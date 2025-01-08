Petal 2 “Cash Back, No Fees” Visa Credit Card benefits guide

Key takeaways The Petal® 2 “Cash Back, No Fees” Visa® Credit Card is an attractive option as a credit-building card thanks to perks like no late or returned payment fees, budgeting tools and a dedicated pathway for increasing your credit line.

Cardholders also appreciate the ability to increase the card’s cash back rewards rate from 1 percent to 1.5 percent after a year of on-time payments.

It is important to closely monitor your account for changes because Petal has downgraded some Petal 2 users to the Petal 1 Rise card (which comes with multiple fees) in the past.

The Petal® 2 “Cash Back, No Fees” Visa® Credit Card is a cash back credit card designed to help borrowers build credit. This card comes with a variety of attractive benefits, including no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees, no late fees, no returned payment fees, automatic credit bureau reporting and more.

Keep reading to learn more about the Petal 2 card’s top benefits, along with how to maximize your benefits while building credit as a cardholder.

Petal 2 Visa Credit Card cash back benefits

Ongoing cash back rewards

One of the most attractive benefits of this card is that it earns cash back on all purchases. This means that, no matter what you’re spending money on (whether it’s groceries, routine bills or fun splurges), you’ll earn cash back on each purchase. Right off the bat, you’ll earn 1 percent cash back when you make a purchase. After 12 on-time monthly payments, you’ll earn up to 1.5 percent cash back on eligible purchases.

Additional cash back at select merchants

The Petal 2 Visa Credit Card also earns 2 percent to 10 percent additional cash back at selected merchants through the Petal Offers program. When you share your location with the Petal card app, local merchant offers are automatically loaded to your Petal account — allowing you to earn cash back as soon as you make a qualifying purchase.

Petal 2 Visa Credit Card fee benefits

No annual fee

Unlike many types of rewards credit cards , the Petal 2 charges no annual fee. This means that it’s a good fit for a wide range of cardholders, no matter how much (or little) you plan to spend using the card.

No foreign transaction fees

The Petal 2 card doesn’t charge any foreign transaction fees , which makes it a good fit for cardholders who frequently travel internationally or make purchases online in foreign currency. Whether you have family who lives in another country, just booked a big trip or plan on studying abroad as a student, you can use the Petal 2 card to make purchases in foreign currency without worrying about incurring additional charges.

No late or returned payment fees

This card doesn’t charge late fees or returned payment fees either, making it a flexible, forgiving option if you forget to make a payment on time one month. Remember, though, that making on-time payments for 12 months could will boost your rewards rate to 1.5 percent.

Other Petal 2 “Cash Back, No Fees” Visa benefits

Reporting to all 3 major credit bureaus

The Petal 2 card is designed to help borrowers build good credit, and it reports to all three major credit bureaus . While this is a customary perk for most credit cards, it’s still nice to know that a history of responsibly using this card can help boost your credit score.

Budgeting tools

The card comes with budgeting tools that can help borrowers set budgets and control their spending. This can make it easier to visualize where your money is going and how much you have left. Plus, it can help cultivate responsible spending habits in the process.

Freeze your card at any time

If your card is lost or stolen, or if you spot a suspicious transaction, you can freeze your Petal 2 Visa Credit Card at any time through the Petal app. Petal 2 data is also encrypted for extra security.

Option to get preapproved

Petal gives cardholders the opportunity to be preapproved for the card via its website. This allows you to see your card approval odds without affecting your credit score. While preapproval isn’t a guarantee that your application will be accepted, it can be a solid indicator.

Flexible credit limits

The card has a minimum credit limit of $300 and a maximum credit limit of $10,000. Petal’s Leap program allows you to be considered for a credit limit increase after meeting requirements that include paying the greater of your minimum payment or 15 percent of your monthly statement balance for six consecutive billing cycles. You’ll also need to keep your VantageScore from dropping 25 points or more during those six consecutive billing cycles.

Connect to Apple Pay and Google Pay

The Petal 2 Visa can be connected to digital wallets like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay on your phone so that you can quickly and easily make purchases without taking out your physical wallet.

Visa credit card benefits

In addition to the benefits offered through Petal, this card comes with a whole host of benefits associated with Visa credit cards . These include benefits like roadside assistance, emergency card replacement, fraudulent purchase protection and more.

Maximizing the Petal 2 “Cash Back, No Fees” Visa Credit Card

The Petal 2 Visa Credit Card may not have the same perks associated with it as some rewards credit cards , but it’s among the best cards for building credit.

To make the most of your Petal 2 Visa Credit Card, try to pay off the balance in full each month to avoid accumulating interest. It’s also a good idea to regularly review cash back deals from participating merchants to see which deals you may qualify for. And, when possible, try to keep your credit utilization ratio for this card under 30 percent in order to maintain or improve your credit score.

The bottom line

With no annual fee and a competitive, flat cash back rate, the Petal 2 can be a strong choice for people who are new to the world of credit cards. It’s especially suited to borrowers who have a short (or no) credit history and are looking for a starter credit card that earns rewards. Like other flat-rate cash back cards, it may not be the best for borrowers who do a lot of spending in a particular category each month, like groceries or gas.

Before you make the decision to apply, read through our Petal 2 “Cash Back, No Fees” Visa Credit Card review for a more in-depth look at this card’s offerings — as well as our list of the best starter credit cards , for good measure.

Information about the Petal® 2 “Cash Back, No Fees” Visa® Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.