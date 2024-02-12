Top CD rates today: Feb. 12, 2024 — Up to 5.51% APY
- The top rate you'll find on a CD is holding steady at 5.51% APY.
- To date, February has seen small drops in top rates on nine- and 18-month CDs.
- Shopping around can help you find rates several times higher than national averages.
As we approach mid-February, top rates have been holding steady on many certificate of deposit (CD) terms this month — although leading annual percentage yields (APYs) have edged down ever so slightly for nine- and 18-month terms.
Yields on CDs hit their peak late last year, having climbed gradually as a result of the Federal Reserve hiking its benchmark federal funds rate 11 times since March 2022. CD yields remain elevated for now, and many pay higher rates than you’ll find on high-yield savings accounts. As such, CDs are a deposit account worth considering by anyone willing and able to commit some of their funds, untouched, for a fixed period of time, be it a few months to a few years.
Bankrate’s table below shows top rates across CD terms, national average yields and the amount you could earn with $5,000 in CDs that earn the top APY.
Today’s CD rates by term
|CD term
|Institution offering top APY
|Highest APY
|National average APY
|Estimated earnings on $5,000 with top APY
|Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Feb. 12, 2024. APYs for some products may vary by region.
N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.
|3-month
|America First Credit Union
|5.50%
|1.25%
|$67
|6-month
|Bask Bank
|5.35%
|1.61%
|$132
|9-month
|America First Credit Union
|5.30%
|N/A
|$197
|1-year
|CIBC Bank USA
|5.51%
|1.73%
|$276
|18-month
|Alliant Credit Union
|5.15%
|1.75%
|$391
|2-year
|TAB Bank
|5.00%
|1.51%
|$513
|3-year
|First Internet Bank of Indiana
|4.75%
|1.41%
|$747
|4-year
|First Internet Bank of Indiana
|4.54%
|1.48%
|$972
|5-year
|SchoolsFirst FCU
|4.60%
|1.42%
|$1,261
Keep in mind: CDs typically charge an early withdrawal penalty, so only put money in a CD that you won't need for the duration of the term.
Featured CD of the day
A nine-month CD from Synchrony Bank earns an APY of 5.15 percent, and there’s no minimum balance requirement. If you take out your funds before the CD matures, you’ll be hit with an early withdrawal penalty of 180 days of simple interest. In total, Synchrony also offers nine terms of standard CDs as well as bump-up and no-penalty options.
CD rates from 2022 to 2024
National average CD yields rose steadily in 2023, as the Federal Reserve continued to hike interest rates at the fastest pace since the 1980s. In all, Fed officials increased rates 11 times between 2022 and 2023, bringing the federal funds rate to its current target range of 5.25-5.5 percent. Along with these rate hikes, average CD APYs rose to the highest they’d been in many years, with APYs on some competitive CDs climbing as high as 7 percent.
This year is expected to be a banner one for CD savers. Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate’s chief financial analyst, predicts two Fed rate cuts in 2024, yet he says CD yields will continue to top inflation. “Savers have another good year in which their returns will shine, with inflation expected to decline further,” he says.
McBride also stresses the importance of shopping around for the highest APY. “Top-yielding offers are still going to deliver a notable advantage [over lower-yielding ones],” he adds.
CD FAQs
-
Although Federal Reserve rate cuts are widely expected in 2024, and banks may lower deposit account rates as a result, CD yields are expected to remain strong and outpace inflation. Overall, average yields remain higher than they’ve been in years, while the top APYs on many terms are more than triple the national averages.
Opening a competitive CD now means you won’t be missing out on a high APY should rates start to fall later this year. Because a CD typically earns a fixed rate, you’ll continue to earn the same yield throughout its entire term, even if rates on new CDs start to drop.
-
Before committing money to a CD, make sure you’re comfortable parting with the funds for the entire term; withdraw the funds early and you’ll likely be hit with an early withdrawal penalty. As such, a CD isn’t a good place for your emergency fund. Other factors to consider include:
- Annual percentage yield, or APY: Not all banks are equal when it comes to APYs, so it pays to check out what various banks are offering. Online-only banks are known for paying high yields, so they’re a good place to start your search.
- When you’ll need access to the money: CDs commonly come in terms between three months and five years, although you’ll sometimes be able to find terms as short as one month and as long as 10 years. Make sure you choose a term that corresponds with when you’ll want the money for a planned purchase or other investment.
- Minimum deposit requirement: Some banks, such as Ally Bank and Synchrony Bank, don’t require any set minimum deposit, while others may require $1,000, $5,000 or even as much as $10,000. When shopping around, find a CD with a minimum deposit that aligns with your saving goals.
- Federal deposit insurance: Before opening a CD, make sure the bank is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC). Likewise, if it’s a credit union, make sure it’s insured through the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). This way, should the financial institution close its doors, your funds will be insured for up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank or credit union, for each account ownership category.
-
Your money is protected in a CD when it’s with a bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) or a credit union insured through the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). When institutions are covered by this federal insurance, CDs and share certificates are each insured for up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank or credit union, for each account ownership category.
CDs typically require that you lock in your money for a set term, and taking out the money before the term ends usually results in an early withdrawal penalty. This penalty causes you to lose some of your interest — and possibly also some of your principal, which is the money you originally deposited in the account.
Methodology
Bankrate calculates and reports the national average APYs for various CD terms. Factored into national average rates are the competitive APYs commonly offered by online banks, along with the very low rates often found at large brick-and-mortar banks.
In June 2023, Bankrate updated its methodology that determines the national average CD rates. For the process, more than 500 banks and credit unions are now surveyed each week to generate the national averages. Among these institutions are those that are broadly available and offer high yields, as well as some of the nation’s largest banks.
