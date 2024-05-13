Passbook and statement savings rates
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
Passbook savings accounts allow customers to keep track of deposits, withdrawals and balances in a booklet rather than a more contemporary bank statement.
But opening a new passbook savings account might be challenging because many banks no longer offer them.
“They were the original savings accounts before electronic banking,” says Nessa Feddis, senior vice president at the American Bankers Association. “People made the deposits and withdrew money in person at the bank, and so then it was just easy enough to stamp the passbook so they knew what they had at the bank.”
But with the rise of automated and online banking, passbook savings accounts aren’t as popular as they once were, Feddis says.
Here’s a look at annual percentage yields (APYs) for passbooks and statement savings accounts throughout the U.S. Statement savings accounts usually have a traditional bank statement, either paper or paperless through online banking, generated on a monthly or quarterly basis.
|INSTITUTIONS
|Passbook 04/10/2024
|Statement 04/10/2024
|APY
|APY
|Total bank average
|N/A
|0.17
|Total thrift average
|0.46
|0.88
|National average
|0.46
|0.52
|New York metro
|APY
|APY
|Bank of America
|N/A
|0.01
|Chase Bank
|N/A
|0.01
|Citibank
|N/A
|0.03
|Flagstar Bank, FSB
|N/A
|0.10
|TD Bank
|N/A
|0.02
|Wells Fargo
|N/A
|0.01
|New York metro bank average
|N/A
|0.03
|Apple Bank for Savings
|N/A
|0.01
|Columbia Bank
|N/A
|0.85
|Provident Bank
|N/A
|0.05
|Ridgewood Savings Bank
|0.25
|0.25
|New York metro thrift average
|0.25
|0.29
|New York metro average
|0.25
|0.16
|Los Angeles
|APY
|APY
|Bank of America
|N/A
|0.01
|Chase Bank
|N/A
|0.01
|First Citizens Bank
|N/A
|0.10
|U.S. Bank
|N/A
|0.01
|Wells Fargo
|N/A
|0.01
|Los Angeles bank average
|N/A
|0.03
|Beal Bank
|N/A
|4.25
|Malaga Bank
|N/A
|0.05
|Sterling Bank & Trust
|N/A
|0.10
|United Fidelity Bank
|N/A
|0.05
|Universal Bank
|N/A
|0.04
|Los Angeles thrift average
|N/A
|0.90
|Los Angeles average
|N/A
|0.46
|Chicago
|APY
|APY
|Bank of America
|N/A
|0.01
|BMO
|N/A
|0.01
|Chase Bank
|N/A
|0.01
|Fifth Third Bank
|N/A
|0.01
|Northern Trust Co.
|N/A
|0.05
|Chicago bank average
|N/A
|0.02
|First Savings Bank of Hegewisch
|0.02
|0.02
|Hoyne Savings Bank
|0.18
|0.20
|Liberty Bank for Savings
|0.01
|0.01
|Lisle Savings Bank
|N/A
|0.70
|The Federal Savings Bank
|N/A
|0.25
|Chicago thrift average
|0.07
|0.24
|Chicago average
|0.07
|0.13
|San Francisco
|APY
|APY
|Bank of America
|N/A
|0.01
|BMO
|N/A
|0.01
|Chase Bank
|N/A
|0.01
|Citibank
|N/A
|0.03
|U.S. Bank
|N/A
|0.01
|Wells Fargo
|N/A
|0.01
|San Francisco bank average
|N/A
|0.01
|Beal Bank
|N/A
|4.25
|First Federal Savings & Loan Association of San Rafael
|N/A
|0.10
|Gateway Bank
|N/A
|0.10
|Sterling Bank & Trust
|N/A
|0.10
|San Francisco thrift average
|N/A
|1.14
|San Francisco average
|N/A
|0.58
|Philadelphia
|APY
|APY
|Bank of America
|N/A
|0.01
|Citizens Bank
|N/A
|0.01
|PNC Bank
|N/A
|0.01
|TD Bank
|N/A
|0.02
|Wells Fargo
|N/A
|0.01
|Philadelphia bank average
|N/A
|0.01
|Firstrust Bank
|N/A
|0.05
|Harleysville Bank
|N/A
|0.10
|Penn Community Bank
|N/A
|0.05
|William Penn Bank
|0.05
|0.05
|Wilmington Savings Fund Society
|N/A
|0.20
|Philadelphia thrift average
|0.05
|0.09
|Philadelphia average
|0.05
|0.05
|Detroit
|APY
|APY
|Bank of America
|N/A
|0.01
|Chase Bank
|N/A
|0.01
|Comerica Bank
|N/A
|0.01
|Fifth Third Bank
|N/A
|0.01
|Flagstar Bank
|0.10
|0.10
|PNC Bank
|N/A
|0.01
|Detroit bank average
|N/A
|0.03
|Auto Club Trust
|N/A
|0.05
|Dearborn Federal Savings Bank
|N/A
|0.35
|Eaton Federal Savings Bank
|N/A
|0.10
|Sterling Bank & Trust
|N/A
|0.10
|Flagstar Bank
|N/A
|0.10
|Detroit thrift average
|N/A
|0.15
|Detroit average
|N/A
|0.09
|Boston
|APY
|APY
|Bank of America
|N/A
|0.01
|Citizens Bank
|N/A
|0.01
|Eastern Bank
|N/A
|0.01
|Santander Bank
|N/A
|0.03
|TD Bank
|N/A
|0.02
|Boston bank average
|N/A
|0.02
|Cambridge Savings Bank
|N/A
|0.15
|Institution for Savings in Newburyport
|N/A
|0.25
|Middlesex Savings Bank
|1.45
|1.45
|Rockland Trust Co.
|N/A
|0.01
|Salem Five
|N/A
|0.01
|Boston thrift average
|1.45
|0.37
|Boston average
|1.45
|0.20
|Houston
|APY
|APY
|Amegy Bank
|N/A
|0.01
|Bank of America
|N/A
|0.01
|Chase Bank
|N/A
|0.01
|Comerica Bank
|N/A
|0.01
|Frost Bank
|N/A
|0.90
|PNC Bank
|N/A
|0.01
|Wells Fargo Bank
|N/A
|0.01
|Houston bank average
|N/A
|0.14
|Beal Bank
|N/A
|4.25
|SouthStar Bank
|N/A
|0.35
|Third Coast Bank
|N/A
|0.25
|Houston thrift average
|N/A
|1.62
|Houston average
|N/A
|0.88
|Dallas
|APY
|APY
|Bank of America
|N/A
|0.01
|Chase Bank
|N/A
|0.01
|PNC Bank
|N/A
|0.01
|Texas Capital Bank
|N/A
|5.10
|Truist
|N/A
|0.01
|Wells Fargo Bank
|N/A
|0.01
|Dallas bank average
|N/A
|0.86
|Beal Bank
|N/A
|4.25
|Colonial Savings
|N/A
|0.50
|First Command
|N/A
|N/A
|TBK Bank
|N/A
|0.15
|Dallas thrift average
|N/A
|1.63
|Dallas average
|N/A
|1.25
|Washington, D.C.
|APY
|APY
|Bank of America
|N/A
|0.01
|Capital One
|N/A
|4.35
|Citibank
|N/A
|0.03
|M&T Bank
|N/A
|0.01
|PNC Bank
|N/A
|0.01
|Truist
|N/A
|0.01
|United Bank
|N/A
|0.05
|Wells Fargo
|N/A
|0.01
|Washington metro bank average
|N/A
|0.56
|Morgan Stanley Private Bank
|N/A
|4.25
|Presidential Bank
|N/A
|0.50
|Washington metro thrift average
|N/A
|2.38
|Washington metro average
|N/A
|1.47
Related Articles
Ally Bank savings account rates
What is the average interest rate for savings accounts?
Discover Bank savings account rates
Citibank savings account rates