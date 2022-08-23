Swyfft insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

Bankrate logo The Bankrate promise Caret Down At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Bankrate logo Editorial integrity Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Key Principles We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers. Editorial Independence Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

Bankrate logo How we make money You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey. Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers. We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money. Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

Bankrate logo Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

At a glance

2.0 Rating: 2 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Home Rating: 2 stars out of 5 2 About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take People who want a fast, basic home insurance quote and don’t need extensive coverage may find a good match in Swyfft. May be good for

May not be good for

Company details Customers looking for convenience and speed when getting a home insurance quote may find Swyfft to be a good fit. Customers who are more interested in a diversity of coverage options and add-ons may not find Swyfft to be as good of a fit. Customer service: 1-855-479-9338

1-855-479-9338 Claims: 1-877-799-3389

1-877-799-3389 State availability: Swyfft insurance products are available in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

Swyfft home insurance

Swyfft home insurance sets itself apart from the rest of the insurance industry by using a patented risk-assessment process to generate personalized premiums. Swyfft could be a good option if you are looking for a technology-driven home insurance company and live in one of the states where it operates. Despite its tech-savvy approach, Swyfft insurance may not be for everyone. Swyfft’s homeowners policies offer replacement cost coverage for your home and personal property, as well as coverage for other structures, living expenses, personal liability and medical expenses related to injuries a guest sustains on your property. However, the company only has two endorsement options available: equipment breakdown coverage and flood insurance. Its private flood insurance offering is new and only available to customers in Florida and Texas. Policyholders should also note that Swyfft policies are underwritten by several underwriting companies including Clear Blue Insurance Company, Clear Blue Specialty Insurance Company, Benchmark Insurance Company, Topa Insurance Company and Lloyd’s (for flood insurance). The bottom line is that while the company’s home policies are fairly comprehensive with regard to basic damage, if you want a highly customized plan, Swyfft may not be the best insurance provider for your needs. Pros and cons of Swyfft home insurance

Pros Technology-driven quoting with fast results

Coverage available in some high-risk states

Underwriting companies have strong financial strength ratings from AM Best and Demotech Cons Insurance is available in few states

Coverage options are limited

Not rated by J.D. Power for customer satisfaction

Swyfft home insurance cost Average premiums for Swyfft home insurance are not currently available, but the home insurance quoting process can be started online or by contacting a Swyfft agent. For comparative purposes, it may be helpful to know that the U.S. average cost of home insurance for $250,000 of dwelling coverage is $1,687 annually.

Swyfft home insurance discounts While other insurance carriers may draw you in with a wide array of available discounts, Swyfft does not make this information public on its website. You can always call to inquire about possible discounts Swyfft may have. As various third-party companies underwrite Swyfft homeowners insurance policies, available discounts may vary based on which company is writing your policy. While not a standalone discount, Swyfft does have a Direct Repair Deductible Savings Program. With it, policyholders could receive a 10 percent discount off their non-wind deductible when filing a claim, free emergency repairs if a partner of the Swyfft network completes it and a three-year guarantee for any work completed by a vendor in the network.

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Mortgage Get personalized home insurance quotes Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with Swyfft Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure What brings you to Bankrate? Caret Down Caret Up Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent Square Footage Caret Down Caret Up Field is required Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Quick Facts Moneybag $382/year average savings through Bankrate Two Thirds 2 out of 3 homes are underinsured Insurance Home 1 out of every 20 insured homes makes a claim each year Circle Check 100% of homes need insurance before getting a mortgage Mortgage Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away. Return to form

Compare Swyfft with other insurers Shopping for home insurance quotes can be tricky. Whether you’re looking for the cheapest home insurance company, a trusted customer service experience or something else completely, you might find the best company by shopping around and comparing quotes. If you’re interested in Swyfft but not sure it’s the right fit, you may want to get quotes from these companies. Swyfft vs. Kin If Swyfft’s technology-focused approach appeals to you, consider getting a quote from Kin. Available in seven states — Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Virginia — Kin also applies a data-driven method to policy rating. Kin advertises an array of potential discounts but does not have many third-party customer satisfaction scores, either. Learn more: Kin Insurance review Swyfft vs. Lemonade Another relatively new company, Lemonade uses artificial intelligence in everything from its quoting to its claims process. Lemonade is also a Certified B-Corp, so it could be a good choice for homeowners looking for a socially-conscious company. Lemonade is also not rated by major rating bureaus, but it does have a mobile app for digital policy management. Learn more: Lemonade Insurance review Swyfft vs. Hippo Hippo uses artificial intelligence to build out its home and condominium insurance policies and offers an array of coverage options and discount opportunities. However, like many insurtech options, personalized service from an insurance agent may not be available. Learn more: Hippo Insurance review

Is Swyfft a good insurance company? Bankrate’s Swyfft Insurance review was conducted by insurance experts who are dedicated to helping you find the best home insurance company for your needs. If you have had difficulty finding home insurance with most insurance carriers and live in one of Swyfft’s coverage areas, the company may be worth a look. The carrier also offers “excess and surplus lines'' home insurance in a few states, which provides coverage for higher-risk or unique properties. The company uses various data sources and analytics, rather than relying on application questions, to rate its insurance policies. However, there is limited information about its customer service experience, so you may want to speak with current policyholders before buying a policy.

Swyfft customer satisfaction One key way to evaluate insurance carriers is through third-party rating systems such as those maintained by the J.D. Power report, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) and AM Best. Each of these entities uses their own system to measure different components of a company. J.D. Power compares companies to each other on issues of customer satisfaction. The NAIC compiles complaints filed against companies. Finally, AM Best rates companies based on their historical financial strength. In general, the better a company performs within these rating systems, the more reliable it may be. Swyfft was not rated in J.D. Power’s 2023 Home Insurance Study, which surveys customers about their experience with a specific carrier. AM Best does not have a financial strength rating for Swyfft insurance, but its underwriting companies do. Clear Blue Specialty Insurance and Clear Blue Insurance both are rated as A- (Excellent). Benchmark Insurance Company has an A (Excellent) rating. With this limited information, speaking to current and former policyholders may be the best way to gauge Swyfft customer satisfaction and experience. Study or Rating Agency Swyfft Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not rated 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not rated 521/1,000 AM Best rating Not rated N/A

Swyfft customer complaints The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) receives and compiles customer complaints regarding insurance companies. The system measures carriers using a baseline index of 1.00, which is considered standard. A value below the baseline means the company receives fewer complaints than expected about its product, and vice versa. Swyfft homeowners complaints Swyfft does not have a National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ (NAIC) Complaint Index, but its underwriting companies do. Clear Blue Insurance has a 2022 NAIC homeowner complaint index of 5.75 and Clear Blue Specialty Insurance has a complaint index of 1.44 for its home insurance product. Benchmark Insurance Company has a homeowner complaint index of 0.20. Lastly, Topa Insurance Company has an undefined complaint index, although the report does indicate seven total complaints for its homeowners insurance product in 2022. These indexes show that the customer satisfaction you could expect with Swyfft may vary based on the underwriting company you are paired with.

Clear Blue Insurance Company Clear Blue Specialty Insurance Company Benchmark Insurance Company Topa Insurance Company Caret Down Clear Blue Insurance Company

Clear Blue Specialty Insurance Company

Benchmark Insurance Company

Topa Insurance Company NAIC Complaint Index home insurance product - Clear Blue Insurance Company NAIC Complaint Index home insurance product - Clear Blue Specialty Insurance Company NAIC Complaint Index home insurance product - Benchmark Insurance Company NAIC Complaint Index home insurance product - Topa Insurance Company

Other Swyfft tools and benefits Being a newer company, Swyfft’s policy offerings are limited outside of homeowners’ insurance. However, the company does provide commercial insurance coverage for the following in limited states: Apartment buildings

Condominium associations

Shopping center owners and operators

Office buildings

Frequently asked questions about Swyfft

How do I file a claim with Swyfft? Caret Down Filing a claim with Swyfft can be done on the company's website or by calling the claims department at 1-877-799-3389. To start a claim, you’ll need information including the date and time that your loss occurred, your insurance policy number and the address of the insured property.

Does Swyfft practice corporate sustainability? Caret Down Swyfft does not state anything about practicing corporate sustainability or giving to charitable causes on its website. Still, given its sparse website, this may not indicate that the company is absent from this field. It may be necessary to speak directly with a Swyfft representative to learn the details of the company's corporate sustainability practices.

Does Swyfft offer car insurance? Caret Down Currently, Swyfft does not offer car insurance. It focuses solely on providing home insurance policies through its partners and pairings.

Who owns Swyfft? Caret Down Three co-owners hold Swyfft in equal parts, each with a 33 percent membership interest in the company. Those owners are Richard Trezza, Sean Maher and One Click Partners, LLC. Richard Trezza is also the CEO of Swyfft.

Clock Wait 46 years of industry expertise Search 122 carriers reviewed Location 20.7K ZIP codes examined Dollar Coin 1.2M quotes analyzed

Bankrate Score methodology Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories. Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short. Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.

To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed. Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.

We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website. Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways a home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts. Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.