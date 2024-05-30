How much of the Magnificent 7 stocks do executives own?
The so-called Magnificent 7 stocks include some of the biggest tech companies in the world and they account for more than 25 percent of the S&P 500. Some of these companies are still led by their founders, while others have relatively new executives in charge.
Investors often look to see if a company’s management has a significant stake in the company’s stock, to make sure that their incentives are aligned with shareholders. Here’s how much stock executives own in the Magnificent 7 stocks based on the companies’ most recent proxy statement.
Insider ownership of Magnificent 7 stocks
*Note: Share price data as of May 30, 2024.
1. Microsoft (MSFT)
Microsoft named Satya Nadella as its CEO in February 2014, making him the third person to lead the software giant after Steve Ballmer and co-founder Bill Gates. Under Nadella’s leadership, Microsoft has grown its cloud computing business and positioned itself to benefit from the boom in artificial intelligence. His Microsoft shares are worth about $345 million.
- CEO ownership: Satya Nadella, 800,667 shares
- All executives/directors ownership: 2.5 million shares
- Share price: $418.36
2. Apple (AAPL)
Apple CEO Tim Cook took over from the company’s co-founder Steve Jobs in August 2011 after serving as the chief operating officer. Some observers wondered if Cook had what it took to lead Apple after a visionary leader like Jobs, but he has helped propel the company to new heights. Cook’s shares are worth about $620 million.
- CEO ownership: Tim Cook, 3.28 million shares
- All executives/directors ownership: 9.67 million shares
- Share price: $191.49
3. Nvidia (NVDA)
Nvidia has been the largest benefactor thus far of the boom in artificial intelligence spending. The company’s co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang started the company in 1993 and has a stake that’s now valued at more than $90 billion.
- CEO ownership: Jensen Huang, 93.5 million shares
- All executives/directors ownership: 104.3 million shares
- Share price: $1,135.85
4. Alphabet (GOOGL)
Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has a unique structure that allows company co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin to maintain voting control of the company through a separate class of stock. Current CEO Sundar Pichai holds 227,560 shares of Class A stock that is valued at about $40 million. He also holds hundreds of millions of dollars in Class C stock, according to Bloomberg.
- CEO ownership: Sundar Pichai, 227,560 shares of Class A stock
- All executives/directors ownership: 4.3 million shares of Class A stock, 774.9 million shares of Class B stock.
- Share price: $172.74
5. Amazon (AMZN)
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy took over from founder Jeff Bezos in 2021, after leading the company’s cloud computing business since 2016. Bezos still owns more than 10 percent of Amazon and is among the richest people in the world. Jassy’s Amazon stake is valued at about $385 million.
- CEO ownership: Andy Jassy, 2.1 million shares
- All executives/directors ownership: 1.13 billion shares
- Share price: $179.41
6. Meta Platforms (META)
Facebook parent company Meta Platforms is still run by company co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, who also controls the majority of voting power through a special class of stock. Zuckerberg’s net worth is valued at about $166 billion, according to Bloomberg.
- CEO ownership: Mark Zuckerberg, 958,000 Class A shares and 344.5 million Class B shares
- All executives/directors ownership: 3.3 million Class A shares
- Share price: $468.83
7. Tesla (TSLA)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk currently owns more than 20 percent of the electric vehicle company valued at around $125 billion. Musk also is involved in a number of other businesses including SpaceX and X, formerly known as Twitter.
- CEO ownership: Elon Musk, 715.0 million shares
- All executives/directors ownership: 725.4 million shares
- Share price: $179.41
