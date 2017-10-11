PlayStation® Card from Capital One

Editor’s note: This offer may have expired or is no longer available.

PlayStation® Card from Capital One overview

If you’re a serious gamer — or you have one living under your roof — the PlayStation® Card from Capital One could save you some dough on PlayStation games, accessories and other Sony products.

A deeper look into the current card offer

Quick highlights

  • Rewards rate: Earn 5X points on purchases of PlayStation and Sony products at PlayStation™Store and at authorized retailers with purchase confirmation. Earn 3X points on your cable and internet bill payments Earn 2X points at restaurants, including dine-in, takeout and delivery. Plus, earn 1 point for every $1 spent on all other purchases.
  • Annual fee: None
  • Intro offer: Earn a Free $75 game. Open and spend $500 on purchases outside of PlayStation® and Sony within 60 days of account opening.
  • Regular APR: 13.99%–22.74% Variable

Fees and APR

  • There’s no fee to own this card.
  • This card comes with an introductory 0% APR offer, which lasts until September 2018. After that, it’s a variable 15.49% to 24.99%.

Extras, perks and using rewards

Once you’re approved for the card and create an online account, you can log back into your account within 7 to 10 days and choose from one of the offered designs to customize your card.

Rewards can be redeemed through the online Sony Marketplace. There is a section on the website that offers deals where you can purchase merchandise at a discounted rewards price. Points will expire five years from the end of the month in which they were earned.

Review

You won’t find another card that offers as high a rewards rate on gaming as this one. The Playstation Card from Capital One pays a generous 5 rewards points for every $1 spent at the PlayStation store and also 5 rewards points for every PlayStation or Sony purchase made from authorized retailers. If your goal is to earn credit for more PlayStation games and products, you can’t beat this card.

Sony knows its audience here, as you’ll earn 3x points on mobile phone bills you pay with this card. All other purchases earn 1x point, which means this probably shouldn’t be your credit card of first choice for everyday spending.

With your very first purchase on the card (made within 90 days of account opening), you’ll also get a $50 PlayStation Store code — enough to nearly buy a new game for free.

The points earned from this card are redeemable through the Sony Rewards network, which means that cardholders can redeem their points for anything in the vast online Sony Rewards catalog, including electronics, DVDs, gift cards and even bid on VIP packages to concerts and other events.

You can use your rewards to buy select movies, TV shows and music, but the prices to do so are no bargain. Average movie rentals are around $4.99 each, so you’d likely be better off with a monthly Netflix or Hulu subscription for a few dollars more that offers unlimited viewing. The real value is in the 5x the rewards for buying PlayStation and Sony products and then redeeming those rewards for additional PlayStation stuff.

One big downside of this rewards program is that rewards can’t be used for cash back or a statement credit. You may find the redemption options are too restrictive.

You can also get 50% back as a statement credit off the cost of a 12-month PlayStation Plus Membership if you spend at least $3,000 on the card within a year. Owning this card automatically will get you 10% back as a statement credit off of PlayStation Vue, PlayStation Music and PlayStation Now streaming services.

Who should own this card

Anyone who wants to earn PlayStation-based rewards for their kid (or inner kid) can benefit from owning this card to use on their gaming purchases.

