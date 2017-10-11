PlayStation® Card from Capital One

PlayStation® Card
*The information about the PlayStation® Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus Premium
Intro offer
Access hundreds of titles, cloud streaming, our classics catalog, and more when you spend $600 with the PlayStation® Visa® Credit Card within the first 60 days of account opening. Current PlayStation Plus subscribers included. Offer ends 9/15/24
1X - 5X
Rewards rate
5X points when you shop the Sony Store and at authorized retailers***. 3x points per $1 spent on cable & internet bill payments**. 2x points on Restaurants & Fast Food (includes takeout, & delivery services)**. 1x point on all other purchases anywhere Visa is accepted** .
None
Annual fee
19.24%, 25.24%, or 27.99%, based upon your creditworthiness. This APR will vary with the market based on the Prime Rate.
Regular APR