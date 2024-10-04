Best credit cards with no late fees
Applying for a credit card haphazardly is never the answer to improved financial well-being. But nobody is perfect, and sometimes credit card statement due dates can slip from your mind, causing you to miss a payment. This is why credit cards with no late fees or a forgiveness policy are helpful. If you’ve been planning to apply for a credit card with a one-time or general no-late-fee policy, here are four options to keep in mind.
Comparing the best cards with no late fees
|Card Name
|Our pick for
|Card fees
|Discover it® Cash Back
|Best for everyday spending
|
|Citi Simplicity® Card
|Best for paying off debt
|
|Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card
|Best for building credit
|
|Discover it® Student Cash Back
|Best for college students
|
Top cards with no late fees
Discover it® Cash Back
Citi Simplicity® Card
Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card
Discover it® Student Cash Back
How to choose the right no-late-fee card for you
There aren’t many credit cards that don’t charge late payment fees, so your options are limited. Still, some cards skip out on the late fees while offering great benefits like cash back and no annual fees. Here are a few steps that can help you find the best card for you:
- Find out your credit score: To narrow your credit card options, you need to know which cards are within your credit range. This also lets you see where you are in your overall credit journey, allowing you to create future financial goals.
- Check all the fees: When comparing cards, make sure to look at the terms and conditions to learn all the fees that come with them. Some cards promote their best features while hiding various fees in the fine print. So, while there may be no late fee on the card, other fees could make the card too expensive.
- Look at the additional features: It’s best to look for a card with long-term value, especially since you should strive to avoid late fees through on-time payments. Popular credit card perks and features are free FICO score access, rewards, APR offers and sign-up bonuses.
- See if you can get preapproved: When you apply for a credit card, the lender will perform a hard pull on your credit, which can temporarily ding your score. Some cards offer preapproval so you can check your approval odds for the card without taking a big credit hit.
Frequently asked questions
The bottom line
No “fee-free” card can save you from neglecting your credit card bill each month, so be sure you have the financial stability to handle the card’s minimum payments, at the very least. And late payments aren’t the only delinquency that harms your score. Using too much of your available credit and carrying high balances can hurt your score.
But if you are new to credit cards or trying to break a bad habit, having a safety net of a no-late-fee card doesn’t hurt. Just ensure the additional fees on the card don’t make the card too expensive for you to carry, even without the late payment fee.
