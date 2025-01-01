Dayana Yochim has been writing about money for 25 years, so she’s seen some stuff.

During her career, she’s guided readers through industry-defining events — from notable births (e.g., the introduction of Roth IRAs, robo advisors, free stock trading, crypto) to legendary deaths (RIP Pets.com sock puppet, Bear Stearns, a bunch of cat-themed meme coins). Her north star is helping investors parse through the signal-to-noise ratio to focus on how to make the most of every dollar at their disposal.

Prior to joining Bankrate as an investing writer Dayana worked at NerdWallet, Investor.com, The Motley Fool and HerMoney.com. She’s been quoted in the New York Times, Real Simple, The Washington Post and been a guest personal finance expert on the “Today” show, “Good Morning America,” CNN, NPR and other outlets.

