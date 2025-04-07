Investing News

 Skip to Main Content

A father holds his infant son in front of a computer

How to start investing in 2025

Investing
Forget about getting rich quick: Start investing now and you’ll get richer, later.
By James Royal, Ph.D.
collection of random household items with a camera at the center

25 passive income ideas to help you make more money in 2025

Investing
It may take a lot of work on the front end to reap the benefits of these opportunities.
By James Royal, Ph.D.
A couple shakes hands with a financial advisor.

Do I need a financial advisor? When to consider getting one

Financial Advisors
Not everyone’s financial situation calls for the extra help, but there are some instances where you might need one.
By Dori Zinn

A woman who looks alarmed looks at her watch.

Timing the market? 3 investing strategies to use instead

There are alternatives to timing the market such as dollar-cost averaging.
Apr 07, 2025
A trader works at the New York Stock Exchange in New York

3 reasons to avoid panic selling stocks when markets are volatile

Here’s why you should avoid panic selling when the markets fall, plus how to win.
Apr 07, 2025
A businessman sits at a table with his laptop

4 best investments to weather a recession

After stocks have fallen, investors are paying a lower price for the growth of those businesses.
Apr 07, 2025
Traders watch stock market

5 top mistakes to avoid during a market sell-off

Steer clear of these common investing pitfalls when markets are falling.
Apr 07, 2025
businesswoman using laptop and looking away

Stocks enter bear market: 6 tips to avoid emotional investing

Here are six tips to help keep emotions out of your investment decisions.
Apr 07, 2025
Senior couple making a sandcastle

Best ways to protect your wealth: 9 strategies to safeguard your nest egg

Preserving your wealth is more about reducing risk than it is about amping gains.
Apr 04, 2025
Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk.

Mag 7 stocks enter bear market: What the Trump tariffs mean for big tech

Here’s how the Trump tariffs could affect the Magnificent Seven.
Apr 04, 2025
Avocados and bananas from Mexico at grocery store in San Francisco, California

Recession fears are rising — 4 investments to avoid if this isn’t a drill

Avoiding certain investments during a recession can help minimize damages to your returns.
Apr 04, 2025
