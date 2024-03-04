At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Gas rewards programs are a free, easy way to earn rewards at gas stations you use regularly. The rewards you get and how you can use them vary from program to program, so it's important to pick the one that works for you.

You'll want to choose rewards programs from gas stations you use frequently, and look for programs that allow you to use your rewards at the pump and on other purchases like drinks and food.

To get the most bang for your buck when you fill your tank, consider applying for a credit card that earns rewards at gas stations in conjunction with a gas rewards program.

The best gas rewards programs let you rack up points or score discounts when you fill up your tank. Better yet, these programs are free to join, and some combine with partner programs that can lead to even more savings.

Gas rewards programs are not tied to your credit score. You don’t even have to use a credit card to take advantage. Anyone can get a gas loyalty card, and there is no application process. You can pay by cash or debit and still take advantage of all the benefits available to you.

But you can rev up those rewards by combining the gas loyalty program of your choice with one of the best credit cards for gas. This guide will help you understand how some of the best gas rewards programs work and which gas credit cards can help you take your rewards to the next level.

How do gas rewards programs work?

The best gas station rewards programs are tied to a specific gas station brand and you can take advantage of the perks and rewards at any of their locations. Some gas rewards programs let you rack up rewards points you can use for free merchandise or gas, while others focus on offering gas discounts instead.

Since gas rewards programs are free to join, you really have nothing to lose by signing up. Your best bet is figuring out which gas stations you utilize the most, then signing up for their rewards so you can begin accumulating benefits. Also, keep in mind that you can join more than one gas rewards program — and you probably should if you spend a lot on gas but don’t always fill up at the same place.

Best gas station rewards programs

If you’re interested in earning rewards or gas discounts when you fill your tank, the following gas rewards programs should be on your radar.

BPme Rewards: Best for savings at BP and Amoco stations

The BPme program works in conjunction with the BPme mobile app that aims to help users achieve gas savings when they fill their tanks.

BPme Rewards members save 5 cents on every gallon, every time they fill up. There’s no minimum spend, so you can take advantage of the program even if you’re not filling up the tank.

Additionally, you can check in with your BPme Rewards app for special bonus offers and additional savings. The BPme app also serves as your rewards card and digitally organizes all of your gas receipts.

Exxon Mobil Rewards+: Best for savings at Exxon Mobil stations

If you mostly fill up at Exxon and Mobil gas stations, you should check out the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ program. The gas rewards program gives you 3 points per gallon on fuel and 2 points for every dollar you spend in the gas station convenience stores and car washes. For every 100 points you earn, you get $1 off at the pump. You can also use the Exxon Mobil app as your gas rewards card and as a means to check your rewards balance.

AARP members earn an additional 1 cent per gallon and 1 cent per dollar spent in stores. You can also pursue Premium status with this program, which lets you earn additional cents per gallon in points on Synergy Supreme+ premium gasoline. And when it comes to redeeming your rewards, you can use them for gas or for merchandise within Exxon Mobil gas station convenience stores.

Shell Fuel Rewards: Best for multiple earning opportunities

Where most fuel rewards programs only let you rack up rewards on fuel and convenience store purchases, the Shell Fuel Rewards program goes a step further. Once you sign up, you can earn:

A 10 cent discount on every gallon of gas for every $50 spent at participating restaurants linked to your card

A 5 cent discount on every gallon of gas for every $50 you spend shopping online at participating retailers

A 10 cent discount on every gallon of gas for every $50 you spend on live event tickets

Earning Silver status for Fuel Rewards gets you at least 3 cents savings on every gallon of gasoline. Achieve Gold status and you’ll enjoy 5 cents off per gallon. New members start at Gold status for the first six months. To reach Gold status after the six-month introductory period, you’ll need to fill up at a Shell station six times within three months. Platinum status offers the biggest benefits, getting you 10 cents savings on every gallon of gas. To achieve Platinum, members need to fill up at a Shell station 12 times within three months.

Also, note that you can stack rewards from different kinds of purchases, and you can redeem them for savings at the pump.

Circle K Inner Circle: Best for simplicity

Where some gas rewards programs can be difficult to grasp, the Circle K Inner Circle program is easy to understand. As soon as you sign up, you’ll get 25 cents per gallon off on your first five fill-ups. You’ll also receive five free drinks at Circle K gas station convenience stores as a new member.

On an ongoing basis, members save 3 cents per gallon. After you spend $500 on gasoline as an Inner Circle member, you’ll be upgraded to Premium status, which saves you 5 cents on each gallon.

This program is free to join, and you’ll also get access to sweepstakes rewards and special offers that can help you save even more. Circle K Inner Circle also comes with its own gas discount app that makes tracking your rewards and gas purchases a breeze.

Speedway Speedy Rewards: Best for flexibility

The Speedy Rewards program offers rewards on more than your gas purchases. Once you’re a member, you’ll earn 10 points for every gallon of fuel you buy and 20 points for each dollar you spend on merchandise in Speedway stores. The Speedway mobile app can help you track your rewards, and it can also help you figure out which items qualify for bonus points within any given month.

Unlike many other gas programs, Speedy Rewards has a flexible redemption program. You can cash in your points for coupons for free items in the Speedy Café, earn money off at the pump or redeem points for merchandise or gift cards online. You can even join one of their sweepstakes for a chance to win rewards like a Walmart gift card or a Speedway gift card for gas.

Speedway Speedy Rewards is one of the more flexible programs, but because rewards vary, it’s hard to calculate the exact dollar value.

How to choose a gas rewards program

When it comes to finding the best rewards program for gas, the following tips can help you select the program that will provide the savings and benefits you want the most:

Figure out which brand of gas you buy the most

The most important factor to consider is which type of gas stations you fill up at the most. Maybe one gas station near your home tends to have the lowest prices on gas over time, or perhaps you always fill up at a gas station close to work. Whatever the case, you’ll earn more rewards over time if you select a gas rewards program from a brand you can use.

Determine whether you want gas savings or flexible rewards (or the option for both)

Where some gas rewards programs only let you redeem your rewards for fuel discounts, others let you cash in points for drinks, snacks and more. Some programs also let you choose how to cash in your rewards, so make sure to compare all your options.

Consider signing up for more than one program

Fuel up in more than one place? Try joining a few different gas station rewards programs so you can earn rewards with each one. Joining these programs won’t cost you anything, and being a rewards member with more than one means you won’t have to drive across town when you are low on gas.

Best gas credit cards for 2024

Don’t forget that there is more than one way to be rewarded when you fill your tank. You can join a gas station rewards program and use a rewards credit card. Doing so will let you earn rewards on both sides of the equation.

Keep in mind that gas rewards programs are tied to the gas station you stop in. There are two types of gas credit cards: traditional, or open-loop, credit cards that reward purchases at any gas station (and general purchases, too) and closed-loop gas cards that are only usable at specific gas stations.

We recommend getting a card that rewards all your purchases, gas station or otherwise. That way, you can get your loyalty points and discounts by using your loyalty number at your favorite gas stations, but you can earn rewards with your credit card at any gas station.

The following credit cards offer great benefits for consumers who want to get the most out of their cards when they refuel their vehicles:

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: The Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express allows you to earn cash back on purchases, including 3 percent back at U.S. gas stations.

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card: This card offers 3 percent cash back on the category of your choice, with gas station and EV charging as a category option; 2 percent back on grocery store and wholesale club purchases; and 1 percent on your other purchases. The 3 percent and 2 percent earning is on up to $2,500 in combined quarterly choice category/grocery stores/wholesale clubs spending.

Discover it® Secured Credit Card: This is a secured card that requires you to put down a security deposit of at least $200 to establish a credit limit. The Discover it® Secured Credit Card offers 2 percent cash back on up to $1,000 in combined spending at gas stations and restaurants each quarter.

The bottom line

Gas rewards programs are a no-brainer since they offer rewards each time you fill your tank, and they’re free to sign up for. However, you can boost your rewards game by pairing your gas rewards membership with the right rewards credit card.

Make sure to compare gas programs to see how they stack up, but also think about how you’ll pay for gas and other purchases. The right combination of rewards programs can help you get ahead when you pay for gas as well as all your other bills.