Crypto.com review 2024
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
If you’re looking for a wide selection of cryptocurrencies and low commissions, then Crypto.com should be on the shortlist for your next crypto exchange. With more than 250 coins available, you’re going to have access to the most popular cryptocurrencies and plenty of the more obscure names, too. The exchange offers some of the lowest fees around, starting at just 0.075 percent, and volume-based discounts for those trading significant amounts each month. If you’re a buy-and-hold investor, though, you may appreciate the exchange’s staking rewards on more than 20 cryptocurrencies, helping you generate income while you wait for appreciation. As in prior years, Crypto.com remains weaker in the areas of customer support and educational resources. Those may not be dealbreakers, but they lessen the appeal of this crypto exchange.
If you’re looking for traditional securities such as stocks alongside crypto, then apps such as Robinhood and Webull (through Webull Pay) give you the major crypto names, too. Meanwhile, rival Coinbase may be a good choice if you’re looking for another exchange with a wide crypto selection.
Highlights
- Low trading fees
- Large cryptocurrency selection
- Staking on more than 20 coins
Crypto.com at a glance
|Category
|Crypto.com
|Minimum balance:
|None, but $1 trade minimum and $20 minimum bank transfer
|Securities tradable:
|More than 250 cryptocurrencies
|Cost per trade:
|
|Customer service:
|No phone service, only self-help, email and chat
|Mobile app:
|The Crypto.com mobile app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store
Pros: Where Crypto.com stands out
Cryptocurrency selection
Crypto.com really separates itself from other trading apps by offering more than 250 cryptocurrencies, among the best in the industry. Other cryptocurrency apps offer only the most popular coins, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and others. But with Crypto.com, you’ll find those popular cryptocurrencies along with more obscure ones like Helium, as well as others you may have never heard of.
It’s worth noting that not all cryptocurrencies are available in every state, so be sure to check if a coin you’re interested in is available in your location before getting started. The Crypto.com app is not available at all in New York state.
Coinbase is another option if you’re looking for a wide selection of cryptocurrencies, with more than 2420 coins available. Be aware that if you’re looking to trade non-crypto securities, you’ll need to open an account with a broker such as Schwab or Fidelity.
Trading fees
Crypto.com has significantly reduced its trading fees and is now among the industry leaders when it comes to cost. Previously, trading fees for someone trading about $10,000 per month started at 0.40 percent, but that number is now just 0.075 percent, ahead of other low-cost exchanges such as Binance.US and Kraken.
Crypto.com uses a maker-taker pricing model that, at high volumes, rewards those that provide liquidity (makers) and charges a slightly higher price to those that reduce it (takers). Here’s a breakdown of how the fees change with increasing volumes.
|30 day trading volume ($)
|Maker
|Taker
|<$250,000
|0.075 percent
|0.075 percent
|$250,000+
|0.070 percent
|0.072 percent
|$1,000,000+
|0.065 percent
|0.069 percent
|$5,000,000+
|0.060 percent
|0.065 percent
|$10,000,000+
|0.0 percent
|0.05 percent
Crypto.com offers trading fee discounts to those who stake CRO, Crypto.com’s own cryptocurrency, and pay trading fees in CRO. Crypto.com says its trading fees and discounts for staking CRO may change from time to time.
No fees on bank transfers
Crypto.com won’t charge you a fee to transfer money from your bank account to its platform, which makes it the ideal choice for funding your account. Other funding options, like using a credit card, come with fees of nearly 3 percent.
An automated clearing house, or ACH, transfer from a bank typically takes three to five business days and comes with a minimum amount of $20 and a daily limit of $1,000,000. You can also fund an account through a wire transfer, which is a bit faster at one to two business days but requires at least $1,000 to be transferred per transaction. The daily maximum for a wire transfer is $1,000,000.
Staking
Crypto.com allows customers to hold deposits of cryptocurrency with it and earn rewards in return. The practice, known as staking, is similar to a bank savings account that pays interest, but with significantly greater risks. You’ll be able to earn rewards on more than 20 cryptocurrencies at Crypto.com and interest is paid weekly. As of August 2024, you could earn up to 19 percent a year by staking with Crypto.com. Staking with Bitcoin and Ethereum can earn 5 to 5.5 percent a year.
Remember that traditional bank accounts are protected by FDIC insurance, which allows you to recover up to $250,000 in the event of a bank’s failure. Crypto staking does not come with any similar insurance policy and you also face the market risk of losing your principal if the cryptocurrency declines in value.
Cons: Where Crypto.com could improve
Educational material
If you’re new to cryptocurrency and are looking to learn more about it, you’ll need to go somewhere other than Crypto.com. While some questions are answered through the online help center, they’re mostly focused on how to perform different functions through the app, rather than educating traders about crypto.
Cryptocurrency has attracted many new traders, many of whom don’t understand how trading works or the intricacies of crypto. Crypto.com has reportedly spent hundreds of millions of dollars on advertising, including a TV spot with actor Matt Damon, a naming rights deal for the old Staples Center in Los Angeles, and a sponsorship deal with the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Surely, it could invest some money into further developing its educational content to help novice traders better understand the many risks of crypto trading.
Customer service
Like many cryptocurrency trading apps, Crypto.com does not offer phone support as part of its customer service offering. You’ll have to rely on a help center that’s only available online and focuses more on account funding questions and certain product features. There is always email and a chat option within the app for questions, but some customers prefer talking to an actual person on the phone.
Trading platform
Despite offering one of the largest numbers of cryptocurrencies in the industry, Crypto.com’s trading platform is fairly basic and may cause advanced and professional traders to look elsewhere. You’ll get access to market data and basic charts, but the platform fails to meet the standards set by other exchanges such as Gemini and its ActiveTrader offering.
-
Bankrate is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. Bankrate is compensated in exchange for featured placement of sponsored products and services, or your clicking on links posted on this website. This compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear. Bankrate does not include all companies or all available products.
Related Articles
Cryptocurrency statistics 2024: Investing in crypto