Pet ownership can be expensive, with recurring expenses like food, supplies and veterinary care. A rewards credit card can help offset these costs, but finding the right card is tricky since bonus categories typically don’t include everyday pet expenses. Here are some of the better options available to help you earn rewards on Fido’s food.

Comparing the best credit cards for pet owners

While you may have to plan strategically to save on your pet expenses, there are plenty of credit card choices to help defray costs.

Card Name Best for Highlights Bankrate Score Credit One Bank® Best Friends® Credit Card Pet stores 5% cash back at pet shops, pet foods, and supply stores for the first $5,000 per calendar year, then 1% N/A Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Supermarkets 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year, then 1%)

6% cash back on U.S. streaming subscriptions

3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and on transit 4.4 Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Wholesale clubs and online shopping 3% cash back in your chosen category (on the first $2,500 in combined purchases per quarter in the choice and grocery/wholesale club category, then 1%)

2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (on the first $2,500 in combined purchases per quarter in the choice and grocery/wholesale club category, then 1%) 4.3 U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards® Visa Signature® Card Selecting specific stores 6% cash back on your first $1,500 in combined eligible purchases each quarter with two chosen retailers

3% cash back on your first $1,500 in combined eligible purchases each quarter in a chosen everyday category

1.5% cash back on all other purchases N/A Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Flat-rate spending Unlimited 2% cash rewards on eligible purchases

0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months (20.24 percent to 29.99 percent variable APR after) 4.3

Top credit cards for pet owners

Best for pet stores Credit One Bank® Best Friends® Credit Card Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & cons Caret Down Pros You’ll get an excellent cash back return on pet expenses for no annual fee. The Best Friends Animal Society receives a donation of 1 percent cash back on all purchases. Cons There is no welcome bonus or intro APR offer to cover significant upfront expenses. You won’t earn rewards in any other categories, so you’ll need another card for other expenses.



Best for supermarkets Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & cons Caret Down Pros The card’s U.S. supermarket cash back rate is one of the highest for buying pet food and supplies. The welcome bonus and intro APR offer can help you pay for significant upfront pet costs like adoption fees or vet bills while potentially saving on interest. Cons Wholesale clubs and discount stores like Walmart and Target don’t qualify for the bonus cash back rate. While the annual fee is waived the first year, you’ll need to make sure you can justify the $95 yearly cost going forward.



Best for wholesale clubs and online shopping Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5 4.3 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & cons Caret Down Pros The online shopping category includes popular merchants like Amazon, Walmart.com, and Target.com. A lengthy intro APR on purchases and balance transfers can help manage significant pet expenses. Cons You’ll only earn the top rates in the 2 percent and 3 percent categories on your first $2,500 of combined purchases each quarter (1 percent after that). Most bonus categories focus on retailers, meaning this card might not help with pet medical or adoption expenses.



Best for selecting specific stores U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards® Visa Signature® Card Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & cons Caret Down Pros A 6 percent earning rate is among the highest available on a rewards card. This card allows more reward flexibility than the average rewards card. Cons The $1,500 spending cap per quarter may not be enough for some pet owners. This card takes a little more research and planning to maximize rewards compared to other cards.



Best for flat-rate spending Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5 4.3 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & cons Caret Down Pros You’ll earn the maximum reward rate on all purchases without the need to monitor spending categories. The welcome bonus is easy to earn and delivers an exceptional low-spending return. Cons You can earn more rewards on pet expenses at most merchants with other cards. The lack of additional bonus categories limits this card’s overall usefulness.



How to choose the best credit cards for pet owners

The best credit card for your needs as a pet owner depends on a few issues you should consider. Here are a few steps for determining which card to choose:

Assess your most significant pet-related expenses . Your pet has unique needs, and which card can earn you the most depends on which eligible stores cater to those needs.

. Your pet has unique needs, and which card can earn you the most depends on which eligible stores cater to those needs. Consider your other expenses . While a card targeted towards your pet’s needs is important, try to find a card that also rewards the other expenses in your budget. For example, earning bonuses at stores like Walmart and Target can cover various needs for both you and your pets.

. While a card targeted towards your pet’s needs is important, try to find a card that also rewards the other expenses in your budget. For example, earning bonuses at stores like Walmart and Target can cover various needs for both you and your pets. Assess whether you need financing. If you don’t have the financial flexibility to afford costs like pet adoption or veterinary bills all at once, a solid 0 percent intro APR on purchases can give you time to pay off those expenses without additional interest. If you’re already paying off a balance, a strong intro APR on balance transfers can help consolidate your debt.

How to get additional savings on pet expenses

Even though many cards don’t directly offer bonuses on pet expenses, there are plenty of ways to get additional savings on pet expenses. They require a bit of extra work but can add up to substantial savings.

Discounted gift cards

Many stores offer third-party gift cards to a variety of merchants. You can find these at grocery stores, office supply stores, and discount retailers, to name a few. If they sell gift cards to a merchant where you buy pet supplies, you can buy the gift card and receive the boosted rewards rate (and then use that gift card at the pet store).

Shopping portals

Many credit card issuers offer limited-time bonus offers with participating merchants through online shopping portals. You can search for offers by logging in to your account. Once you link the offer to your account you can use your linked card to make your purchase. Depending on the offer, your qualifying purchase will trigger a statement credit or bonus rewards.

Frequently asked questions

Can you purchase a pet with a credit card? Caret Down Yes, many sellers allow you to make pet purchases with a credit card.

What’s next?

For an idea of what cards are available to you, enter some basic information into CardMatch™, Bankrate’s prequalification tool. And for more insight into what card best fits your rewards needs, our Spender Type Tool can point you in the right direction.

The bottom line

Since pet stores and veterinarians aren’t bonus categories you usually find on a rewards card, you’ll need to be strategic about which card you use and when you use it if you want to earn rewards on pet purchases. The most lucrative options are cards that offer rewards on groceries, online shopping and at other major retailers that may carry pet supplies. However, a card with a lengthy intro APR offer is also a good option if you foresee significant upfront pet costs.

