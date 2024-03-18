At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our loans reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the different types of lending options, the best rates, the best lenders, how to pay off debt and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways There is not a legal limit on how many times you can refinance your car.

It can make sense to refinance again if you can get better rates, lower payments, better terms or other perks like cash back.

Lenders have requirements for refinancing relating to time left on the loan, the loan amount and the age, value and mileage of the vehicle. These requirements may stop you from refinancing immediately.

You refinanced your car some time ago, but now you’re curious how often you can refinance your car if you find a better rate. Or maybe you’re considering a refinance and wonder if you can refinance again later. Either way, you’re asking: how many times can you refinance a car?

Regardless of your situation, the answer is: You can refinance your car loan as many times as you’d like. There’s no legal limit. However, you should understand the benefits, drawbacks and requirements of refinancing before moving forward. You may find that other options that don’t involve refinancing are better.

How often can you refinance your car?

If you’ve already refinanced your car, you can do it again. The limiting factor is whether you can find a willing lender.

After refinancing several times, you could find it more challenging to secure a new auto loan with competitive terms. Some lenders see multiple refinances as a sign the borrower is struggling to keep up with their auto loan. That means they’ll charge a higher interest rate.

“The question is, why do they keep refinancing?” says Christina Naylor, chief operations officer at Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union.“Are they using the equity or cash out to pay down revolving debt and then immediately running up the credit card balances again? That is a risk for the lender, and it’s a bad strategy for the borrower.”

How soon can you refinance a car loan?

There’s no legal requirement for a waiting period for refinancing. If a lender is willing to refinance your loan soon after it’s funded, you could be in luck. However, lenders also often want to see at least six months of payments on your current loan before considering a refinance.

Why you may not want to refinance more than once

Refinancing more than once may not always be a good strategy.

You may face a prepayment penalty. Your current lender could charge you a prepayment penalty for paying the loan off early.

Your current lender could charge you a prepayment penalty for paying the loan off early. Fees add up. There are also loan origination and title transfer fees, which are standard with refinancing transactions. These costs and the additional interest you may pay if you extend the loan term can add up after several refinances.

There are also loan origination and title transfer fees, which are standard with refinancing transactions. These costs and the additional interest you may pay if you extend the loan term can add up after several refinances. You may owe more than the car is worth. You’ll generally find that refinancing more than once and extending the term causes you to owe more than the car’s worth, also called being upside down on your auto loan. This can be problematic if you wish or need to trade in or sell your car before it’s paid off.

You’ll generally find that refinancing more than once and extending the term causes you to owe more than the car’s worth, also called being upside down on your auto loan. This can be problematic if you wish or need to trade in or sell your car before it’s paid off. You may damage your credit score. Credit inquiries linger on your credit report for up to two years but only impact your score for 12 months. If you refinance more than once within a short period, the additional inquiries may ding your score. You may also affect your account age by refinancing, though this only makes up about 15 percent of your FICO score.

When it might be a good idea to refinance again

There are occasions when it makes sense to refinance your car more than once:

You need another break on your monthly payment due to other financial goals or decreased income.

Your credit score has increased since your last refinance.

It has been at least six months of paying your current loan.

The loan is through a dealership or lender you don’t like, and you can find better rates or terms elsewhere.

Interest rates are lower than when you first refinanced.

Refinancing requirements

How many times you’ve refinanced your loan matters less than whether you meet other lender requirements for refinancing your car. These might include:

Age: Most lenders require that your car is no more than 10 years old.

Most lenders require that your car is no more than 10 years old. Valu e: The vehicle should not be worth less than you owe on the loan. It’s easy to get upside down in your auto loan if you refinance more than once, making this requirement problematic for some borrowers.

The vehicle should not be worth less than you owe on the loan. It’s easy to get upside down in your auto loan if you refinance more than once, making this requirement problematic for some borrowers. Mileage: Most lenders limit vehicle mileage to 100,000 or 150,000 miles on refinances. If you’ve had the car for some time, you may have accumulated far more miles than many lenders allow.

Most lenders limit vehicle mileage to 100,000 or 150,000 miles on refinances. If you’ve had the car for some time, you may have accumulated far more miles than many lenders allow. Time left on loan: The lender may require that a certain amount of time be left on the loan to refinance. For instance, some may allow refinancing with at least six months left on the loan.

The lender may require that a certain amount of time be left on the loan to refinance. For instance, some may allow refinancing with at least six months left on the loan. Amount left on loan: Lenders also have minimum borrowing amounts so they can make sufficient interest on the loan, often between $5,000 and $10,000.

Other ways to lower your monthly payment

If you want to save on your monthly payment but find that refinancing isn’t the right fit, consider these alternatives:

Modify your loan. Contact your lender and ask to speak to someone in the loss mitigation department to modify your car loan. Notify the representative that you’re experiencing financial hardship and inquire about options to make your auto loan more affordable and avoid repossession.

Contact your lender and ask to speak to someone in the loss mitigation department to modify your car loan. Notify the representative that you’re experiencing financial hardship and inquire about options to make your auto loan more affordable and avoid repossession. Swap your car for a cheaper option. Explore the inventory at local dealerships and make a list of vehicles with lower price points and monthly payments that won’t stretch your budget too thin. Narrow down your list of options, visit the dealership and negotiate a deal that gets you a fair price for your trade-in and the car you purchase.

Explore the inventory at local dealerships and make a list of vehicles with lower price points and monthly payments that won’t stretch your budget too thin. Narrow down your list of options, visit the dealership and negotiate a deal that gets you a fair price for your trade-in and the car you purchase. Sell your car privately. You may get top dollar for your vehicle by selling it on your own. Once the transaction is complete, use those funds to make a down payment on a new or used car.

Next steps

Whether your credit has improved or interest rates are better since you last refinanced, you may consider refinancing again. But you’ll have to confirm refinancing benefits you by offering lower monthly payments, better terms or cash-back options. Also, check with lenders to ensure you meet the requirements to refinance again.

Consider modifying your loan to get a better deal if refinancing doesn’t make financial sense. You can also trade your car in or sell it privately if refinancing isn’t your best option.