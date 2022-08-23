Swyfft insurance review 2024

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Bankrate's take
People who want a fast, basic home insurance quote and don’t need extensive coverage may find a good match in Swyfft.
Customers looking for convenience and speed when getting a home insurance quote may find Swyfft to be a good fit.
Swyfft home insurance
Swyfft home insurance sets itself apart from the rest of the insurance industry by using a patented risk-assessment process to generate personalized premiums. Swyfft could be a good option if you are looking for a technology-driven home insurance company and live in one of the states where it operates.
Despite its tech-savvy approach, Swyfft insurance may not be for everyone. Swyfft’s homeowners policies offer replacement cost coverage for your home and personal property, as well as coverage for other structures, living expenses, personal liability and medical expenses related to injuries a guest sustains on your property. However, the company only has two endorsement options available: equipment breakdown coverage and flood insurance. Its private flood insurance offering is new and only available to customers in Florida and Texas.
Policyholders should also note that Swyfft policies are underwritten by several underwriting companies including Clear Blue Insurance Company, Clear Blue Specialty Insurance Company, Benchmark Insurance Company, Topa Insurance Company and Lloyd’s (for flood insurance).
The bottom line is that while the company’s home policies are fairly comprehensive with regard to basic damage, if you want a highly customized plan, Swyfft may not be the best insurance provider for your needs.
Pros and cons of Swyfft home insurance
-
Technology-driven quoting with fast results
-
Coverage available in some high-risk states
-
Underwriting companies have strong financial strength ratings from AM Best and Demotech
-
Insurance is available in few states
-
Coverage options are limited
-
Not rated by J.D. Power for customer satisfaction
Swyfft home insurance cost
Average premiums for Swyfft home insurance are not currently available, but the home insurance quoting process can be started online or by contacting a Swyfft agent. For comparative purposes, it may be helpful to know that the U.S. average cost of home insurance for $250,000 of dwelling coverage is $1,687 annually.
Swyfft home insurance discounts
While other insurance carriers may draw you in with a wide array of available discounts, Swyfft does not make this information public on its website. You can always call to inquire about possible discounts Swyfft may have. As various third-party companies underwrite Swyfft homeowners insurance policies, available discounts may vary based on which company is writing your policy.
While not a standalone discount, Swyfft does have a Direct Repair Deductible Savings Program. With it, policyholders could receive a 10 percent discount off their non-wind deductible when filing a claim, free emergency repairs if a partner of the Swyfft network completes it and a three-year guarantee for any work completed by a vendor in the network.
Compare Swyfft with other insurers
Shopping for home insurance quotes can be tricky. Whether you’re looking for the cheapest home insurance company, a trusted customer service experience or something else completely, you might find the best company by shopping around and comparing quotes. If you’re interested in Swyfft but not sure it’s the right fit, you may want to get quotes from these companies.
Swyfft vs. Kin
If Swyfft’s technology-focused approach appeals to you, consider getting a quote from Kin. Available in seven states — Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Virginia — Kin also applies a data-driven method to policy rating. Kin advertises an array of potential discounts but does not have many third-party customer satisfaction scores, either.
Swyfft vs. Lemonade
Another relatively new company, Lemonade uses artificial intelligence in everything from its quoting to its claims process. Lemonade is also a Certified B-Corp, so it could be a good choice for homeowners looking for a socially-conscious company. Lemonade is also not rated by major rating bureaus, but it does have a mobile app for digital policy management.
Swyfft vs. Hippo
Hippo uses artificial intelligence to build out its home and condominium insurance policies and offers an array of coverage options and discount opportunities. However, like many insurtech options, personalized service from an insurance agent may not be available.
Is Swyfft a good insurance company?
Bankrate’s Swyfft Insurance review was conducted by insurance experts who are dedicated to helping you find the best home insurance company for your needs. If you have had difficulty finding home insurance with most insurance carriers and live in one of Swyfft’s coverage areas, the company may be worth a look. The carrier also offers “excess and surplus lines'' home insurance in a few states, which provides coverage for higher-risk or unique properties. The company uses various data sources and analytics, rather than relying on application questions, to rate its insurance policies. However, there is limited information about its customer service experience, so you may want to speak with current policyholders before buying a policy.
Swyfft customer satisfaction
One key way to evaluate insurance carriers is through third-party rating systems such as those maintained by the J.D. Power report, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) and AM Best. Each of these entities uses their own system to measure different components of a company. J.D. Power compares companies to each other on issues of customer satisfaction. The NAIC compiles complaints filed against companies. Finally, AM Best rates companies based on their historical financial strength. In general, the better a company performs within these rating systems, the more reliable it may be. Swyfft was not rated in J.D. Power’s 2023 Home Insurance Study, which surveys customers about their experience with a specific carrier.
AM Best does not have a financial strength rating for Swyfft insurance, but its underwriting companies do. Clear Blue Specialty Insurance and Clear Blue Insurance both are rated as A- (Excellent). Benchmark Insurance Company has an A (Excellent) rating.
With this limited information, speaking to current and former policyholders may be the best way to gauge Swyfft customer satisfaction and experience.
|Study or Rating Agency
|Swyfft
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|Not rated
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|Not rated
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|Not rated
|N/A
Swyfft customer complaints
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) receives and compiles customer complaints regarding insurance companies. The system measures carriers using a baseline index of 1.00, which is considered standard. A value below the baseline means the company receives fewer complaints than expected about its product, and vice versa.
Swyfft homeowners complaints
Swyfft does not have a National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ (NAIC) Complaint Index, but its underwriting companies do. Clear Blue Insurance has a 2022 NAIC homeowner complaint index of 5.75 and Clear Blue Specialty Insurance has a complaint index of 1.44 for its home insurance product. Benchmark Insurance Company has a homeowner complaint index of 0.20. Lastly, Topa Insurance Company has an undefined complaint index, although the report does indicate seven total complaints for its homeowners insurance product in 2022. These indexes show that the customer satisfaction you could expect with Swyfft may vary based on the underwriting company you are paired with.
NAIC Complaint Index home insurance product - Clear Blue Insurance Company
NAIC Complaint Index home insurance product - Clear Blue Specialty Insurance Company
NAIC Complaint Index home insurance product - Benchmark Insurance Company
NAIC Complaint Index home insurance product - Topa Insurance Company
Other Swyfft tools and benefits
Being a newer company, Swyfft’s policy offerings are limited outside of homeowners’ insurance. However, the company does provide commercial insurance coverage for the following in limited states:
- Apartment buildings
- Condominium associations
- Shopping center owners and operators
- Office buildings
Frequently asked questions about Swyfft
