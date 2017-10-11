Review

You won’t find another card that offers as high a rewards rate on gaming as this one. The Playstation Card from Capital One pays a generous 5 rewards points for every $1 spent at the PlayStation store and also 5 rewards points for every PlayStation or Sony purchase made from authorized retailers. If your goal is to earn credit for more PlayStation games and products, you can’t beat this card.

Sony knows its audience here, as you’ll earn 3x points on mobile phone bills you pay with this card. All other purchases earn 1x point, which means this probably shouldn’t be your credit card of first choice for everyday spending.

With your very first purchase on the card (made within 90 days of account opening), you’ll also get a $50 PlayStation Store code — enough to nearly buy a new game for free.

The points earned from this card are redeemable through the Sony Rewards network, which means that cardholders can redeem their points for anything in the vast online Sony Rewards catalog, including electronics, DVDs, gift cards and even bid on VIP packages to concerts and other events.

You can use your rewards to buy select movies, TV shows and music, but the prices to do so are no bargain. Average movie rentals are around $4.99 each, so you’d likely be better off with a monthly Netflix or Hulu subscription for a few dollars more that offers unlimited viewing. The real value is in the 5x the rewards for buying PlayStation and Sony products and then redeeming those rewards for additional PlayStation stuff.

One big downside of this rewards program is that rewards can’t be used for cash back or a statement credit. You may find the redemption options are too restrictive.

You can also get 50% back as a statement credit off the cost of a 12-month PlayStation Plus Membership if you spend at least $3,000 on the card within a year. Owning this card automatically will get you 10% back as a statement credit off of PlayStation Vue, PlayStation Music and PlayStation Now streaming services.