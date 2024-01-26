At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Portions of this article were drafted using an in-house natural language generation platform. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by our editorial staff.

Key takeaways Signatures traditionally served as a security measure on credit card transactions, verifying ownership by matching signatures at the point of sale.

With the introduction of chip-and-PIN technology, networks often won't require a card signature.

Yet some retailers still require credit card transactions due to older systems, broken chip card readers or the need to accept tips.

The role of signatures in credit card transactions is likely to decrease as technology becomes more sophisticated.

The use of signatures to verify credit transactions dates back to ancient times, with the practice even mentioned in the Talmud. Carried over into the credit card era, signatures serve to confirm a person’s identity and consent for payments and borrowing. It’s changing, though: Most credit card transactions today don’t require the buyer to sign for a purchase, with a few key holdouts.

Credit card signatures as a security measure

When it comes to credit card transactions, signatures are a security measure that helps to authenticate the identity of the cardholder making a purchase. This process was intended to prevent fraud by deterring unauthorized use of cards.

If signatures are required, cardholders sign a receipt after a purchase, and the merchant or retailer compares the signature on the receipt to an official signature on the back of the credit card. If the signatures match, the store considers the person using the card to be the legitimate cardholder, and the transaction proceeds to completion.

Signatures also play a role in resolving disputes around credit card transactions, submitted as evidence during, say, chargeback disputes. If a customer claims they didn’t authorize a particular purchase, the merchant can produce a signed receipt as proof that the customer was present and approved the transaction.

Yet in both situations, the method of comparing and confirming signatures isn’t as secure in practice, as merchants don’t always confirm signatures with enough scrutiny. And depending on the cardholder, the two signatures could end up looking different enough to warrant further identification.

How technology has changed the need for signatures

Technology has fundamentally changed the need for signatures in credit card transactions. With the arrival of chip-and-PIN technology and electronic card readers that can confirm a card’s status instantly, there isn’t as much need for cardholder signatures to authorize a purchase.

Chip cards are a unique type of payment card that incorporates both a magnetic stripe and an embedded microchip. The microchip enhances security by generating unique transaction information for each purchase, making it more challenging to clone or hack card details when compared to traditional magnetic stripe cards. This technology has significantly reduced counterfeit fraud and rendered signatures virtually obsolete as a security measure.

As of 2018, major credit card networks like Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover no longer require signatures for card transactions.

Why do some stores and retailers still require signatures?

While signatures are becoming less common, you might find merchants that still require them for additional security.

These situations came come down to the business itself or its processing systems, including:

Businesses that rely on high-value transactions or are high risk, such jewelry stores or stores selling firearms.

Small businesses using older point-of-sale systems or systems that aren’t EMV compliant.

Restaurants, cafes and other businesses that accept tips, but don’t have upgraded technology to pay at a table or counter.

Of course, a signature requirement could be the result of a more mundane, though frustrating issue: a broken card reader machine. In this case, the system may default to a swipe-and-signature transaction to keep business moving, which requires a signature.

The future of signatures in credit card transactions

Some businesses may be slow to move away from transactions that depend on signatures due to the perceived security and familiarity they offer in proving a cardholder is the one using the card, which can help in chargeback disputes. Yet, as technology evolves, it’s likely signatures won’t be required for all businesses and transactions.

While EMV chip technology is at the forefront of the transition, other security measures like CVV — short for card verification value — that’s used for card-not-present transactions and digital wallet tokenization are further decreasing the role of signatures in authenticating transactions. The trend suggests that signatures will become increasingly rare as merchants adopt this technology and as other forms of digital authentication become more prevalent.

These digital “signatures” may even replace physical signatures as evidence in chargeback and other credit card disputes.

The bottom line

While nearly all credit card transactions once required a physical signature from a cardholder, the widespread adoption of chip cards is paving the way for signatures to become a thing of the past. Credit card networks no longer require retailers to ask customers to sign to validate a purchase or transaction. And the unique security codes produced by chip-and-PIN cards and digital wallets verify transactions more securely than older methods.

Some retailers — such as restaurants and other businesses that rely on tips — may be the holdouts for now. But even for these businesses, signatures are likely to become obsolete as digital technology catches up to their unique needs.