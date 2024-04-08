At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways If you're looking for an entry-level travel card, the Discover it® Miles and the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card are two good options.

Both cards offer a flat 1.5X miles or points on every dollar spent with no annual fees and no foreign transaction fees.

Each card also features a solid introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers.

Because their welcome offers differ, the best card for you will likely be determined by the benefits you're seeking and how you'll use the card.

If you only scan over basic details, the Discover it® Miles and the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card seem incredibly similar. Both of these top travel credit cards come with no annual fee and earn a flat rate of 1.5X miles or points for each dollar spent. These two cards also come with their own 0 percent introductory APR offers, which is actually pretty unique among credit cards in this niche.

That said, there are some areas where these cards work differently. If you’re trying to decide between the Discover it Miles and the Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card, read on to learn how they compare in the most important categories.

Main details

Cards Discover it Miles Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card Welcome bonus Discover will match all the miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year 25,000 online bonus points after you spend $1,000 on purchases within 90 days of account opening Rewards rate 1.5X miles on all purchases 1.5X points on all purchases Intro APR 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months (followed by a variable APR of 17.24% to 28.24%) 0% intro APR on purchases for 15 billing cycles and on balance transfers made within the first 60 days (followed by a variable APR of 18.24% to 28.24%) Annual fee $0 $0

Discover it Miles vs. Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card highlights

While these two travel credit cards have similar offers, there are some areas where one card comes out ahead of the other.

Badge Welcome bonus winner It depends Why it depends Caret Down

Badge Rewards rate winner Tie Why they tied Caret Down

Badge Annual fee winner Tie Why they tied Caret Down

Badge Foreign transaction fee winner Tie Why they tied Caret Down

Badge Intro APR winner Tie Why they tied Caret Down

Which card earns the most?

Since both cards have the same earning rate on all purchases, you’ll earn the same amount of rewards after the first year. However, the cards’ first-year rewards hauls will vary due to the way the bonus offers work.

Discover it Miles vs. Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card spending example

To come up with a first-year rewards example for both cards, let’s say you have a family of four with two adults under the age of 50 and two kids (a boy and a girl) ages 12 and 13. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), your average food spending might work out to $1,370.20 per month (or $16,442.40 per year) on a moderate plan.

Let’s also imagine you spend $300 per month ($3,600 per year) dining out, $500 per month ($6,000 per year) on travel and $1,000 per month ($12,000 per year) on miscellaneous purchases. This adds up to $38,042 in total spending on your card during the first year, which would net you 57,063 points or miles with either of these rewards cards.

However, the first-year rewards change when you add in each card’s bonus offer:

With the Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card, you would earn a total of 82,063 points (worth $820) in the first year.

With the Discover it Miles, you would earn a total of 114,126 miles (worth $1,141) in the first year.

Why should you get the Discover it Miles?

If you use your card for a considerable amount in spending and bills each year, the Discover it Miles can leave you with a heftier rewards haul in the first year thanks to the bonus offer. However, there are plenty of reasons to consider this card.

Additional benefits

The Discover it Miles comes with free FICO credit score access, 24/7 customer service, $0 fraud liability, account alerts, Social Security monitoring and overnight U.S. shipping for replacement cards. You can also freeze and unfreeze your card if it’s lost or stolen.

Redemption options

Cardholders can redeem their miles (in the form of statement credits) to cover any travel purchases charged to their account. Rewards can also be used to cover the minimum monthly payment on Discover cards or for purchases made on Amazon.com or PayPal.com.

Recommended credit score

The Discover it Miles is targeted to consumers with good credit or better, so you may be eligible if you have a FICO score of 670 or higher.

Why should you get the Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card?

The Bank of America Travel Rewards card can also be worth it, particularly if you want to earn flexible rewards for travel and skip paying interest on purchases for as long as possible.

Additional benefits

If you’re a member of the Bank of America Preferred Rewards program, you can earn 25 percent to 75 percent more in rewards for each dollar you spend. This card also comes with free FICO score access, account alerts, Visa Signature benefits, BankAmeriDeals offers and access to Bank of America’s Museums on Us program.

Redemption options

Points can be redeemed for gift cards, statement credits to cover travel and dining purchases over the last 12 months, or checks or direct deposits to an eligible Bank of America or Merrill account.

Recommended credit score

The Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card is targeted to consumers with good credit or better, so you may be eligible with a FICO score of 670 or higher.

The bottom line

These two travel credit cards have similar rewards and features, and either one can be a good option if you want to earn rewards, transfer a balance or avoid paying interest on purchases for a limited time. The fact that both the Discover it Miles and the Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card come with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees is another major bonus.

That said, you should compare credit cards from Bank of America, Discover and other major issuers before you decide. If you’re willing to pay an annual fee, you can find elite travel credit cards with better bonus offers and more perks in general.

The information about the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card was last updated on April 8, 2024.