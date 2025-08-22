Skip to Main Content

Home equity news: Home prices break records and home equity soars across the U.S.

Published on August 22, 2025 | 2 min read

The top stories in home equity, mortgages and real estate

Interest rates roundup

8.12%/8.23%
HELOCs and home equity loans flat for the week…

No movement in home equity rates in the latest week. The average rate on a $30,000 home equity line of credit (HELOC) held steady at 8.12 percent, as did the $30,000 home equity loan at at 8.23 percent, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders.

6.61%
…while mortgage rates fall to October 2024 lows

The 30-year fixed-rate loan dropped again this week to 6.61 percent, its lowest level in almost a year, according to Bankrate’s latest national lender survey. While mortage rates are more affordable, the decline is far from the plunge experienced during the pandemic.

High home prices, low sales

Existing-home sales remained sluggish in the month of July, even as the median home price hit a record of $422,400 — the highest ever for that month. Properties are staying on the market longer, too. Could it be that buyers’ affordability challenges are literally coming home to roost?

Learn why: Existing-home prices rise again, but just barely

Who’s winning and losing in the home equity sweepstakes?

Since 2020, home equity stakes have skyrocketed for most Americans, but some regions are cashing in more than others. While Southern and Midwestern states like West Virginia and Oklahoma have seen triple-digit gains, other markets have seen less — and a few areas, like Washington D.C. and Louisiana, actually lost equity. Beyond bragging rights, what does rising home equity mean for homeowners?

Read up: Study: The states where being a homeowner has paid off the most (and the least)

Residential real estate moves from a seller’s market to a buyer’s advantage

After years of sellers calling the shots, homebuyers are finally getting some power, especially in former hot spots like Texas and Florida. Homes are remaining unsold for longer; price growth is slowing, and in some areas, prices are even — gasp — dropping. If you’re house-hunting, here are some tactics for using your leverage.

Find out: Is now the time to press for a price reduction?

Home equity credit line vs. high-limit credit card: the pros and cons of each

When a five-figure expense hits, what’s the better way to finance it: a HELOC or a premium credit card? One probably will cost you less, interest rate-wise, but the other is quicker to get and more flexible. We parse the advantages and disadvantages of these two types of revolving credit.

How to figure: Which is better: $50k HELOC or $50k credit card?

Black women homeowners: unmarried and unstoppable

Single Black women are among the fastest-growing homebuyers in the U.S., despite the challenges of high prices, elevated mortgage rates, and systemic racial and gender barriers. Read three real-life stories of ladies who became proud homeowners while flying solo.

Learn more: Breaking ground: How single Black women are rewriting the rules of homeownership

HELOC rejection reset

If you are one of the millions of homeowners with tappable equity, you may be eyeing a HELOC or a home equity loan. Alas, obtaining one isn’t as easy as it may seem, with about half of applications being denied due to low credit, high debt, or limited equity. What can you do to boost your chances of approval?

Understand: What to do if you are denied a HELOC or home equity loan
47.59%
Percentage of HELOC applications that were denied in Q4 2024

Source: Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA)

In case you missed it

Technically, these stories were released in the previous weeks, but they’re still worth highlighting.

Home equity by the numbers

Your home isn’t just a place to live; it’s where your equity grows. Keeping a close eye on equity trends can help you understand both the opportunities and the risks that come with owning a home.

Bone up: Home equity data and statistics: Why they matter to homeowners

First home fundamentals

Buying your first home can feel overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. Bankrate’s guide steers you through all the things you need to know –including the fact that, if you haven’t owned a home in the last few years, you’re considered a first-time buyer (and can take advantage of certain programs).

Check out: First-time homebuyer guide

 

