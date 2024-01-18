Truist Bank CD rates
In 2019, BB&T and SunTrust banks merged to form a new bank that became Truist. Since then, services from the two former banks have moved over to Truist. Customers of both former banks have seen changes in what kinds of accounts are available to them and what features the accounts have.
Truist locations are in 17 states in the East and South and the District of Columbia.
Truist CD Rates
Truist offers various CDs, ranging from seven days to 60 months. However, you must visit a branch to view all of the bank’s terms and yield options, and you must visit a branch to open a CD.
CDs with seven- to 31-day terms require a minimum opening deposit of $2,500. CDs with 32-day to 60-month terms require a $1,000 minimum opening deposit.
At the end of the term, the CD can either be redeemed or renewed. An early withdrawal penalty applies to funds withdrawn before the end of the term, which may include a portion of the principal.
Here’s a closer look at Truist’s special CD rates.
|Account name
|Term
|APY
|Minimum deposit
|CD
|5 months
|5.00%
|$1,000
|CD
|12 months
|4.00%
|$1,000
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Jan. 11, 2024, and may vary by region for some products.
How Truist compares to top-yielding banks
Like many of its competitors, Truist offers online banking, including a mobile banking app that makes it easy to open and check up on accounts at your convenience.
Most of Truist’s deposit accounts offer paltry yields, but its five-month and one-year CDs are offering competitive APYs at the moment. Though the $1,000 deposit is also reasonably priced, you may be able to find CDs at slightly higher rates for a smaller deposit at some online banks.
Some competitors, including Marcus by Goldman Sachs, offer a greater variety of CD types, including no-penalty and bump-up CD options.
Other savings options at Truist
Truist offers other savings options, if you’re wary of locking up your money for a set term. It offers two savings accounts, Truist One Savings and Truist Confidence Savings. The former requires $50 to open it and you’ll need $25 to open the latter account.
You can waive the $5 monthly service fee on the Truist One account if you:
- maintain at least $300 in the account at all times.
- have a Truist checking account.
- are under 18 years old.
- have a recurring transfer from a Truist account of at least $25 each statement cycle.
The Truist Confidence Savings doesn’t have a monthly service fee or overdraft fees.
Truist also offers a money market account. The money market account charges a $12 monthly fee, unless you maintain a minimum $1,000 balance.
