Key takeaways If you’re looking for an entry-level travel card, the Discover it® Miles and Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card are two strong options.

and are two strong options. Both cards offer a flat 1.5X miles or points on every dollar spent with no annual fees and no foreign transaction fees, plus solid introductory APR offers.

Because their welcome offers differ, the best card for you will likely be determined by the benefits you’re seeking and how you’ll use the card.

If you only scan basic details, the Discover it® Miles and the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card seem incredibly similar. Both of these travel credit cards come with no annual fee and earn a flat rate of 1.5X miles or points for each dollar spent. These two cards also come with their own introductory APR offers, which is actually pretty unique among credit cards in this niche.

That said, there are some areas where these cards work differently. If you’re trying to decide between the Discover it Miles and the Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card, read on to learn how they compare in the most important categories.

Main details

Cards

Discover it® Miles Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card Welcome bonus Discover will match all the miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year 25,000 online bonus points after you spend $1,000 on purchases within 90 days of account opening Rewards rate 1.5X miles on all purchases 1.5X points on all purchases Intro APR 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months (followed by a 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR ) 0% intro APR on purchases for 15 billing cycles and on balance transfers made within the first 60 days (followed by an 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers ) Annual fee $0 $0

Discover it Miles vs. Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card highlights

While these two travel credit cards have similar offers, there are some areas where one card comes out ahead of the other.

Which card earns the most?

Because both cards have the same earning rate on all purchases, you’ll earn the same amount of rewards after the first year. However, the cards’ first-year rewards hauls will vary due to the way the bonus offers work.

Discover it Miles vs. Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card spending example

To come up with a first-year rewards example for both cards, let’s say you have a family of four with two adults under the age of 50 and two kids between 9 and 11 years old. Your average food spending might work out to $1,024.90 per month (or $12,298.80 per year) on a moderate plan, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA),

Let’s also imagine you spend $300 per month ($3,600 per year) dining out, $300 per month ($3,600 per year) on travel and $1,000 per month ($12,000 per year) on miscellaneous purchases.

Here’s what that spending would look like and what you would earn in cash back during your first year:

Credit card Total yearly spend Points/miles earned Welcome bonus earned Total points/miles earned Discover it Miles $31,498 47,247 miles 47,247 miles (double the miles earned within the first year from account opening) 94,495 miles BoA Travel Rewards $31,498 47,247 points 25,000 (after spending $1,000 on purchases within the first 90 days from account opening) 72,247 points

Each card would net 47,247 points or miles, respectively, thanks to their rewards rate of 1.5X points or miles.

However, the first-year rewards change when you add in each card’s bonus offer:

With the Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card, you’d earn a total of 72,247 points in the first year, worth a total of $722.

With the Discover it Miles, you’d earn a total of 94,495 miles in the first year, worth a total of $945.

Why should you get the Discover it Miles?

If you use your card for a considerable amount in spending and bills each year, the Discover it Miles can leave you with a heftier rewards haul in the first year thanks to the bonus offer. However, there are plenty of reasons to consider this card.

Additional benefits Caret Down Icon The Discover it Miles comes with free FICO credit score access, 24/7 customer service, $0 fraud liability, account alerts and overnight U.S. shipping for replacement cards. You can also freeze and unfreeze your card if it’s lost or stolen.

Redemption options Caret Down Icon Cardholders can redeem their miles (in the form of statement credits) to cover any travel purchases charged to their account. Rewards can also be used to cover the minimum monthly payment on your Discover card or for purchases made on Amazon.com or PayPal.com.

Recommended credit score Caret Down Icon The Discover it Miles is targeted to consumers with good credit or better, so you may be eligible if you have a FICO Score of 670 or higher.

Why should you get the Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card?

The Bank of America Travel Rewards card can also be worth it, particularly if you want to earn flexible rewards for travel and skip paying interest on purchases for as long as possible.

Additional benefits Caret Down Icon If you’re a member of the Bank of America Preferred Rewards program , you can earn 25 percent to 75 percent more in rewards for each dollar you spend. This card also comes with free FICO Score access, account alerts, Visa Signature benefits , BankAmeriDeals offers and access to Bank of America’s Museums on Us program.

Redemption options Caret Down Icon Points can be redeemed for gift cards, statement credits to cover travel and dining purchases over the last 12 months, or checks or direct deposits to an eligible Bank of America or Merrill account.

Recommended credit score Caret Down Icon The Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card is targeted to consumers with good credit or better, so you may be eligible with a FICO Score of 670 or higher.

The bottom line

These travel credit cards have similar rewards and features, and either one can be a good option if you want to earn rewards, transfer a balance or avoid paying interest on purchases for a limited time. The fact that both the Discover it Miles and the Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card come with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees is another major bonus.

That said, you should compare credit cards from Bank of America, Discover and other major issuers before you decide. If you’re willing to pay an annual fee, you can find elite travel credit cards with better bonus offers and more perks in general.

The information about the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card was last updated on June 4, 2025.