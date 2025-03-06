5 best credit cards for new parents: Earn high rewards on groceries, gas and more
The sleepless nights, the excitement and the big questions — all are expected when you’re a new parent. While par for the course with a new addition in the household, adjusting your finances to the new reality can be equally overwhelming. As you re-evaluate your family budget, you may find it an ideal time to add a new credit card to your wallet that earns rewards on the purchases you’re bound to make more regularly.
Whether your goal is a simple, flat-rate cash back credit card that doesn’t require keeping up with categories or you want a a generous zero-interest card to give you some breathing room on upcoming expenses, the best cards for new parents offer convenience and savings to your family’s bottom line.
Comparing the best credit cards for new parents
|Card name
|Best for
|Card highlights
|Bankrate score
|Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
|Simple cash back
|
|4.3
|Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
|Grocery rewards
|
|4.4
|Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
|No annual fee
|
|4.3
|Prime Visa
|Convenient deliveries
|
|4.1
|Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi*
|Wholesale club purchases
|
|3.7
Top credit cards for new parents
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
If you can’t even think about keeping up with category selection, the Citi Custom Cash® Card might be a better fit. This no-annual-fee card offers 5 percent cash back on up to $500 spent each billing cycle (then 1 percent after that) in your top spending category from a pool of 10 possible categories — without you having to choose.
Prime Visa
If rewards on delivery is the nourishment you’re looking for, just not with Amazon, consider the Instacart Mastercard®*, which earns you 5 percent cash back on qualifying Instacart and Instacart app purchases, as well as 2 percent at gas stations, restaurants and on select streaming services and 1 percent on all other purchases.
Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi
What to look for in a credit card as a new parent
You’ll find plenty of rewards credit cards available, but new parents can benefit most from those offering simple rewards on groceries, gas and other essentials needed to welcome your bundle of joy and transition to a family with kids.
- Straightforward, no-hassle rewards. Look for a wide range of rewards and redemptions. Whether earning cash back toward your budgeting bottom line or building rewards for a future dream family vacation, it helps to have as many options and as much flexibility as possible.
- Boosted rewards on everyday purchases. Look for rewards on purchases you’re making (or plan to make) as a new parent. The best flat-rate cash back cards can earn you rewards on all purchases, while a card with boosted categories like groceries or wholesale club purchases may better fit your spending habits.
- An annual fee that makes sense. There are plenty of amazing no-annual-fee credit cards out there, though cards with annual fees tend to offer stronger rewards, travel perks and purchase protections. Paying a fee may be worth it if you can maximize benefits to outweigh the upfront costs.
- Know the APR. Adding a member to the family also adds expenses to the budget, and you could find yourself carrying a card balance as you adjust your finances. Understand the interest charges you face before signing up.
- Keep your credit score in mind. The best rewards credit cards require good to excellent credit, though you can find good picks for fair credit. It’s helpful to know your credit score before you compare so that you can save time and avoid unnecessary credit checks by applying only for cards for which you have a good chance of approval.
How Bankrate experts chose their cards for parenthood
As new parents themselves, several Bankrate staff experts found their credit card preferences changing based on their new priorities and upcoming expenses. For example, senior editor Courtney Mihocik has been leaning on cash back cards more than her former go-to travel card.
Bankrate staff insights
“My spending has definitely changed, and I had to shift my credit card strategies to maximize my current spending. I used to pull out my Chase Shappire Preferred® Card more often, because we would frequently go out to restaurants or get drinks with friends. As a new mom, my spending is more geared toward groceries now. Luckily, I can still used the Sapphire Preferred for its great rewards rates on my online groceries for pickup and delivery.
However, I’m leaning much more on my Citi Custom Cash® Card* for in-store grocery shopping. And since we’ll definitely have a few large purchases coming up — like a convertible car seat when our daughter grows out of the infant car seat — I opened the Fidelity® Rewards Visa Signature® Credit Card* to handle spending outside of groceries.”
The bottom line
Parenthood is a daunting prospect, but plenty of credit cards can take the guesswork out of earning rewards with access to fantastic benefits that new parents value most. Whether it’s simple cash back on your next diaper purchase or flexibility to choose your highest rewards category, you’re likely to find a fit with your growing family among the best credit cards out there.
*Information about the Citi Custom Cash® Card, Fidelity® Rewards Visa Signature® Credit Card, Instacart Mastercard® and Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi is collected independently by Bankrate. Card details are not reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
The information about the Bank of America cards was last updated on March 6, 2025.
