Costco plans and customizations

Pet insurance companies typically offer three different types of coverage plans. However, Costco’s insurance for dogs and cats, administered by Figo, does not have an accident-only option.

Figo's accident and illness pet insurance plan offers flexibility through customizable options for annual deductibles, reimbursement rates and annual coverage limits. This customization allows pet owners to choose the best plan to suit their financial situation and their pet's needs.

Annual deductibles

The deductible is the amount you pay out of pocket before your insurance coverage kicks in. Figo provides a range of annual deductible options ($100, $250, $500 and $750), allowing pet owners to select an amount they are comfortable with.

Choosing a higher deductible will lower your monthly premium but requires more out-of-pocket spending before the insurance coverage begins. Conversely, a lower deductible means higher premiums but less out-of-pocket cost when you make a claim.

Reimbursement rates

Reimbursement rates refer to the percentage of covered veterinary expenses the insurance company will pay after you meet your deductible. Figo offers three reimbursement rate options:70, 80 and 90 percent.

For example, if you choose a 90 percent reimbursement rate, Figo will cover 90 percent of the eligible veterinary expenses after the deductible has been paid, and you will be responsible for the remaining 10 percent. Higher reimbursement rates provide greater financial coverage but result in higher monthly premiums.

Annual coverage limit

The annual coverage limit is the maximum amount Figo will pay for covered expenses in a policy year. Figo's plans typically offer three options for annual limits: $5,000, $10,000 and unlimited.

The $5,000 and $10,000 limits are suitable for pet owners who want to balance premium costs with coverage. The unlimited option provides extensive financial protection for pets with chronic or severe health conditions that require costly treatments.

Customization options

Pet owners can mix and match these deductibles, reimbursement rates and annual limit options to create a plan that best fits their budget and coverage needs. For example, a plan with a high deductible, lower reimbursement rate and high annual limit might appeal to someone who wants to keep monthly premiums low while still having substantial coverage for major medical events.

Conversely, a plan with a low deductible, high reimbursement rate and moderate annual limit might be ideal for someone looking for more comprehensive coverage with a lower out-of-pocket cost per incident and willing to pay higher monthly premiums.

Wellness plans

Preventive care and regular wellness visits can help to identify small issues before they morph into big and expensive ones. Figo offers financial assistance toward routine pet care costs in the form of its Wellness Powerups.

The Wellness Basic costs an additional $9.50 per month for scheduled reimbursements of up to $135 per year. For a maximum of $250 in wellness care reimbursements, add the Wellness Plus rider to any Figo pet insurance plan for an extra $16.50 monthly.

Figo’s Wellness Plans reimburse for the following routine pet care costs: