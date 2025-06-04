Discover it Miles vs. Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card
Key takeaways
- If you’re looking for an entry-level travel card, the Discover it® Miles and Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card are two strong options.
- Both cards offer a flat 1.5X miles or points on every dollar spent with no annual fees and no foreign transaction fees, plus solid introductory APR offers.
- Because their welcome offers differ, the best card for you will likely be determined by the benefits you’re seeking and how you’ll use the card.
If you only scan basic details, the Discover it® Miles and the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card seem incredibly similar. Both of these travel credit cards come with no annual fee and earn a flat rate of 1.5X miles or points for each dollar spent. These two cards also come with their own introductory APR offers, which is actually pretty unique among credit cards in this niche.
That said, there are some areas where these cards work differently. If you’re trying to decide between the Discover it Miles and the Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card, read on to learn how they compare in the most important categories.
Main details
|Cards
|
Discover it® Miles
|Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card
|Welcome bonus
|Discover will match all the miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year
|25,000 online bonus points after you spend $1,000 on purchases within 90 days of account opening
|Rewards rate
|1.5X miles on all purchases
|1.5X points on all purchases
|Intro APR
|0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months (followed by a 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR)
|0% intro APR on purchases for 15 billing cycles and on balance transfers made within the first 60 days (followed by an 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers)
|Annual fee
|$0
|$0
Discover it Miles vs. Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card highlights
While these two travel credit cards have similar offers, there are some areas where one card comes out ahead of the other.
Discover it® Miles
Tie
Tie
Tie
Tie
Which card earns the most?
Because both cards have the same earning rate on all purchases, you’ll earn the same amount of rewards after the first year. However, the cards’ first-year rewards hauls will vary due to the way the bonus offers work.
Discover it Miles vs. Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card spending example
To come up with a first-year rewards example for both cards, let’s say you have a family of four with two adults under the age of 50 and two kids between 9 and 11 years old. Your average food spending might work out to $1,024.90 per month (or $12,298.80 per year) on a moderate plan, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA),
Let’s also imagine you spend $300 per month ($3,600 per year) dining out, $300 per month ($3,600 per year) on travel and $1,000 per month ($12,000 per year) on miscellaneous purchases.
Here’s what that spending would look like and what you would earn in cash back during your first year:
|Credit card
|Total yearly spend
|Points/miles earned
|Welcome bonus earned
|Total points/miles earned
|Discover it Miles
|$31,498
|47,247 miles
|47,247 miles (double the miles earned within the first year from account opening)
|94,495 miles
|BoA Travel Rewards
|$31,498
|47,247 points
|25,000 (after spending $1,000 on purchases within the first 90 days from account opening)
|72,247 points
Each card would net 47,247 points or miles, respectively, thanks to their rewards rate of 1.5X points or miles.
However, the first-year rewards change when you add in each card’s bonus offer:
- With the Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card, you’d earn a total of 72,247 points in the first year, worth a total of $722.
- With the Discover it Miles, you’d earn a total of 94,495 miles in the first year, worth a total of $945.
Why should you get the Discover it Miles?
If you use your card for a considerable amount in spending and bills each year, the Discover it Miles can leave you with a heftier rewards haul in the first year thanks to the bonus offer. However, there are plenty of reasons to consider this card.
Why should you get the Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card?
The Bank of America Travel Rewards card can also be worth it, particularly if you want to earn flexible rewards for travel and skip paying interest on purchases for as long as possible.
The bottom line
These travel credit cards have similar rewards and features, and either one can be a good option if you want to earn rewards, transfer a balance or avoid paying interest on purchases for a limited time. The fact that both the Discover it Miles and the Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card come with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees is another major bonus.
That said, you should compare credit cards from Bank of America, Discover and other major issuers before you decide. If you’re willing to pay an annual fee, you can find elite travel credit cards with better bonus offers and more perks in general.
The information about the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card was last updated on June 4, 2025.