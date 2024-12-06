Changing gender on your driver’s license

Key takeaways Each state has different processes and regulations for changing gender on a driver’s license, which can be found in the chart below.

Only 22 states and Washington, D.C. allow for M, F or X gender markers on driver’s licenses.

Four states do not allow drivers to change the gender marker on their license.

Most Americans use their driver’s license as a primary form of photo identification. From regular activities like buying alcohol or opening a credit card to significant events like employment verification or mortgage applications, it’s important that the information on the driver’s license matches the person presenting it. However, for many transgender individuals, these relatively simple interactions can become complicated and invasive if they cannot change the gender marker on their driver’s license.

According to a 2022 survey from Pew Research, more than 5 percent of Americans under age 30 identify as transgender or non-binary. That equates to roughly 1.6 percent of the adult population in the U.S. Some individuals who identify as transgender undergo gender-affirming treatments, and others do not. The transition process is unique to the individual.

During or after the transition process, people who identify as transgender or non-binary may also choose to update their legal identity on government-issued documents, such as their driver’s license and passport. In addition to male and female gender options, some states have added an “X” option for intersex, non-binary or gender non-conforming individuals.

For Mx. S, a Bankrate staffer who asked to remain anonymous, updating their gender maker to X was both a logical and emotional decision. “Part of it was practical,” says Mx. S. “I started growing facial hair, my voice was more masculine. Showing a license with an F on it was bound to raise some eyebrows.”

At one point, all 50 states allowed drivers to change their gender on their driver’s license. But as of 2024, four states passed new legislation disavowing the process. In some states, the process is simple, and in others, it can require an amended birth certificate, proof of gender-affirming surgery or both. In addition, some states require a letter from a physician confirming that the individual is undergoing or has undergone hormone therapy.

Bankrate’s editorial team has reviewed each state’s requirements and included links to relevant resources for this process. However, the political landscape is constantly in flux and laws can change at any time.

State laws and regulations regarding driver’s license gender change

If you are considering changing the gender on your driver’s license, it is important to get familiar with the laws and processes in your state. Keep in mind that in states where it’s allowed, the process for changing your name is separate from changing your gender. Here are the requirements in each state for changing the gender marker on your driver’s license or enhanced driver’s license (EDL). If possible, it’s best to keep all other auto-related documents, such as registration and car insurance policies, up to date as well. The motor vehicle department in your state should be able to help if you have questions about the process.

The states that do not allow drivers to change their gender marker are:

Florida

Kansas

Tennessee

Texas

However, this was not always the case in these states. Texas resident Glen L., who prefers to remain anonymous, was able to change his license marker in 2022.

“Changing my name and gender on my driver’s license was extremely important to me. While my No. 1 motivation was convenience and safety — I wanted to be able to show my ID without outing myself as a trans person — it was also a very affirming experience.”

Florida and Texas changed the law as of January 2024. “This will force trans people to out themselves when applying for a job, when accessing health care and legal services, at stores and, most importantly, when interacting with law enforcement,” says Glen.

This is not a small change. It puts trans people’s lives in danger. — Glen L. of Austin, TX

Each state is different, and therefore, the process of changing the gender marker on your license will vary depending on where you live. According to data from the Movement Advancement Project (MAP), 22 states and D.C. allow drivers to use M, F or X gender markers. Three states, Alabama, Mississippi and South Dakota have unclear policies surrounding changing the gender on your driver’s license, which can make the process more challenging.

Mx. S says the process in Washington was straightforward: “It was blissfully easy to make the change. I’m in Washington, and all you have to do is fill out a form and confirm with the Department of Licensing that yes, you do want to change your gender marker. That’s it. No extra hoops to jump through.”

Gender change: Driver’s license vs. birth certificate

Nine states require drivers to submit proof of surgery, court orders or an amended birth certificate to update the gender on their driver’s license — and these aren’t necessarily easy to get. For one, not everyone wants to or can have gender reassignment surgery. Depending on the location, these procedures may not be widely available. Plus, health insurance companies don’t always cover gender-affirming care.

What’s more, in some places, the requirements for driver’s license and birth certificate changes do not align. Seven states do not allow any change to the gender marker on birth certificates. And while only 15 states plus D.C. allow X as a gender marker on birth certificates, 23 states plus D.C. allow it on driver’s licenses.

What is the legal age to change gender?

The legal age to change your gender marker depends on the state. In about half of the country, you must be at least 18 years old or an emancipated minor to start the process of changing the gender on legal documents like your driver’s license. Arizona and New Hampshire ban surgery for minors, while 24 states ban surgery and medication for transgender minors.

Some states, including California, allow minors to legally change the gender on their birth certificate. However, minors are typically required to get consent from all legal guardians before they can make the change. In several states, students cannot change names or pronouns unless their parents provide written permission.

How does gender relate to auto insurance?

If you change your gender on your driver’s license, it’s important to understand how it might impact your car insurance policy.

In most states, gender is used as a car insurance rating factor, which means changing your gender could impact your premium. The only states that prohibit insurance companies from using gender as a rating factor are California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. If you don’t identify as male or female, you should contact your insurance agent to learn more about how your gender marker could impact your rate.

Statistically, females are less likely to get into serious accidents and drive under the influence than males. As such, female drivers are less risky to insure and often pay lower car insurance premiums.

However, if you are going through the process of changing the legal gender marker on your driver’s license, don’t update your car insurance policy without your new license in hand. It’s important to make sure your driver’s license matches the information you give the insurance company.

Also, keep in mind that while your state may allow your gender marker to change, your insurance company may not have the X option available. Carriers that do offer X gender markers either offer the average of male and female rates or default to the lower female rate.

Below is an example of how average national car insurance rates may vary for 40-year-old drivers of different genders.

Gender Avg. full coverage car insurance rate Avg. minimum coverage car insurance rate M $2,465 $671 F $2,451 $685 X $2,458 $687 Based on November 2024 rate data

Updating the gender on your insurance policy may not be accessible online or via the carrier’s app. If you need assistance, consider contacting your agent.

Advice from trans advocates

Every transgender individual who goes through the transition process has different intentions. For some, changing their legal documents is an essential step in confirming their new identity. For others, changing their gender marker is less critical or may come later in their journey. Here is some advice for individuals going through the transition process from trans advocates:

Mia Edwards, case manager for the PROUDEST Me Program at The LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Center Caret Down Icon “The best advice I could offer is to find a trans-knowledgeable/friendly therapist,” says Mia Edwards, case manager for the PROUDWST Me Program, part of The LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Center located in Westchester County, New York. “Most folx starting their journey will need help processing their thoughts and navigating a cis-hetero world which may not be accepting.” Working with a mental health professional who specializes in trans issues can also provide some guidance if you are struggling to navigate the transition process or if you want to learn more about your options. “With help from your therapist, begin to map out what next steps look like for you. You will need to have clarity on what trans looks like for you. Some folx medically transition and some do not. It is a very unique and personal journey… there is no ‘one way’ to be trans.” Edwards also explains that a support system is key for individuals who are transitioning. “Having a support system in place can be invaluable when facing challenging situations,” she says. “A support system might look like joining a peer support group, enlisting accepting family and friends as allies and advocates, having access to trans-knowledgeable and accepting health care providers and finding resources to support your legal rights.”

Kira Lingala, peer navigator for the PROUDWST Me Program at The LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Center Caret Down Icon “All trans folx have different desires and goals. Some identify along the gender binary, meaning they express and identify exclusively as men or women. Others are non-binary or gender non-conforming,” says Kira Lingala, peer navigator for the PROUDWST Me Program. “This is relevant because a non-binary person may not want to change the gender marker on their driver’s license and other documents to ‘male’ or ‘female.’ Although [some states] provide a gender-neutral option, the majority still do not, making it impossible for some non-binary and trans people to change these documents.” Lingala also recommends that trans people build a strong support system during their transition, if possible. She suggests that individuals look into resources like CenterLink, WPATH and the National Center for Transgender Equality. “CenterLink can help individuals find an LGBTQ+ center near them, WPATH sets guidelines for transgender health care (but their approach is controversial for some within the community) and the National Center for Transgender Equality has more information on policies, such as those related to changing identification documents,” adds Lingala. Finally, she mentions that trans individuals should look into The LOFT’s TransMission grant program for financial assistance in navigating the transitioning process.

Abby Churchill, founder and director, Trans Law Help Wisconsin Caret Down Icon “Everyone’s transition is a unique experience, and as such, there is no universal roadmap,” says Abby Churchill, J.D., founder and director of Trans Law Help Wisconsin. “The best place for one person to start might not be on someone else’s journey. A great resource that speaks more to this is the Transition Roadmap from UCSF. ” “The trans community itself is a great place for someone to start building a support network if they wish to do so,” she says. “Many individuals find connecting with others who have transitioned in their own way an invaluable experience.” Although not every trans or non-binary person will choose to change the gender marker on their driver’s license, Churchill mentions that people who do might also consider changing the gender on their Social Security card, passport, birth certificate, credit cards, insurance documents, employment documents, medical records and academic records. She adds that there is no one-stop shop for changing the name and gender on a legal document. “It can take years and can be quite expensive to bring all of one’s documents in alignment with their gender identity,” says Churchill. As a result, she reminds her clients that this process is a marathon, not a sprint.

For some people, changing their gender identity on legal documents like their driver’s license is an important part of their transition journey, and for others, it is not. There is no right or wrong decision, and everyone’s transition journey is personal to them. You can find several resources, both online and in-person, that can help you navigate the process in a way that feels right for you.