing to negotiate, you may be able to get a much better deal. Be prepared to walk away: You don’t have to settle if the dealer isn’t being fair. Take your business elsewhere or wait to see how the market changes. Try to pay as close to the dealer invoice price as possible: The dealer invoice price is the amount the dealer paid the manufacturer for a vehicle. While the dealer invoice price is sometimes higher than the MSRP, it’s a good starting point for negotiations.

The bottom line

The market for new vehicles ebbs and flows. While 2024 seems like a positive year for shoppers, it is important to understand how additional costs influence prices. To get the best deal, shop around with more than one auto loan lender and opt for preapproval to preview the loan’s cost.