At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Barclays offers four co-branded business credit cards that allow small-business owners to earn rewards from American Airlines, JetBlue, Hawaiian Airlines, and Wyndham Hotels. The value of these cards depends on whether you are willing to pay an annual fee and if the additional perks work with your business travel preferences and spending habits. Here’s a comparison of Barclays business credit cards to show how they stack up.

Comparing the best Barclay business credit cards

Card Name Best for Highlights Annual fee Bankrate review score AAdvantage® Aviator® World Elite Business Mastercard® American Airlines frequent flyers 2X AAdvantage miles on eligible American Airlines purchases

on eligible American Airlines purchases 2X AAdvantage miles on car rentals and select telecom and office supply purchases $95 N/A JetBlue Business Card JetBlue loyalists 6X JetBlue points on eligible JetBlue purchases

on eligible JetBlue purchases 2X JetBlue points on restaurants and eligible office supply purchases $99 3.4 Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Business Mastercard® Frequent Hawaiian Airlines travelers 3X HawaiianMiles on eligible Hawaiian Airlines purchases

on eligible Hawaiian Airlines purchases 2X HawaiianMiles on gas, dining and office supply purchases $99 4.1 Wyndham Rewards Earner® Business Card Wyndham Hotels stays 8X Wyndham points on eligible Wyndham purchases and qualifying gas purchases

on eligible Wyndham purchases and qualifying gas purchases 5X Wyndham points on eligible marketing, advertising and utility purchases $95 3.1

Top Barclays business credit cards

Best for American Airlines frequent flyers AAdvantage® Aviator® World Elite Business Mastercard® Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros You’ll earn loyalty points towards AAdvantage elite status through your spending on the card. You can use AAdvantage miles to book partner awards within the Oneworld alliance and 8 other airlines, often at better rates. Cons Using AAdvantage miles is subject to availability and can be dynamically priced, making ideal redemptions more challenging to find. There has yet to be a timetable for when this card will be available for new applications. Pros You’ll earn loyalty points towards AAdvantage elite status through your spending on the card. You can use AAdvantage miles to book partner awards within the Oneworld alliance and 8 other airlines, often at better rates. Cons Using AAdvantage miles is subject to availability and can be dynamically priced, making ideal redemptions more challenging to find. There has yet to be a timetable for when this card will be available for new applications.



Best for JetBlue loyalists JetBlue Business Card Rating: 3.1 stars out of 5 3.1 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros You’ll earn bonus miles on your anniversary which can help offset the annual fee. The card gives you a rebate when using points for JetBlue-operated flights, which can benefit frequent travelers. Cons Earning Mosaic status through spending alone has a high spending requirement. Bonus category earning rates outside JetBlue purchases are mediocre compared to other travel cards. Pros You’ll earn bonus miles on your anniversary which can help offset the annual fee. The card gives you a rebate when using points for JetBlue-operated flights, which can benefit frequent travelers. Cons Earning Mosaic status through spending alone has a high spending requirement. Bonus category earning rates outside JetBlue purchases are mediocre compared to other travel cards.



Best for frequent Hawaiian Airlines travelers Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Business Mastercard® Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5 4.1 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros The spending requirement for the card’s high-value welcome offer is reasonable. The ability to share your miles with others offers strong reward flexibility. Cons The companion discount is only valid for flights in Hawaii and North America. Earning anniversary bonus miles requires high spending to achieve. Pros The spending requirement for the card’s high-value welcome offer is reasonable. The ability to share your miles with others offers strong reward flexibility. Cons The companion discount is only valid for flights in Hawaii and North America. Earning anniversary bonus miles requires high spending to achieve.



Best for Wyndham Hotels stays Wyndham Rewards Earner® Business Card Rating: 3.1 stars out of 5 3.1 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros This card earns one of the best rates available on gas station purchases. Automatic Diamond status and booking discounts provide extra value for frequent Wyndham stays. Cons The card’s earning rates outside its bonus categories are poor compared to other travel cards. Diamond status with Wyndham doesn’t provide as much value as top-tier status at other hotel brands. Pros This card earns one of the best rates available on gas station purchases. Automatic Diamond status and booking discounts provide extra value for frequent Wyndham stays. Cons The card’s earning rates outside its bonus categories are poor compared to other travel cards. Diamond status with Wyndham doesn’t provide as much value as top-tier status at other hotel brands.



How to choose the best Barclays business card

Barclays business credit cards are co-branded travel cards, which makes them less flexible than standard travel rewards business cards. They all offer standard business perks like complimentary employee cards and expense management.

Business owners who want to earn rewards with Barclays’ co-branded programs will most benefit from these cards. But if you don’t typically utilize one of their programs, you should look for a business card that aligns better with your needs and spending habits. When choosing the best business credit card from Barclays, consider the following factors:

Find out how much points and miles are worth: According to our points and miles valuations, HawaiianMiles are worth 0.7 cents, Wyndham Rewards are worth 0.9 cents, AAdvantage miles are worth 1.0 cents, and JetBlue TrueBlue points are worth up to 1.3 cents on average. These numbers can help you better visualize the overall value of your points. For example, earning 8X Wyndham points on a gas purchase is worth a minimum 7.2 percent return, with the potential for more value with the proper redemption.

According to our points and miles valuations, HawaiianMiles are worth 0.7 cents, Wyndham Rewards are worth 0.9 cents, AAdvantage miles are worth 1.0 cents, and JetBlue TrueBlue points are worth up to 1.3 cents on average. These numbers can help you better visualize the overall value of your points. For example, earning 8X Wyndham points on a gas purchase is worth a minimum 7.2 percent return, with the potential for more value with the proper redemption. Evaluate your travel needs: Since Barclays only offers co-branded business cards, it makes sense to consider one if that airline or hotel fits your travel needs. The points earned only work with the co-branded program, so you might want to look at other options if you travel with more than one airline.

Since Barclays only offers co-branded business cards, it makes sense to consider one if that airline or hotel fits your travel needs. The points earned only work with the co-branded program, so you might want to look at other options if you travel with more than one airline. Consider additional benefits: See if the card you choose offers cardholder perks you’re interested in, especially if they can benefit your business. There are many helpful business tools outside travel rewards, like free employee cards, software integrations, and accounting tools.

See if the card you choose offers cardholder perks you’re interested in, especially if they can benefit your business. There are many helpful business tools outside travel rewards, like free employee cards, software integrations, and accounting tools. Check eligibility requirements: Find the recommended credit score for approval and check your credit score to see if you qualify. Although business credit cards may not impact your personal credit, issuers may consider it when you apply. Each bank has its own application rules which may be loosely or strictly enforced.

Maximizing Barclays business cards

Barclays business cards all offer bonus categories and additional co-branded perks on each card. Some provide instant value while others require significant spending to unlock. For those, you’ll need to decide whether allocating that much spending makes the most sense for your business.

Bonus categories

Make your spending decisions wisely based on your needs.

The best way to maximize spending on any card is to use bonus categories to earn additional points, and that’s no different for Barclay’s business cards. The most obvious way to do that with Barclays business cards is to use the card on its respective airline or hotel brand.

The other bonus categories are geared toward business spending in categories like office supply stores. These additional categories can help you earn a little extra on the way to earning other milestones, like a companion certificate or elite status.

While you can usually get better rates on the other bonus categories with other cards or programs, there are exceptions, notably on the Wyndham card. The rate for gas stations is one of the highest available, and the 5X categories offer solid returns in uncommon reward categories. Most businesses have utility bills, so using that card is one of the few options to earn better than flat-rate bonuses on those expenses.

Co-branded perks

Barclays’ business card offerings carry unique perks and milestones to their specific brand. These can incentivize spending and provide potential outsized value, although some perks have high spending requirements to utilize.



AAdvantage perks Caret Down



These perks benefit frequent travelers, and card spending can also give great value in the right scenario. If you spent $30,000 all within any 2X category, you’d earn the companion certificate, 60,000 miles from spending, plus a 1,500-mile bonus at the end of the year. Considering award flights start as low as 7,500 miles, that’s an excellent return.



You can also earn 1X loyalty point for every eligible mile from purchases, meaning you can spend your way to elite status. However, these benchmarks are very high. It takes $40,000 in spending to earn AAdvantage Gold status and a whopping $200,000 to earn AAdvantage Executive Platinum status. While this feature can help qualify for status, we don’t recommend relying solely on spending to achieve status with this card. The AAdvantage card offers a 5 percent AAdvantage mileage bonus every year after your account anniversary (terms apply) based on the amount of spending you put on the card. Other card benefits include preferred boarding and your first checked bag free (for you and up to four companions on domestic American itineraries), an annual companion certificate for one guest (worth $99) when you spend $30,000 or more each year and your account remains open 45 days past the anniversary date and 25 percent in-flight savings on food and beverages.These perks benefit frequent travelers, and card spending can also give great value in the right scenario. If you spent $30,000 all within any 2X category, you’d earn the companion certificate, 60,000 miles from spending, plus a 1,500-mile bonus at the end of the year. Considering award flights start as low as 7,500 miles, that’s an excellent return.You can also earn 1X loyalty point for every eligible mile from purchases, meaning you can spend your way to elite status. However, these benchmarks are very high. It takes $40,000 in spending to earn AAdvantage Gold status and a whopping $200,000 to earn AAdvantage Executive Platinum status. While this feature can help qualify for status, we don’t recommend relying solely on spending to achieve status with this card.



JetBlue perks Caret Down



The common theme with Barclays airline-branded business cards is the benefits for frequent travelers, which this card provides. The anniversary bonus points and statement credit for JetBlue Vacations also go a long way toward offsetting the annual fee.



You can also earn points towards Mosaic status through spending. This is only a wise move if spending on JetBlue purchases. For basic Mosaic status, you’d need either $5,000 in JetBlue spending or $50,000 in credit card spending. For top-tier Mosaic status, that would cost $25,000 in JetBlue spending or a massive $250,000 in credit card spending. Earning points towards status through spending is best suited as a supplement, not the primary method. The JetBlue card offers Group A boarding and a free first checked bag for you and up to three companions on JetBlue-operated flights, 5,000 bonus points each year after your account anniversary, 50 percent savings on in-flight purchases, 10 percent discount on award redemptions on JetBlue-operated flights and an annual $100 statement credit each year after purchasing a JetBlue Vacations package.The common theme with Barclays airline-branded business cards is the benefits for frequent travelers, which this card provides. The anniversary bonus points and statement credit for JetBlue Vacations also go a long way toward offsetting the annual fee.You can also earn points towards Mosaic status through spending. This is only a wise move if spending on JetBlue purchases. For basic Mosaic status, you’d need either $5,000 in JetBlue spending or $50,000 in credit card spending. For top-tier Mosaic status, that would cost $25,000 in JetBlue spending or a massive $250,000 in credit card spending. Earning points towards status through spending is best suited as a supplement, not the primary method.



HawaiianMiles perks Caret Down The perks on the HawaiianMiles card don’t provide the immediate value of the other cards, but the potential is there if you spend enough. You can earn 20,000 miles if you spend $50,000 to $99,999 in annual purchases or 40,000 miles if you spend $100,000 or more in annual purchases. The spending requirement is very high and the bonus categories outside Hawaiian Airlines purchases are mediocre compared to other cards. It’s not a good value to spend significantly just to earn these miles, although they provide a nice boost if your business reaches these marks organically.



This card also includes a one-time 50 percent companion discount for a roundtrip coach flight between Hawaii and North America on Hawaiian Airlines. This discount is limited compared to the AAdvantage certificate. You only get it once, and you still have to book a roundtrip and pay half the cost for your companion, meaning a more expensive flight reduces its value.



Wyndham Rewards perks Caret Down The Wyndham card pays for itself with its additional offerings. You’ll get 15,000 bonus points each anniversary year (worth around $135) which will more than offset the annual fee. With rates starting as low as 7,500 points per night, this can be enough for two free nights and offers more flexibility than a card that just gives you an annual free night certificate.



You’ll also get more value from automatic Diamond status, which provides welcome amenities at check-in and can lead to suite upgrades. Other cards with top-tier status have much higher annual fees. Cardmembers also get a booking discount on cash and award bookings, with goFree awards costing 10 percent less. This card provides the most straightforward value of all Barclays’ business cards.

Frequently asked questions



Does Barclays offer instant approval for its business credit cards? Caret Down Yes, Barclays can respond instantly after submitting a business card application. However, your application may be reviewed for up to 14 days before you’ll get a decision.



Am I eligible for a business credit card? Caret Down All business structures , including corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, and sole proprietorships, can open a business credit card. For your tax ID, you can use your Employer Identification Number or your Social Security number if you are a sole proprietor.



How do you request a credit limit increase with Barclays? Caret Down You can request a credit limit increase online through your Barclays account. Select “Request a credit line increase” under the “Services” menu. Barclays may perform a hard credit inquiry to determine eligibility for a limit increase, which may negatively impact your credit score. A higher credit limit can improve your credit utilization ratio

What’s next?

Get the resources and products you need to grow your business.

The bottom line

Barclays business credit cards offer solid travel rewards in three airline programs and Wyndham hotels for annual fees between $95 and $99. Spending with that program on the card gives the highest rewards, but they all carry additional bonus categories that can work for your everyday spending. But if these co-branded programs don’t work for you, check out other top business credit cards from different issuers to see what better suits your needs.

*All information about the AAdvantage® Aviator® World Elite Business Mastercard®, JetBlue Business Card, Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Business Mastercard®, and Wyndham Rewards Earner® Business Card has been collected independently by Bankrate and has not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.