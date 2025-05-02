How to book a stay with the The Edit by Chase Travel

Key takeaways The Edit by Chase Travel℠ is a hotel booking portal that is only accessible to cardholders with eligible Chase travel credit cards.

This collection includes more than 1,000 luxury hotels and boutique properties around the world.

Perks that may come with eligible stays include free breakfast for two, room upgrades, resort credits, welcome gifts, free internet access and more.

Like other major credit card issuers, Chase offers a range of extra perks and features with its premium travel credit cards. This includes access to The Edit by Chase Travel℠ — previously known as the Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection, which lets eligible cardholders get some of the perks of elite hotel status without actually building up loyalty with a specific hotel brand.

If you have a premium Chase travel credit card and want to get some unique hotel perks for eligible bookings at select hotels, read on to learn more about The Edit by Chase Travel and how it works.

The Edit by Chase Travel explained

The Edit by Chase Travel is Chase’s in-house travel portal answer to the Fine Hotels + Resorts program (offered with select Amex credit cards), as well as the Capital One Premier Collection .

If you have the right Chase credit card and want to stay in luxury hotels around the world as a VIP, The Edit by Chase Travel collection unlocks premium benefits when you make an eligible booking from a hand-picked selection of luxury hotels and resorts worldwide. Many properties also offer a unique benefit in addition to what The Edit by Chase Travel perks include.

Which Chase cards have access to The Edit by Chase Travel?

The Edit by Chase Travel only offers bookings to consumers with eligible Chase credit cards in the Chase Ultimate Rewards program. As of this writing, the only two eligible Chase cards you can use to book The Edit by Chase Travel properties are:

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

J.P. Morgan Reserve Card*

Benefits of The Edit by Chase Travel

The benefits offered by The Edit by Chase Travel are comparable with the luxury portals offered by Amex and Capital One. If you book your stay with your Chase credit card, here are the benefits you’ll get with your stay:

Daily breakfast for two

A special benefit worth up to $100 (unique to each property, but can include a welcome gift, spa credits, meal credits, golf discounts and more)

Complimentary internet access

Room upgrade based on availability

Early check-in based on availability

Late check-out based on availability

Perks like breakfast and property credits can provide significant savings, especially on longer trips. Breakfast at some luxury properties can be quite costly, and having credits you can use at various parts of the property can offer you a way to enjoy your vacation even more.

When you look at The Edit by Chase Travel properties on the portal’s website , you can get a feel for what benefits might include depending on where you stay. As an example, The Palazzo at The Venetian in Las Vegas lists regular perks as part of their stay, plus travelers get daily breakfast credit of up to $65 per suite, per day, and a signature bottle of champagne in their suite once per stay.

Also, note that the collection includes more than 1,000 of the world’s finest hotels and resorts in destinations that span from the Caribbean to Asia and Europe. This means eligible Chase cardholders can utilize these benefits on stays around the world.

The first step to booking a stay with The Edit by Chase Travel is making sure you have an eligible Chase credit card. At that point, you have full access to all the properties in the collection and their various benefits. Follow these steps to make a luxurious hotel reservation you’ll never forget.

Step 1: Login to your Chase account and select your eligible card

Enter your login information and select your card. You’ll then be directed to your transactions and activity.

Step 2: Select “Benefits & travel” and click “Travel”

Once you select “Travel”, you’ll go to the Chase Travel landing page to begin your search.

Step 3: Search for properties in the portal

Head to the Chase Travel portal and begin searching for properties in your destination over your preferred dates.

Step 4: Select an eligible hotel and proceed with the booking process

Look for a property that says it’s part of The Edit collection in the bottom part of the tile. Select the property and proceed with the booking process. Select your desired room and proceed to checkout.

Step 5: Review the property benefits offered and finalize your booking

Once you begin your checkout, you can review the property benefits offered by clicking “Hotel benefits and details”.

You’ll also have the option to pay with points, your eligible Chase card or a combination of both. Once you’ve entered your information, you can finalize your booking.

Lightbulb Icon When you should book with The Edit As a rule of thumb, you’ll want to compare pricing with booking directly to see if the extra perks you get are worth it. For example, you could always price out the cost of the property you want to book directly with a room upgrade included, the cost of breakfast and the added property credits you get built-in. If the math works out favorably, booking with The Edit makes sense, especially when you add non-monetary perks like early check-in and late checkout.

The bottom line

If you have an eligible Chase card, The Edit by Chase Travel can be worth exploring if you want elite perks at a luxury hand-picked property. That said, you could also just reward yourself and book a VIP stay as a treat. At the end of the day, The Edit by Chase Travel is a great way to flex your rewards muscles for romantic getaways, anniversary trips and other special occasions.

*Information about the J.P. Morgan Reserve Card has been collected independently by Bankrate and has not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.