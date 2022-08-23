Lincoln Financial life insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

At a glance

Not rated Rating: 0 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score

May not be good for

Company details People who can get coverage through their employer or who want term life coverage may consider Lincoln Financial Group. Lincoln Financial Group may not be a good choice for people who think they may want whole life insurance, as the company does not offer it. Customer service: 800-487-1485

800-487-1485 Employer benefits: 800-423-2765

800-423-2765 Website: https://www.lincolnfinancial.com/

https://www.lincolnfinancial.com/ Mailing address for claims:

Lincoln Financial Group

Claim Dept. - 5310

P.O. Box 21008

Greensboro, NC

27420-1008

Lincoln Financial Group Claim Dept. - 5310 P.O. Box 21008 Greensboro, NC 27420-1008 Availability: Lincoln Financial Group provides life insurance in all states except New York and Washington, D.C. through employer benefit plans and a network of financial professionals.

New What’s new with Lincoln Financial Group? Lincoln Financial Group was named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere in March, 2023, for the second consecutive year.

Lincoln Financial life insurance

Pros Fewer than baseline complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

A variety of policy options, including options geared towards people with high net worth

Helpful digital resources including a live chat tool Cons Scored slightly below-average for customer satisfaction in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Individual Life Insurance Study.

Does not offer whole life or guaranteed life insurance

Only available through employers or through one of its financial advisors; no direct online quoting

Tax-deferred savings benefit if premiums are paid

3 variations of permanent insurance: whole life, universal life and variable life include investment component Term life insurance is precisely what the name implies: an insurance policy that is good for a specific term of time. Fixed premium over term

No savings benefits

Lincoln Financial life insurance endorsements When buying life insurance, you usually have the option to add endorsements or riders to the policy. These endorsements modify some details of your policy or add additional benefits, such as by allowing for early payouts if you’re diagnosed with a terminal disease. While endorsements do typically add to the cost of your policy, they can be helpful for creating a truly customized package for your needs. Some of the endorsements Lincoln Financial offers include: Accelerated benefit: Pays a portion of the benefit if you become terminally ill or meet other requirements.

Pays a portion of the benefit if you become terminally ill or meet other requirements. Long-term care expense protection: Pays out a portion of the death benefit to cover qualified long-term care expenses.

Pays out a portion of the death benefit to cover qualified long-term care expenses. Disability waiver of specified premium: Covers a specified monthly premium if you become fully disabled.

Covers a specified monthly premium if you become fully disabled. Waiver of monthly deduction: Waives the monthly deduction if you become fully disabled.

Waives the monthly deduction if you become fully disabled. Supplemental term insurance on primary or other insured: Offers additional coverage for you or another insured person.

Offers additional coverage for you or another insured person. Children’s term insurance rider: Lets you insure your child under your policy, which could help them secure more affordable life insurance later in life.

Lets you insure your child under your policy, which could help them secure more affordable life insurance later in life. Return of premium. Returns up to 100 percent of the premiums paid during certain policy years.

Returns up to 100 percent of the premiums paid during certain policy years. Estate protection. Pays an additional term insurance benefit on a survivorship policy during the first four years of your policy.

Compare Lincoln Financial with other insurers

The best life insurance companies are based on your individual needs and financial goals. If you need more options to compare while determining whether Lincoln Financial is right for you, you may find it helpful to get and compare life insurance quotes and coverage or policy options from the following providers. Lincoln Financial vs. SBLI Unlike Lincoln Financial, SBLI offers whole life, guaranteed life and final expense insurance policies. However, SBLI does not offer universal life policies, have local agents or a mobile app like Lincoln Financial does. Shoppers up to age 60 may qualify for no-exam coverage on up to $750,000 in life insurance. While SBLI has a lower-than-baseline NAIC complaint index of 0.78 for individual life insurance, it did not rank in the 2023 J.D. Power Life Insurance Study. Learn more: SBLI Life Insurance review Lincoln Financial vs. Fidelity If you’re looking for quick approval, you may want to consider Fidelity, which is known for its RAPIDecision policies that offer coverage on the same day or a few days after you apply. Although Fidelity offers term and permanent life insurance like Lincoln Financial, its permanent life insurance products, whole life, final expense and guaranteed issue, are only available to seniors. There is also no universal life insurance option with Fidelity like Lincoln Financial has. Fidelity is also not rated in the J.D. Power Life Insurance Study and has a higher-than-baseline NAIC complaint index of 2.01 for individual life policies. Learn more: Fidelity Life Insurance review Lincoln Financial vs. MassMutual MassMutual offers term, whole, universal and variable universal life insurance policies. Its life policies are also available nationwide. Both carriers offer calculators, online tools, a mobile app and financial advisors to help you choose the policy that fits your needs. Like Lincoln Financial, MassMutual has a comparably low NAIC complaint index. However, while Lincoln Financial received a below-average score in the 2022 Life Insurance Study, MassMutual received an above-average score with 780 out of 1,000 points. It was also awarded a 2023 Bankrate Award for best whole life insurance. Learn more: MassMutual Life Insurance review

Is Lincoln Financial a good insurance company?

Lincoln Financial offers relatively low-cost life insurance policies and gives customers many ways to customize their coverage, which can be appealing. However, it may be difficult to buy a policy since you generally need to get one through your employer or by working with one of its financial advisors. If you’re looking for term or universal life insurance, it might be worth getting a quote from Lincoln Financial, but be sure to shop around to look for the best deal available. If you want whole life insurance, however, you will need to consider another carrier.

Lincoln Financial customer satisfaction J.D. Power publishes an annual study of life insurance companies, rating providers based on performance in areas such as claims handling, policy offerings and price, then ranks each insurer based on a 1,000-point scale for overall customer satisfaction. In the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Individual Life Insurance Study, Lincoln Financial life insurance ranked just slightly below average for customer satisfaction, with an overall score of 788, which is an improvement from its score the previous year. AM Best conducted a Lincoln Financial Insurance review and assigned it an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating, which means the provider has historically been well-positioned to pay out its claims. Study or Rating Agency Lincoln Financial Industry average 2022 J.D. Power Individual Life Insurance Study 788/1,000 790/1,000 2022 J.D. Power Group Life Insurance Study 815/1,000 797/1,000 AM Best rating A+ (Superior) N/A

Lincoln Financial life complaints When buying insurance coverage, it’s important to make sure the company you’re working with has good customer service. The NAIC maintains a record of customer complaints against insurers and ranks them based on size and the number of complaints received. While any company can expect some complaints, receiving a lot of complaints while having only a few customers could indicate the company struggles with its customer relationships. An index of 1.00 indicates the expected number of complaints based on an insurer's size. Lincoln Financial’s index for individual life insurance was 0.39, indicating far fewer complaints than expected, which is a sign that customers are generally satisfied with their experience.

Other Lincoln Financial tools and benefits Lincoln Financial offers a few additional tools and products for its customers beyond life insurance that you may want to take a look at as you decide if it's the right life insurer for you. Mobile app: Tech-savvy shoppers may appreciate Lincoln Financial’s easy-to-use mobile app, which received 4.8 stars on the Apple App Store. Android users do not have as positive an experience, however, as Google Play gives it only 2.0 stars.

Tech-savvy shoppers may appreciate Lincoln Financial’s easy-to-use mobile app, which received 4.8 stars on the Apple App Store. Android users do not have as positive an experience, however, as Google Play gives it only 2.0 stars. Digital tools: The company offers dozens of additional mobile tools to help with your financial planning, including online calculators and educational explainers of various financial products.

The company offers dozens of additional mobile tools to help with your financial planning, including online calculators and educational explainers of various financial products. Financial advisors: One of the company’s tools is designed to pair you with a local financial professional to help you put together a sound financial plan or find the right life insurance policy for your and your family’s needs.

One of the company’s tools is designed to pair you with a local financial professional to help you put together a sound financial plan or find the right life insurance policy for your and your family’s needs. Annuities: The company offers annuities to help you meet your retirement goals.

The company offers annuities to help you meet your retirement goals. Long-term care planning: The company’s MoneyGuard® Solutions is designed to help customers set up a tax-efficient funding solution should they need long-term care later in life, as well as resources and support for those in need of long-term care.

Frequently asked questions about Lincoln Financial

Is Lincoln Financial a sustainable company? Caret Down Lincoln Financial has many sustainability and corporate social responsibility programs. Through the Lincoln Financial Foundation, it awards grants to nonprofit organizations. In 2021, the foundation supported over 285 nonprofit organizations, provided 1.2 million people with needed services and contributed almost $10 million to various communities across the country. Lincoln Financial also received the following awards and recognition for its social responsibility in 2021: Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion from the Disability Equality Index, Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality and Diversity Lab Mansfield Certification.

How can I file a claim? Caret Down You can file a claim for a Lincoln Financial life insurance benefit online. The process involves answering a few basic questions about the policy type and submitting an online form to request the claims package, which will arrive in your email account within five business days.