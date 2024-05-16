Pet ownership can be expensive, with recurring expenses like food, supplies and veterinary care. A rewards credit card can help offset these costs, but finding the right card is tricky since bonus categories typically don’t include everyday pet expenses. Here are some of the better options available to help you earn rewards on Fido’s food.

Comparing the best credit cards for pet owners

While you may have to plan strategically to save on your pet expenses, there are plenty of credit card choices to help defray costs.

Top credit cards for pet owners

Best for pet stores

Credit One Bank® Best Friends® Credit Card

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express image
Best for supermarkets

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

4.4
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card image
Best for wholesale clubs and online shopping

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

4.3
Best for selecting specific stores

U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards® Visa Signature® Card

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card image
Best for flat-rate spending

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

4.3

How to choose the best credit cards for pet owners

The best credit card for your needs as a pet owner depends on a few issues you should consider. Here are a few steps for determining which card to choose:

  • Assess your most significant pet-related expenses. Your pet has unique needs, and which card can earn you the most depends on which eligible stores cater to those needs.
  • Consider your other expenses. While a card targeted towards your pet’s needs is important, try to find a card that also rewards the other expenses in your budget. For example, earning bonuses at stores like Walmart and Target can cover various needs for both you and your pets.
  • Assess whether you need financing. If you don’t have the financial flexibility to afford costs like pet adoption or veterinary bills all at once, a solid 0 percent intro APR on purchases can give you time to pay off those expenses without additional interest. If you’re already paying off a balance, a strong intro APR on balance transfers can help consolidate your debt.

How to get additional savings on pet expenses

Even though many cards don’t directly offer bonuses on pet expenses, there are plenty of ways to get additional savings on pet expenses. They require a bit of extra work but can add up to substantial savings.

Discounted gift cards

Many stores offer third-party gift cards to a variety of merchants. You can find these at grocery stores, office supply stores, and discount retailers, to name a few. If they sell gift cards to a merchant where you buy pet supplies, you can buy the gift card and receive the boosted rewards rate (and then use that gift card at the pet store).

Learn more: Can you buy gift cards with a credit card?

Shopping portals

Many credit card issuers offer limited-time bonus offers with participating merchants through online shopping portals. You can search for offers by logging in to your account. Once you link the offer to your account you can use your linked card to make your purchase. Depending on the offer, your qualifying purchase will trigger a statement credit or bonus rewards.

Learn more: How to maximize your credit card rewards with shopping portals

Frequently asked questions

  • Yes, many sellers allow you to make pet purchases with a credit card.

The bottom line

Since pet stores and veterinarians aren’t bonus categories you usually find on a rewards card, you’ll need to be strategic about which card you use and when you use it if you want to earn rewards on pet purchases. The most lucrative options are cards that offer rewards on groceries, online shopping and at other major retailers that may carry pet supplies. However, a card with a lengthy intro APR offer is also a good option if you foresee significant upfront pet costs.

