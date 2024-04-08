Discover it Miles vs. Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card
Key takeaways
- If you're looking for an entry-level travel card, the Discover it® Miles and the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card are two good options.
- Both cards offer a flat 1.5X miles or points on every dollar spent with no annual fees and no foreign transaction fees.
- Each card also features a solid introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers.
- Because their welcome offers differ, the best card for you will likely be determined by the benefits you're seeking and how you'll use the card.
If you only scan over basic details, the Discover it® Miles and the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card seem incredibly similar. Both of these top travel credit cards come with no annual fee and earn a flat rate of 1.5X miles or points for each dollar spent. These two cards also come with their own 0 percent introductory APR offers, which is actually pretty unique among credit cards in this niche.
That said, there are some areas where these cards work differently. If you’re trying to decide between the Discover it Miles and the Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card, read on to learn how they compare in the most important categories.
Main details
|Cards
|Discover it Miles
|Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card
|Welcome bonus
|Discover will match all the miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year
|25,000 online bonus points after you spend $1,000 on purchases within 90 days of account opening
|Rewards rate
|1.5X miles on all purchases
|1.5X points on all purchases
|Intro APR
|0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months (followed by a variable APR of 17.24% to 28.24%)
|0% intro APR on purchases for 15 billing cycles and on balance transfers made within the first 60 days (followed by a variable APR of 18.24% to 28.24%)
|Annual fee
|$0
|$0
Discover it Miles vs. Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card highlights
While these two travel credit cards have similar offers, there are some areas where one card comes out ahead of the other.
It depends
-
While the Discover it Miles will match all of the rewards you earn during the first year, this isn’t a traditional welcome bonus since you’ll have to wait until the year is over before you receive the bonus. In comparison, the Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card offers 25,000 points (worth a $250 statement credit toward travel expenses) after spending $1,000 on purchases within 90 days of account opening.
To know which one of these welcome offers will be worth more in the long run, you’ll need to consider how much you’ll spend during the first year of card membership. For example, you’ll earn a much better welcome offer with the Discover it Miles if you charge more than $16,668 (25,002 miles) in purchases to your card during the first year. That works out to spending $1,389 per month. At the end of the year, your rewards (25,002 miles) would be doubled, so you would earn 50,004 miles.
Tie
-
The Discover it Miles and the Bank of America Travel Rewards both offer 1.5X miles or points, respectively, for each dollar spent, so they are equally suited to people who don’t want to deal with bonus categories. Plus, rewards with either card are worth 1 cent each, so these two cards tie in this category.
Tie
-
Both cards come with no annual fee.
Tie
-
Neither card charges foreign transaction fees.
Tie
-
Both of these cards have an introductory APR offer for both purchases and balance transfers. The Bank of America Travel Rewards offers a 0 percent intro APR on balance transfers made in the first 60 days and on purchases for the first 15 billing cycles after account opening. After the intro period ends, it offers a variable APR of 18.24 percent to 28.24 percent. Also, note that a 3 percent balance transfer fee applies during those first 60 days (4 percent after that).
In comparison, the Discover it Miles also offers a 0 percent intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months, after which a variable APR of 17.24 percent to 28.24 percent applies.
Which card earns the most?
Since both cards have the same earning rate on all purchases, you’ll earn the same amount of rewards after the first year. However, the cards’ first-year rewards hauls will vary due to the way the bonus offers work.
Discover it Miles vs. Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card spending example
To come up with a first-year rewards example for both cards, let’s say you have a family of four with two adults under the age of 50 and two kids (a boy and a girl) ages 12 and 13. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), your average food spending might work out to $1,370.20 per month (or $16,442.40 per year) on a moderate plan.
Let’s also imagine you spend $300 per month ($3,600 per year) dining out, $500 per month ($6,000 per year) on travel and $1,000 per month ($12,000 per year) on miscellaneous purchases. This adds up to $38,042 in total spending on your card during the first year, which would net you 57,063 points or miles with either of these rewards cards.
However, the first-year rewards change when you add in each card’s bonus offer:
- With the Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card, you would earn a total of 82,063 points (worth $820) in the first year.
- With the Discover it Miles, you would earn a total of 114,126 miles (worth $1,141) in the first year.
Why should you get the Discover it Miles?
If you use your card for a considerable amount in spending and bills each year, the Discover it Miles can leave you with a heftier rewards haul in the first year thanks to the bonus offer. However, there are plenty of reasons to consider this card.
Additional benefits
The Discover it Miles comes with free FICO credit score access, 24/7 customer service, $0 fraud liability, account alerts, Social Security monitoring and overnight U.S. shipping for replacement cards. You can also freeze and unfreeze your card if it’s lost or stolen.
Redemption options
Cardholders can redeem their miles (in the form of statement credits) to cover any travel purchases charged to their account. Rewards can also be used to cover the minimum monthly payment on Discover cards or for purchases made on Amazon.com or PayPal.com.
Recommended credit score
The Discover it Miles is targeted to consumers with good credit or better, so you may be eligible if you have a FICO score of 670 or higher.
Why should you get the Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card?
The Bank of America Travel Rewards card can also be worth it, particularly if you want to earn flexible rewards for travel and skip paying interest on purchases for as long as possible.
Additional benefits
If you’re a member of the Bank of America Preferred Rewards program, you can earn 25 percent to 75 percent more in rewards for each dollar you spend. This card also comes with free FICO score access, account alerts, Visa Signature benefits, BankAmeriDeals offers and access to Bank of America’s Museums on Us program.
Redemption options
Points can be redeemed for gift cards, statement credits to cover travel and dining purchases over the last 12 months, or checks or direct deposits to an eligible Bank of America or Merrill account.
Recommended credit score
The Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card is targeted to consumers with good credit or better, so you may be eligible with a FICO score of 670 or higher.
The bottom line
These two travel credit cards have similar rewards and features, and either one can be a good option if you want to earn rewards, transfer a balance or avoid paying interest on purchases for a limited time. The fact that both the Discover it Miles and the Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card come with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees is another major bonus.
That said, you should compare credit cards from Bank of America, Discover and other major issuers before you decide. If you’re willing to pay an annual fee, you can find elite travel credit cards with better bonus offers and more perks in general.
The information about the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card was last updated on April 8, 2024.
