People are increasingly flocking to online dating apps in search of relationships, creating the potential for investors to profit off the stocks of leading dating companies.
About 30 percent of U.S. adults have used a dating app, according to a study from Pew Research Center. The numbers are even higher for young adults, with over half (53 percent) of those aged 18 to 29 saying they’ve used a dating app.
Here are some of the top dating app stocks to consider for your portfolio, including one company that owns several of the most popular apps.
How to invest in dating app stocks
Investing in dating app stocks is no different than investing in any other stock. You’ll want to understand the company’s products and competitive positioning, as well as its financial outlook in terms of how much money it can make for shareholders.
Dating app companies generally earn money through subscription revenues or other payments from users for premium features. They may also earn advertising revenues. Some apps target specific age groups, while others try to attract users that are looking for similar things when it comes to a relationship.
Top dating app stocks
1. Match Group (MTCH)
Match Group owns several of the most popular dating apps including Tinder, Hinge, Match, OkCupid, Plenty Of Fish and more. Tinder grew in popularity rapidly after being launched in 2012 and had 10 million paid users at the end of 2023. Many of the Match Group apps offer basic features for free, but then offer premium options for paid subscribers.
- Market cap: $8.1 billion
- Annual revenue: $3.4 billion
- Net income: $651.5 million
2. Bumble Inc. (BMBL)
The Bumble app launched in 2014 and gained popularity by focusing on women, requiring women to make the first move when initiating a conversation on the app. Bumble ended 2023 with about 2.5 million paying users. Bumble operates five apps in total, including Bumble For Friends, that attracted 42 million monthly users on average during 2023.
- Market cap: $2.0 billion
- Annual revenue: $1.1 billion
- Net loss: $4.2 million
3. Grindr Inc. (GRND)
Grindr is the largest dating app focused on the LGBTQ+ communities and primarily serves gay and bisexual men in over 190 countries and territories. The app averaged 13.3 million monthly users and 937,000 average paying users in 2023. Users on its platform sent over 332.2 million daily messages in 2023.
- Market cap: $1.8 billion
- Annual revenue: $259.7 million
- Net loss: $55.8 million
4. Hello Group (MOMO)
Hello Group operates China-based platforms including Momo and Tantan, which has been referred to as the “Chinese Tinder.” Momo ended 2023 with 7.4 million paying users, while Tantan ended 2023 with 1.2 million paying users. Hello Group acquired Tantan in May 2018.
- Market cap: $1.1 billion
- Annual revenue: $1.7 billion
- Net income: $275.7 million
