The sleepless nights, the excitement and the big questions — all are expected when you’re a new parent. While par for the course with a new addition in the household, adjusting your finances to the new reality can be equally overwhelming. As you re-evaluate your family budget, you may find it an ideal time to add a new credit card to your wallet that earns rewards on the purchases you’re bound to make more regularly.

Whether your goal is a simple, flat-rate cash back credit card that doesn’t require keeping up with categories or you want a a generous zero-interest card to give you some breathing room on upcoming expenses, the best cards for new parents offer convenience and savings to your family’s bottom line.

Comparing the best credit cards for new parents

Card name Best for Card highlights Bankrate score Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Simple cash back Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases

on purchases 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from account opening (then a 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR ) 4.3 Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Grocery rewards 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year, then 1%) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions

at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year, then 1%) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions 3% cash back on U.S. supermarket, gas station and transit purchases

on U.S. supermarket, gas station and transit purchases 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months (then a 18.24%-29.24% Variable APR)

(then a APR) Up to $84 in Disney Bundle streaming service credits annually (up to $7 each month after spending at least $9.99 each month on a subscription) 4.4 Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card No annual fee 3% cash back on your choice of six categories: gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drugstores or home improvement

on your choice of six categories: gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drugstores or home improvement 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs

at grocery stores and wholesale clubs 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 billing cycles ( 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers ; transfers must be made in the first 60 days; after that, the 3% intro balance transfer fee increases to 4%)

( ; transfers must be made in the first 60 days; after that, the 3% intro balance transfer fee increases to 4%) Boost rewards rates by 25% to 75% based on Preferred Rewards status (3% and 2% categories share a combined $2,500 quarterly spending cap, then 1%) 4.3 Prime Visa Convenient deliveries 5% back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market purchases

on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market purchases 2% back on restaurant, gas station, local transit and commuting purchases 4.1 Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi * Wholesale club purchases 5% cash back on gas at Costco and 4% back on other eligible gas and EV charging purchases (on up to $7,000 each year, then 1%)

on gas at Costco and on other eligible gas and EV charging purchases (on up to $7,000 each year, then 1%) 3% cash back on restaurant and travel purchases

on restaurant and travel purchases 2% cash back on Costco and Costco.com purchases 3.7

Top credit cards for new parents

Badge Icon Best for simple cash back Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Learn More in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros Includes cellphone protection and other valuable purchase protections Convenient redemption options, including statement credits and physical cash Cons Unlike with some no-annual-fee cards, there is a three percent foreign currency conversion fee Not as many perks as some competing rewards cards



Badge Icon Best for grocery rewards Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Learn More in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros High rewards potential on other staple family expenses like groceries, gas and streaming It’s one of the few cash back cards with annual credits, and the Disney Bundle streaming perk is perfect for young children. Cons $0 intro first-year annual fee, but $95 each year after High-earning supermarket category capped at $6,000, and excludes parent-friendly warehouse stores like Target and Walmart and online grocers like Amazon.



Badge Icon Best for no annual fee Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Learn More in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros Adapt your reward categories each month based on your upcoming expenses Generous introductory APR offer on purchases and balance transfers Cons Quarterly spending caps can limit your rewards depending on your typical spending Higher threshold of spending for welcome bonus than competing cards require



Lightbulb Icon Bankrate insight If you can’t even think about keeping up with category selection, the Citi Custom Cash® Card might be a better fit. This no-annual-fee card offers 5 percent cash back on up to $500 spent each billing cycle (then 1 percent after that) in your top spending category from a pool of 10 possible categories — without you having to choose.

Badge Icon Best for convenient deliveries Prime Visa Learn More in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros Adds a consistent rewards foundation with key, everyday categories for restaurant, gas station, commuting and local transit purchases as well. Its $100 Amazon Gift Card is one of the easiest welcome offers to obtain — it’s provided upon approval. Cons Although there’s technically no annual fee, you’re required to have an Amazon Prime membership (starts at $139 per year). Rewards can’t be transferred to travel partners or other rewards programs, so your redemption options are limited.



Lightbulb Icon Bankrate insight If rewards on delivery is the nourishment you’re looking for, just not with Amazon, consider the Instacart Mastercard®*, which earns you 5 percent cash back on qualifying Instacart and Instacart app purchases, as well as 2 percent at gas stations, restaurants and on select streaming services and 1 percent on all other purchases.

Badge Icon Best for wholesale club purchases Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi Learn More in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros Packs one of the highest year-round rewards rates on gas, which can help parents save while they’re on the road. The other restaurant and travel reward categories add up to a well-rounded combo for typical family spending. Cons Cash back can only be redeemed once per year in a physical Costco location, and must be used that same year. There is no annual fee, but requires a Costco membership (starts at $65 per year).



What to look for in a credit card as a new parent

You’ll find plenty of rewards credit cards available, but new parents can benefit most from those offering simple rewards on groceries, gas and other essentials needed to welcome your bundle of joy and transition to a family with kids.

Straightforward, no-hassle rewards. Look for a wide range of rewards and redemptions. Whether earning cash back toward your budgeting bottom line or building rewards for a future dream family vacation, it helps to have as many options and as much flexibility as possible.

Look for a wide range of rewards and redemptions. Whether earning cash back toward your budgeting bottom line or building rewards for a future dream family vacation, it helps to have as many options and as much flexibility as possible. Boosted rewards on everyday purchases. Look for rewards on purchases you’re making (or plan to make) as a new parent. The best flat-rate cash back cards can earn you rewards on all purchases, while a card with boosted categories like groceries or wholesale club purchases may better fit your spending habits.

Look for rewards on purchases you’re making (or plan to make) as a new parent. The best flat-rate cash back cards can earn you rewards on all purchases, while a card with boosted categories like groceries or wholesale club purchases may better fit your spending habits. An annual fee that makes sense . There are plenty of amazing no-annual-fee credit cards out there, though cards with annual fees tend to offer stronger rewards, travel perks and purchase protections. Paying a fee may be worth it if you can maximize benefits to outweigh the upfront costs.

. There are plenty of amazing no-annual-fee credit cards out there, though cards with annual fees tend to offer stronger rewards, travel perks and purchase protections. Paying a fee may be worth it if you can maximize benefits to outweigh the upfront costs. Know the APR. Adding a member to the family also adds expenses to the budget, and you could find yourself carrying a card balance as you adjust your finances. Understand the interest charges you face before signing up.

Adding a member to the family also adds expenses to the budget, and you could find yourself carrying a card balance as you adjust your finances. Understand the interest charges you face before signing up. Keep your credit score in mind. The best rewards credit cards require good to excellent credit, though you can find good picks for fair credit. It’s helpful to know your credit score before you compare so that you can save time and avoid unnecessary credit checks by applying only for cards for which you have a good chance of approval.

How Bankrate experts chose their cards for parenthood

As new parents themselves, several Bankrate staff experts found their credit card preferences changing based on their new priorities and upcoming expenses. For example, senior editor Courtney Mihocik has been leaning on cash back cards more than her former go-to travel card.

Bankrate staff insights "My spending has definitely changed, and I had to shift my credit card strategies to maximize my current spending. I used to pull out my Chase Shappire Preferred® Card more often, because we would frequently go out to restaurants or get drinks with friends. As a new mom, my spending is more geared toward groceries now. Luckily, I can still used the Sapphire Preferred for its great rewards rates on my online groceries for pickup and delivery. However, I'm leaning much more on my Citi Custom Cash® Card* for in-store grocery shopping. And since we'll definitely have a few large purchases coming up — like a convertible car seat when our daughter grows out of the infant car seat — I opened the Fidelity® Rewards Visa Signature® Credit Card* to handle spending outside of groceries." Courtney Mihocik, Senior Editor, Credit Cards

The bottom line

Parenthood is a daunting prospect, but plenty of credit cards can take the guesswork out of earning rewards with access to fantastic benefits that new parents value most. Whether it’s simple cash back on your next diaper purchase or flexibility to choose your highest rewards category, you’re likely to find a fit with your growing family among the best credit cards out there.

*Information about the Citi Custom Cash® Card, Fidelity® Rewards Visa Signature® Credit Card, Instacart Mastercard® and Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi is collected independently by Bankrate. Card details are not reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

The information about the Bank of America cards was last updated on March 6, 2025.