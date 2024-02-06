At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Key takeaways The trade-in process depends on the state of your car loan.

If you owe more than the car is worth, trading in may be the wrong move.

Always check prices in your area to ensure the trade-in offer from the dealership is competitive.

Compare multiple dealerships to find the best offer on your car.

If the time has come to get a new vehicle but you have not completely paid off your loan, there are still options for trading in your car. The process will take some preparation and differ depending on your state of equity.

If you have positive equity, it means that the value of your car is worth more than the amount left on the loan. This is a good spot to be in. It allows you to take the additional value and put it towards the cost of the next vehicle.

it means that the value of your car is worth more than the amount left on the loan. This is a good spot to be in. It allows you to take the additional value and put it towards the cost of the next vehicle. If you have negative equity or are upside down on your loan, a trade-in can be more challenging. This means that you owe more on the vehicle than it is worth, and you will have to pay the remaining loan balance after the trade-in value is assessed.

How to trade in a car that is not paid off

It is common to trade in a car before paying it off. There are a few essential steps to trading in your car when you still have a loan. With positive equity, you can turn your current vehicle into a down payment. But even with negative equity, trading in your car for something cheaper can help you recoup some of your losses.

1. Collect the necessary documents

Dealers will want to see basic information about yourself and your loan, including:



Necessary documents Caret Down Your driver’s license Proof of income and residency Vehicle title Loan payoff amount and account information Vehicle keys Vehicle insurance



2. Find your car’s trade-in value

Tools available on Kelley Blue Book (KBB) or Edmunds can help you calculate your car’s worth. Knowing the value of your vehicle will help you negotiate your trade-in offer and can help you choose your new car with your budget in mind.

It will also help you determine if you have positive or negative equity. Subtract your remaining loan amount — based on the payoff amount your lender quotes you — from the average trade-in value. If you are upside-down on your loan, you will get a negative number.

3. Shop around

Once you know the value of your vehicle, you can visit dealerships and online marketplaces like Carvana to request trade-in quotes. Remember: You don’t have to trade in your current car at the dealer where you buy your next one. So take the time to see what dealers will offer you — and compare those offers to your findings from KBB and Edmunds.

Ideally, you can trade in your vehicle for more than the amount remaining on your loan. This will ensure you have extra to put toward your next car. If not, try to negotiate as close as possible to the remaining amount on your loan to minimize your losses.

4. Make the deal

After you shop trade-in options, work with the dealer to complete the process. You should walk away with a check you can send to your lender to pay off your trade-in, although some dealers may handle this for you. If they do, follow up to ensure the money gets where it’s supposed to go.

You can use any leftover cash as part of a down payment toward another vehicle. Next, compare current auto loan rates and start shopping for your next car.

Why you shouldn’t trade in a car with negative equity

Moving forward with a trade-in when you have negative equity is typically a bad idea. You will be responsible for paying down your new loan on top of the amount left over from your previous loan. Essentially, you will pay for your current car and the one you just sold.

To get a better idea of what your payments will look like, use a negative equity calculator. This allows you to see how your old loan affects your new one. But as a general rule, avoid trading in a car with negative equity. Sticking with your car long-term minimizes the amount you pay and can help you avoid bad financial situations in the future.

Alternatives to trading in your car

The used car market is very competitive right now, and you may be able to benefit even if you don’t trade in your car.

Consider a private sale , which may net you more money. Even if you have to get permission from your lender to sell, a private sale could mean more to put down on your next car.

, which may net you more money. Even if you have to get permission from your lender to sell, a private sale could mean more to put down on your next car. Keep making payments instead of selling or trading in your car. If you don’t need another car, wait to switch until you’re in a better financial position.

instead of selling or trading in your car. If you don’t need another car, wait to switch until you’re in a better financial position. Refinance your car loan to get a lower rate. This may reduce the total amount you pay in interest, and in turn, help you avoid negative equity on your loan.

The bottom line

Once you understand how much your vehicle is worth compared to how much you owe, you can start shopping around for the best trade-in deals. Because most people don’t stick with their cars for the full loan term, you should be able to find a dealer that accepts cars that aren’t paid off.

However, keep your equity in mind when making a final decision. In some cases, it’s better to hold off on a trade-in rather than go through with a pricey switch at the wrong time.