Key takeaways To avoid long call center holds, the best time to call customer service is at 7 a.m.

Try using callbacks, customer service messages or chat as an alternative to being on hold with your bank.

When you call your bank’s customer service line, you may be frustrated hearing an automated response informing you about “higher-than-normal call volumes” and “extremely long wait times.”

Fortunately, there are steps you can take to avoid long waits and get the assistance you need in a timely manner.

When to call customer service: Best days and times for the shortest wait times

Customer service call times are the lowest, on average, at 7 a.m., according to data from customer service software maker Talkdesk.

Additionally, the study found that Sundays have the lowest average wait times, while Mondays have the longest wait times. Overall, it’s better to call on the weekend if your bank has customer support available.

Consider switching to a bank with 24/7 customer support so you can call when it’s most convenient for you.

How to best prepare for wait times

Depending on the time of day and the nature of your issue, wait times can vary widely. Some banks provide estimated wait times, which can help you decide whether it’s a good time to call or not.

Some ways you can prepare for wait times and make the most of your call are:

Set aside enough time for the call , so you can avoid rushing through it or having to end it abruptly.

, so you can avoid rushing through it or having to end it abruptly. Gather all the necessary information before you call . This might include your account number, recent statements, identification documents and any previous correspondence with the bank.

. This might include your account number, recent statements, identification documents and any previous correspondence with the bank. Choose a quiet, private space , so you can focus on the conversation and clearly hear the representative.

, so you can focus on the conversation and clearly hear the representative. Use the hold time productively. Consider jotting down questions you want to ask or review your account information.

Quickest ways to reach a human

When calling customer service, you’ll likely begin the call by speaking to an automated support system. There are a couple of key operator functions to keep in mind that can help you get off hold faster.

Often, pressing “0” or saying “representative” during the automated menu can bypass the system and connect you to a representative.

Some banks may offer a voice recognition feature, allowing you to speak your issue aloud and be directed to a representative for the appropriate department.

What to do after the call

After your call with customer service, take the following steps:

Evaluate whether your issue was resolved. If you were given a timeline for a resolution, make a note of it and follow up if the issue is not resolved by then. Consider escalating the issue to a supervisor or manager of the bank. If your issue wasn’t properly addressed or resolved during the call, you may need to go to the next level of support. Ask to speak to someone who has the authority to provide additional support. If that still doesn’t work out and the issue persists, most banks have a complaint process you can access through their website or by calling. Be prepared to provide detailed information about your issue, including any steps you’ve taken to resolve it.

You also might want to consider submitting a complaint with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). They’ll raise your issue with the bank to try and resolve it. The CFPB says that most companies respond within 15 days.

Not every banking issue requires a call with a banking representative. If you have a non-urgent issue or question, like how to find your account balance or the annual percentage yield your savings account is earning, consider using your bank’s chat or email service instead. You may also be able to find your answer online or on the bank’s “frequently asked questions” page.

Customer service chats

Using a bank’s text/chat service can be a much quicker and more convenient way to get the information you need. Many banks now offer these options, allowing you to communicate with a customer service representative or even a virtual assistant (like Bank of America’s Erica) through a chat window on the bank’s website or mobile app.

If the problem can’t be resolved via chat, then you may be transferred to a live representative or have one call you at a later time.

Request a callback

Some banks allow you to schedule a time to talk to someone. These callback services allow you to leave your phone number and receive a call from a representative when it’s your turn in the queue, rather than having to wait on the phone.

Social media

Your bank’s social media page can be a powerful tool for getting someone to answer you. “If someone goes to their bank’s Facebook page and puts up a question about fees or posts about being unhappy, more often than not, banks have people monitoring those kinds of social media posts, and they’ll respond,” says Paul McAdam, senior director of regional banking for J.D. Power.

Mobile banking app

Banks are regularly adding new tools to their mobile apps , including functions that used to require a phone call. “More banks are giving customers the option to turn off their debit or credit cards if they have a concern about security or need to freeze their spending,” McAdam says.

Some banks will also allow you to cancel checks or dispute transactions on the app, as well as on their site.

Visit your nearby branch

If you’re comfortable going into a branch, it may make more sense to visit the bank than to sit on hold indefinitely. Many branches will even allow you to set up a secure virtual appointment with a financial representative or banker.

Bottom line

There are several ways to avoid long call center holds and get the assistance you need in a timely manner. Consider using a callback service, calling during off-peak hours and preparing ahead with your account information and the details of your issue.